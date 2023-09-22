Ants Digital appoints Anil Sathiraju as Vice President, Growth Initiatives

ANTS Digital has appointed Anil Sathiraju as Vice President-Growth Initiatives.

He has over 25 years’ experience in the media, entertainment and advertising industry.

Speaking on the appointment, Sanjay Arora, CEO, Ants Digital said, "At Ants, we are constantly looking to scale our service offerings for clients. With Anil joining the team, we will surely open a lot of doors to growth. Ants is a fully integrated digital and marketing consulting firm with offices across, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore. We are delighted to welcome Anil on board to Head the Growth Initiatives. Anil comes to Ants with a rich background in the media and entertainment sector, which has been growing at a rapid rate. We are sure to make an impact on our clients and I am excited to welcome him aboard.”

On his appointment, Anil said, “It gives me great joy to join the ANTS team. It's a new step with completely new challenges and I am really looking forward to an exciting phase. With my last 25 years in advertising, media and entertainment, I am looking forward to doing some exciting and innovative work for our clients.”

His last stint was with Wavemaker for close to nine years. He had the dual roles of General Manager-South & Head of South Entertainment.

Anil's other long stint for 15 years was with DDB MudraMax as the Head of South. Prior to that, he was with Vibrant Media and MAA Communications Bozell, where he kick-started his professional life.

