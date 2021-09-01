ANTS Digital bags digital & creative marketing mandate for Armes Maini

The agency will strategise digital initiatives and creatives for the brand, enhancing its presence across all social platforms

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 11:41 AM
ants

Armes Maini Storage Systems Pvt. Ltd has onboarded ANTS Digital, a new age tech-led marketing agency, to strategise their digital initiatives, creatives and enhance their presence across all social platforms.

Mohan SA, CEO and Director, Armes Maini Storage Systems Pvt. Ltd: “We are delighted to have the Ants team on board as our digital and creative partners. In today's world, building a brand’s digital presence to widen the customer base is of utmost importance. We look forward to working with Ants to establish a strong creative identity and build a robust digital footprint through innovative communications and reaching out effectively to our customer base.”

Sanjay Arora, Chief Executive Officer, ANTS Digital Private Limited: “We are extremely thrilled to have bagged Armes Maini as our client. They are a global storage systems company that instituted the founding grounds of racking and storage solutions. We look forward to strengthening the digital identity of Armes Maini and showcasing their expertise with innovative tech-led solutions that our agency has championed over the past decade. We are extremely excited to execute some revolutionary ideas for Armes Maini & to scale up!”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Sanjay arora Ants digital Armes Maini Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
pepsi netflix

Pepsi, Netflix ink brand promotion deal for Money Heist: Report
2 hours ago

nitin bawankule

Return of IPL and Star India's stellar performance drove growth for us: Nitin Bawankule
4 hours ago

jio

Jio launches new prepaid plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar subscription
21 hours ago