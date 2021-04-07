IPG Mediabrands, TikTok team up for creator, content accelerator initiative
The two companies will form a bespoke Creator Collective, bringing together a select group of forward-thinking and diverse creators who will provide hands-on guidance to IPG Mediabrands’ clients
IPG Mediabrands and TikTok are joining forces to spearhead a first-of-its-kind creator and content accelerator initiative designed to drive brands to the center of culture. IPG Mediabrands and TikTok will co-create a series of custom programs for IPG Mediabrands’ clients, helping them build an authentic presence on TikTok by tapping into the platform's community of creators.
The two companies will form a bespoke Creator Collective, bringing together a select group of forward-thinking and diverse creators who will provide hands-on guidance to IPG Mediabrands’ clients ensuring that their content is culturally connected, inclusive, and resonates with the TikTok community. “Creator Camps,” a quarterly session where creators will provide IPG Mediabrands clients strategic counsel and feedback on their upcoming campaigns, will be the first program of the series.
The Creator Collective forms the central pillar of a three-year, global endeavor between IPG Mediabrands and TikTok that focuses on providing IPG Mediabrands’ agencies and clients with access to TikTok insight and training, first-to-market opportunities, resources, and best practices, and research and media trial opportunities.
"On TikTok, brands have the unique ability to become creators and storytellers by listening to the community and adopting an always-on approach to their content,” said TikTok President of Global Business Solutions Blake Chandlee. “We're delighted to partner with IPG Mediabrands and help their clients tap into trends, create a steady stream of content that resonates with our community, and embrace the creativity and culture that makes TikTok such an incredible platform.”
TikTok and IPG Mediabrands have also committed to identifying new ways to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion on and off the platform. The two companies will collaborate to develop innovative, creative strategies to benefit nonprofit organizations and elevate underrepresented communities on the platform, and TikTok was a recent participant in the Equity Upfront, hosted by IPG Mediabrands’ MAGNA.
