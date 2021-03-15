ANTS Digital wins digital duties for Navneet Education Limited

The agency will be responsible for driving digital marketing communications, strategic planning of the digital campaigns, and creative thinking for sub-brands Youva and HQ

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 15, 2021 1:05 PM
Navneet Education Limited has signed ANTS Digital, a new age, tech-led marketing services agency. The agency will be responsible for driving the digital marketing communications, strategic planning of the digital campaigns, and creative thinking for Youva - the domestic stationery brand, and HQ - the premium office stationery brand from the house of Navneet.

ANTS Digital will aid in increasing digital awareness about Youva and HQ, and various paper and non-paper products under them. The aim of this partnership is to build strong brand visibility, drive engagement, and create an active follower base in digital space through strategic planning and execution of campaigns.

ANTS is known for delivering core strategy, content, creative and web-ready solutions for brands.

Commenting on this development, Abhijit Sanyal, Chief Strategy Officer, Youva, Navneet, said, “We are glad to associate with ANTS Digital to strengthen and enhance the digital presence for Youva and HQ. We’re confident that their expertise will help us to take our brands to the next level.”

Sanjay Arora, Chief Executive Officer, ANTS Digital Private Limited, said: “Navneet exemplifies quality books and stationery in India and is a leading player for over six decades. We take immense pride to share that ANTS has joined hands with Navneet as their creative and digital partner. We are excited to offer our core strategic, creative and digital services to their brands Youva and HQ and help transform their digital engagement. Both brands have completely diverse audiences, and we look forward to creating unique stories and experiences for the brands.

