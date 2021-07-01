India Ahead launches its Tamil digital news channel

The channel will be available on all social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook & Twitter as well as the world wide web

India Ahead, the country’s first digital-led multi-platform news organisation, launches its Tamil digital news channel.

India Ahead தமிழ் (Tamil) will break the clutter in Tamil journalism and stride boldly into the news market with unbiased, independent, new age communication of truth.

Their young and vibrant team, which included well-known names such as Sandhya Ravishankar and Sudha Sadhanand, will combine the rigour of journalism with the innovation of the digital world and present news and issues to you in a bold new avatar.

India Ahead Tamil office in Chennai is teeming with both young and experienced professionals who will be striking a perfect balance of innovation and credibility in the Tamil digital space.

“India Ahead is looking to reach the Tamil audience as an integral part of our news strategy of being the voice that has gone silent in mainstream media — the voice of the states. Our aim is to address this gap with digital as well as broadcast and print presence in all regional languages in the next few months, We wish to speak to everyone in their own language and make their voice heard on the national stage,” says India Ahead editor-in-chief and CEO Bhupendra Chaubey.

“The Tamil audience being one of the most vibrant on the digital platform we just had to begin our south venture with India Ahead Tamil. With a great team in place, and you will be engaging and interacting on the platform soon.”

Tamil news consumer in the state, those outside Tamil Nadu as well as the international Tamil audience. “Our strategy is simple, be the best by doing it in the best possible way,” says Roshan Tamang, Head – Digital, India Ahead News.

India Ahead Tamil will be available on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter along with all other social media platforms as well as the world wide web.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)