ANTS Digital bags digital & creative marketing mandate for Armes Maini

Armes Maini Storage Systems Pvt. Ltd has onboarded ANTS Digital, a new age tech-led marketing agency, to strategise their digital initiatives, creatives and enhance their presence across all social platforms.

Mohan SA, CEO and Director, Armes Maini Storage Systems Pvt. Ltd: “We are delighted to have the Ants team on board as our digital and creative partners. In today's world, building a brand’s digital presence to widen the customer base is of utmost importance. We look forward to working with Ants to establish a strong creative identity and build a robust digital footprint through innovative communications and reaching out effectively to our customer base.”

Sanjay Arora, Chief Executive Officer, ANTS Digital Private Limited: “We are extremely thrilled to have bagged Armes Maini as our client. They are a global storage systems company that instituted the founding grounds of racking and storage solutions. We look forward to strengthening the digital identity of Armes Maini and showcasing their expertise with innovative tech-led solutions that our agency has championed over the past decade. We are extremely excited to execute some revolutionary ideas for Armes Maini & to scale up!”

