Kleen Skin hands over its digital mandate to ANTS Digital

ANTS Digital will revamp the visual identity of the brand and enhance its online presence

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 2, 2021 5:01 PM
Kleen Skin Logo

Sustainable beauty brand Kleen Skin hands over its digital mandate to a new-age tech-led marketing agency, ANTS Digital, to revamp its visual identity and enhance its online presence.

Viola Louise remarked, sharing the mandate with Ants,” Kleen Skin is a growing organic beauty and wellness brand. Our motto is to retain, maintain, and sustain. We seek to deliver our brand’s vision on the internet through our packaging, website and social media. We are so excited to work with Ants Digital as our creative and digital partner to transform our online appearance with their clever mix of ideas.”    

Sanjay Arora, Chief Executive Officer, ANTS Digital Private Limited, added,” Kleen Skin is an emerging brand with a vision to provide sustainable wellness solutions for everyone. Their range of eco-friendly and natural products is awe-inspiring. We’re eager to conceptualise creative ideas and develop a tech-led contemporary approach that reflects the brand’s vision.

