Instagram announces 'Instagram Lite', app to be tested in India

At the first ‘Facebook Fuel For India’ virtual event, Instagram highlighted the way it is democratizing expression for people in India, now with the test of a new version of Instagram Lite, and the second edition of the ‘Born on Instagram’ creator program.

‘Facebook Fuel For India’ is being held to showcase the most impactful stories of change in India, and the way the Facebook family of apps are bringing together products, programs and plans to fuel these journey’s and India’s progress. Instagram showcased the slew of new features in the past few months that have either debuted in India or India has been one of the first countries to test it. This includes Reels, the Reels tab and Live Rooms.

Now Instagram is extending the test of Instagram Lite to people in India. The app is less than 2MB in size and is built to deliver an Instagram experience that remains fast and reliable for more people. It also announced the second version of ‘Born on Instagram, to equip the next generation of content creators with best practices to use the platform, and enable them with collaboration and mentorship opportunities.

Vishal Shah, VP of Product, Instagram at Facebook, said, “India is such an important country for us and has been a testing ground for innovation, thanks to the natural creativity and entrepreneurial spirit we see here. With the test of Instagram Lite, and the next edition of Born on Instagram, we’re aiming to democratize expression and creativity for a greater number of people in India. We’re also hoping to gain valuable insights before a global rollout of Instagram Lite.”

Early this year there was research conducted in India, to ascertain the attractiveness and comprehension of new products, and one barrier that was observed was the compromised internet experience, as a result of low memory phones and heavy-sized apps. This set the context for the test of Instagram Lite, and India is a primarily test country for it. The Instagram Lite app is created to bring the core Instagram experience to people who do not have an Instagram experience today. The app is made for Android and this new version has improved speed, performance, and responsiveness. The experience is similar to the core Instagram app experience, though there are some features that are not currently supported such as Reels, Shopping and IGTV. The app will be available in Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

The program was announced in November 2019 to discover, grow and showcase creators from all across the country. It was conceptualized in recognition of the creativity being witnessed all across India and has given a voice to a new generation of creators with a national appeal like Amulya Rattan (@amulyarattan_), Aakash Malhotra (@wanderwithsky) and Dr. Richa Negi (dr.richa.negi). Now in the next edition, the program has been attuned to incorporate the new features on Instagram, especially Reels. It will go on for a period of 6 months and will continue to offer masterclasses from internal and external experts, as well as collaboration and mentorship opportunities. To register for the program: https://boireels.splashthat.com/