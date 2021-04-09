Justice Prathiba Singh recuses herself from Facebook/WhatsApp vs CCI case

Facebook and WhatsApp have filed separate pleas challenging the CCI's decision to order an investigation into the messaging app's new privacy policy

Delhi High Court judge Justice Prathiba Singh has recused herself from the Facebook/WhatsApp vs Competition Commission of India (CCI) case. Facebook and WhatsApp have filed separate pleas challenging the CCI's decision to order an investigation into the messaging app's new privacy policy.

Justice Pratibha Singh directed the registry to list it before another bench on April 12, subject to the orders of the chief justice.

On March 24, fair trade regulator CCI had ordered a suo motu inquiry into messaging platform WhatsApp's updated privacy policy, which has been put on hold for the time being due to public uproar. WhatsApp's updated privacy policy will allow its parent company Facebook and its subsidiaries to collect user data, including their phone number and location. The updates are aimed at increasing business transactions on the platform.

The commission had directed the Director General (DG) to cause an investigation into the matter under the provisions of Section 26(1) of the Act. The commission also directed the DG to complete the investigation and submit the investigation report within a period of 60 days from the receipt of this order.

Facebook and WhatsApp have contended that the CCI should not probe the matter since the issue of WhatsApp's privacy policy was before the Supreme Court. In January, the CCI decided to look into WhatsApp's new privacy policy on the basis of news reports regarding the same.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)