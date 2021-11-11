Ants Digital ropes in Faisal Haq as its new COO

Haq comes with over 21 years of experience and has joined Ants after working for WATConsult-Dentsu International for over 6.5 years in the capacity of EVP Operations and Business Development

Ants Digital, a tech-led marketing agency based out of Gurgaon, appointed Faisal Haq as its Chief Operating Officer. Faisal comes with over 21 years of experience and has joined Ants after working for WATConsult-Dentsu International for over 6.5 years in the capacity of EVP Operations and Business Development. In his two decades of rich experience, he has worked in different positions with Roshcomm (Kingdom of Bahrain), Askme.com, Crosshairs Communication, and Avian Media. He brings with him a tremendous experience of digital and technology in both domestic and international markets.

Speaking at his appointment, Sanjay Arora, Chief Executive Officer, Ants Digital, said, "We are thrilled to have Faisal on board as the COO. With his diverse experience and knowledge, Ants is poised to grow faster. Faisal comes with a great understanding of different markets which will hugely help Ants in strengthening its footprint across the globe. Our bullish approach in getting great clients onboard has served us well as we have acquired some noteworthy clients in the space of infrastructure, health and wellness, defence and insurance sector. With Faisal joining Ants, the team is excited to serve more extensive mandates even in the International markets. By investing heavily in technology and hiring good talent, we have been working towards scaling our operations across Gurgaon, Mumbai and Hyderabad. We are confident that he will grow Ants Digital to greater heights.”

On his appointment as a Chief Operating Officer, Faisal Haq said, “Ants has been scaling ideas and its business pan India, and I am excited to build and grow this further. The online prowess and unique mix of service offerings, including Digital, Brand Building, Creatives and Content and Technology, make the whole offering more future-ready and agile. I am really excited to be part of the team and look forward to this challenge”.

Faisal Haq comes with over 21 years of experience in Integrated Marketing, Digital Media Marketing, Social media, Data-Driven Marketing & Advertising with domain exposure with various Startup, Emerging Tech, Technology, Mobile Media, Programmatic, Consulting, Regional & Global Market. In his last stint, Faisal overcame complex business challenges and made high stake decisions for leading companies; he led their operations using experience-backed judgment, strong work ethic, and integrity across multiple domains. He played a crucial role in WATConsult India Growth Story for close to 6.5 years.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)