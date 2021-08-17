Ants Digital appoints Sai Krishna as Branch Head for south

Ants Digital, a tech led marketing agency based out of Gurgaon, has appointed Sai Krishna as the Branch Head for the South Region. Sai Krishna will be based out of Hyderabad and will overlook the operations for all the key markets in South.

Sai Krishna joins Ants after working for E&Y where he was responsible for strategic business consulting in the areas of digital communication, client coordination, performance and process improvement.

Speaking at his appointment, Sanjay Arora, CEO, Ants Digital said, "We are pleased to have Sai Krishna on board. Ants has been consistently moving forward and with his appointment, Ants will reinforce its operations in southern region. Sai brings a good understanding of the south market and has vast experience in digital, creative strategy and planning, which will add immense value to our clients and the team while exceeding service levels and client delivery. The South region has great potential and our current client base has given us a lot of confidence to invest more in this market. For Ants, both North and West markets have been performing very well and now South is emerging as a potential market to grow."

On his appointment as a Branch Head for South Region, Sai Krishna said, “Ants has been scaling its business in the South market and I am really excited to build and grow this further. South has some very interesting brands and corporate houses. The digital prowess and unique mix of service offerings of Ants will bring value to clients here. I look forward to this association and I am very excited to be a part of Ants."

Sai Krishna comes with over 15 years of experience in the field of marketing, creative and advertising and has worked extensively across corporate, social and Government sector.

During his stint with E&Y, Sai Krishna has worked on some key initiatives with the government of Punjab to deliver impactful communication. While at Ogilvy, he worked on crafting key communication for the State of Andhra Pradesh through creative, digital and electronic media.

A post graduate from Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, Sai Krishna had a stint with EY, Ogilvy, TVS Group and also worked for the Government of Andhra Pradesh scaling up the communication initiatives to give a fillip to the medical technology sector in the state.

