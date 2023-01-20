Influencers can be fined upto Rs 50 lakh for misleading consumers as per new guidelines
The Consumer Affairs Ministry released guidelines that demand complete transparency from influencers and celebs endorsing a product on social media
The Consumer Affairs Ministry released endorsement guidelines titled "Endorsement Know-Hows" on January 20 for social media influencers and celebs.
According to the new rules:
1) Influencers should disclose their endorsement deals prominently. Disclosures to material connections should be hard to miss.
2)They should be made both in audio and video format.
3)Separate disclosures should be made apart from platform disclosure tools.
4) Products endorsed by celebrities and influencers should carry disclosures.
Offenders can be fined Rs 10 lakh and the penalty for repeat offenders can go up to Rs 50 lakh, said the ministry. Errant influencers can be barred from endorsing products for up to six years if they repeatedly flout the guidelines.
According to the new guidelines, a misleading ad:
1) Provides false information about a product or service.
2) Gives false guarantees or is likely to mislead consumers about the nature, substance, quantity or quality of a product or service.
3) Makes an express or implied representation that would constitute an unfair trade practice if made by the manufacturer, seller or service provider.
4) Deliberately hides important information.
The ads shown by social media influencers should not be misleading or exaggerated. They should be accurate, scientific and valid, said the ministry.
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has welcomed the new guidelines. Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General, ASCI, commented: "ASCI welcomes the endorser guidelines issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. We are happy to note that they are aligned with ASCI’s influencer guidelines, 2021. Influencer violations comprise almost 30% of ads taken up by ASCI, hence this legal backing for disclosure requirements is a welcome step. The Ministry had been in touch with ASCI to review the various global guidelines on influencers."
Ad spends of ‘Brands of Bharat’ grew by 255% in 2022 over 2020: TAM report
Hyper-local categories including real estate, coaching centres, hospitals, and food chains expected to be the next big advertisers across digital & traditional media
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 11:28 AM | 3 min read
The ad spends of ‘Brands of Bharat’ grew by 255% in 2022 over 2020, the report unveiled by LV Krishnan, CEO, TAM Media Research, on Wednesday, stated. The report named’ ‘Advertisement spending and the future of brands of North Bharat’ stated that the ad spends of Brands of Bharat increased by 52% in 2022 over 2019 and by 255% in 2022 over 2020. It added that on average, 12%+ growth YOY is expected for the sector’s ad spends in the next 4 years and the SMB/MSME sector will continue to contribute 30%+ to India’s GDP.
Digital versions of TV Channels, and print publications have seen 2 times and 6 times the number of advertisers respectively, the report said, adding that hyperlocal categories including real estate, coaching centres, hospitals, food chains/restaurants, retail stores, etc are the ones to look out for as the next big advertisers across digital and traditional media.
Adding further, the report revealed that ad spends of hyperlocal advertisers grew on TV, radio and digital with GEC Genre seeing the highest increase in ad duration. Meanwhile, cable advertising saw 2 lac+ ads across 54 channels. Further, over 70 regional categories showed continuous growth in Print, more than 50 regional categories showed continuous growth in Radio and over 30 regional categories showed continuous growth in TV.
The top 5 advertisers on TV in the year 2022 included Pepsi Co India Holding, Prataap Snacks, Agro Tech Foods, ITC, Parle Products while the top 5 advertisers on Print were Good 2 Great Industries, Gopal Snacks, Bikaji Foods International, Haldiram Bhujiawala, Agrawal Papad and Haldirams Food International.
Talking about ad spends, SMB/MSME group of advertisers contributed to an average of 61% to the overall media ad spends with the total all India ad spends accounting to Rs 85,600 Cr in the year 2022. The report informed that 30% of India’s GDP is contributed by SMB/MSME sector with GDP amounting to Rs 270 trillion with a growth rate of 6.5%.
Adding further, the report stated that the SMB/MSME sector touched Rs 81 trillion with a growth of 7.1%. The global SMB/MSME market is valued at Rs 30 crore with India’s share being 20% which is 6.3 crore, growing at 5% every year. The factors driving the growth of SMB/MSME are new entrepreneurship, booming startups of which 48% is contributed by Urban/Semi-Urban market while 52% is contributed by rural markets.
Presenting the report, LV Krishnan, CEO, TAM Media Research, noted how the advertising landscape in India has evolved in the past 20-25 years. “In the year 2000, when we started monitoring campaigns, 70 per cent of marketing budgets were coming in from multinational companies. Now, we are seeing a completely different picture which many policy makers and even corporates don't look at. India has the world’s largest SMB market. It is not just the number, it's actually the sheer market share of SMBs that is unmatchable in the world.”
Krishnan said that there are over 30 crore SMBs across the world, of which 20 per cent are in India alone. The SMBs contribute to 36 per cent of Indian ad spend now.
He further noted that not just five core categories of education, food, fashion, home decor, medical-health, there are nearly 70 regional and hyperlocal categories that are growing consistently over the past four years, despite the pandemic, inflation and recessionary pressures.
“There are around 50 regional categories that are propelling the growth of the radio sector. On TV, over 30 regional categories are fuelling growth. Same is the story of the digital domain. Hyperlocal advertising is growing all over. Even Cable TV is getting a lot of ads despite its minuscule nature. Radio stations of smaller cities like Nagpur, Auranagabad and Ludhiana are getting good ads,” he explained.
Click here to download the report: https://bit.ly/3wbZ9Sp
Microsoft to go for lay-offs: Reports
The Satya Nadella-led tech company has reportedly informed its engineering division about the move
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 18, 2023 12:56 PM | 1 min read
Microsoft is planning to lay off 5 per cent of its workforce, which comes to around 11,000 employees, media reports say.
Microsoft is thus the latest to join tech companies in the process of giving out pink slips.
The Satya Nadella-led tech company has reportedly informed its engineering division about the layoffs. More updates are expected before the company's latest earnings call.
Doyens of digital: Meet the leaders who rake in the revenue
Here we feature the leaders who have driven growth for digital platforms through transformative sales
By Imran Fazal | Jan 18, 2023 8:52 AM | 16 min read
With the onset of the pandemic, Digital advertising has been on a mission to overshadow Television AdEx in India, after having surpassed Print, Radio and other mediums. We saw how Google, and Facebook overtook top Indian media firms in ad revenue in FY21. In fact, their last earnings report for FY22 showed how the two players still dominate the Digital advertising space in the country, even as other Digital media companies have begun to slowly chip their way into that share. However, the year 2022 was one that first brought optimism for Digital media with forecasts on how it is expected to grow by 30% as opposed to TV’s 14%, and then in the second part spread gloom with talks of a global slowdown, coupled with layoffs and impending recession, which were expected to shake the advertising industry and most directly the tech majors.
Here we profile the key leaders from tech companies who have contributed to the success of these digital platforms, the ones that have driven growth through the transformative sale of advertisements in various forms.
Google India
Estimated Ad Revenue: Rs 24,926.5 cr for FY22
Google supports a total of 19 Indian languages
Roma Datta Chobey
Senior Director, Digital First Businesses
Roma Datta Chobey joined Google in 2015 as the Head of Industry, Classifieds, and Gaming. She was later elevated as Group Head for Travel, BFSI, Classifieds, Gaming, Telco, and Payments. Her portfolio expanded when she was appointed as Director, Entertainment and Media. She was previously associated with HDFC bank and IDBI Bank. After spending ten years in the banking sector, Chobey stepped into a strategy role, and thereafter she joined the tech industry.
Shalini Puchalapalli
Director, Customer Solutions
Shalini joined Google in 2021, and is Director and Country Head for Google Customer Solutions where she is building the digital ecosystem for India. Prior to her current role, she was the Category Director with Amazon India and CEO for Lehar Foods Business, PepsiCo. There she turned around the business through business model transformation. Shalini is a leader with functional expertise in Sales, Finance, Supply Chain, and Human resources.
Priya Choudhary
Director, Business Solutions
Priya Choudhary joined Google in 2019 as Head of YouTube and Brand Solutions. She was elevated as Director of Business Solutions in 2021. Prior to joining Google, she worked as a key leader with Mediacom. An MBA in marketing communications from MICA, Choudhary has worked with Ogilvy & Mather, Madison World, and Mindshare in the past. She also had stints with Unilever and Kraft Heinz, prior to joining Mediacom.
Satya Raghavan
Director, Marketing Partners
Satya Raghavan joined Google in 2014, and was Director of Content Partnership, Youtube. He was elevated as Director of Marketing Partners in 2022. Raghavan is responsible for partnerships with creative and media agencies to drive digital transformation for advertisers. Before joining Google, Raghavan served in senior positions as the Head of Consumer Marketing at MSN India, Vice President of Marketing at Star India, and Vice-President at Helion Ventures.
Bhaskar Ramesh
Director, Omnichannel Businesses
Bhaskar Ramesh joined Google in 2012, and was elevated as Head of YouTube and Brand Advertising in 2017. In this current role as Director of Omnichannel Businesses (Technology, Retail, Auto, CPG, Finance and CoE Digitization), he leads Google India’s Omni channel businesses, driving the digitization of large traditional sectors making Google gateway of Omni channel commerce in India.
TANVEER S. UBEROI
Director, Agency Partnerships & Sales, Google Customer Solutions
Tanveer S. Uberoi joined Google India in 2015 as Head, Agency Partnerships & Sales, Google Customer Solutions. He was elevated as a Director in 2021, and is currently responsible for the partner ecosystem in India, which includes cross-channel media, and independent digital media agencies. Prior to joining Google India, he was working as Vice President and National Sales Head, Branded Content, for Times Network.
Meta
Estimated Ad Revenue: Rs 16,189 cr for FY22
Arun Srinivas
Director & Head of Ads Business
Arun Srinivas joined Meta in 2020, and today he leads the strategy and delivery of its India marketing solutions focused on advertisers and agencies. Prior to this, he was with cab aggregator Ola, where he was the Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Ola Mobility. Srinivas comes with 24 years of experience in senior sales and marketing roles at companies such as Ola, Unilever, and Reebok. He also did a stint at investment firm WestBridge Capital Partners, where he led the consumer vertical. Srinivas started his career with Reebok and then moved to Unilever where he spent more than 15 years across food, beverages, skincare, and personal care categories. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata.
There are nearly 239.65 million Facebook users in India alone, making it the leading country in terms of Facebook audience size Source: Statista
Recently, Whatsapp collaborated with Jio Mart to enable conversational e-commerce in India
There were 2,533,35,900 Instagram users in India in January 2022, which accounted for 17.7% of its entire population: NapoleanCat
Key Individual:
Archana Vohra
Director, Global Business Group, Mid Market & SMB India
Archana Vohra
Director, Small and Medium Businesses (India)
Archana Vohra leads Meta's mandate of enabling, growing, and scaling entrepreneurs and young digital businesses in India. Passionate about unleashing the potential of small businesses, she is committed to empowering them at scale to drive socio-economic growth. Archana joined Meta in January 2019 from Amazon, where she worked as Director, Seller Enablement. Archana has nearly two-and-a-half decades of experience in creating, building, and monetizing web and mobile products across leadership roles at Meta, Amazon, NDTV Convergence and Times Internet Limited. She is also passionate about diversity initiatives and animal rights, and spends her time outside of Meta dedicated to these.
Disney+Hotstar
Estimated Ad Revenue: Rs 1,684.31 cr for FY22
Shalini Poddar
Executive Vice President, Head, Ad Sales
Shalini Poddar joined Disney+Hotstar in 2021, and is responsible for the ad sales revenue and strategy for Disney+ Hotstar. She leads a team of 140+ people across all aspects of the ad business, Business Planning; Sales; Sales Strategy, including pricing and formats; Revenue Management; Operations; Data Partnerships; Programmatic; Brand Lab; Measurement/ROI, and Customer Marketing. In her previous role at Google, she was Head of Business Development, Google Play Apps — India, South East Asia, and Australia. She had an eight-year stint at Google, having joined the company in July 2013 as Industry Manager — Telecom, Gaming, and Payments. Shalini has 17 years of experience across Consulting, Strategy, Business Development, Sales, Partnerships, and Marketing.
Spotify
Arjun Ravi Kolady
Head of Sales - India
Arjun Ravi Kolady joined Spotify India in 2019. Prior to this he was associated with Facebook, Google, and Give. At Facebook he was driving the largest vertical in India. He evangelized mobile solutions and drove incremental advertising revenue growth from a select set of partners in the online space across commerce, offline retail, airlines, OTAs, Hotels, and hyperlocal players.
Samsung Ads
Prabhvir Sahmey
Senior Director, India and Southeast Asia
Sahmey joined Samsung Ads in 2020 as Senior Director. His remit is to set up the Samsung Ads business in India & South East Asia by pioneering the arena of Connected TV. Prior to Samsung, Prabh pioneered Programmatic Advertising at Google, Search Advertising at GroupM, and E-education with Tata Interactive Systems. Over the years, Prabhvir has been identified as a domain expert for all things online, and is a go-getter, calm, and goal-oriented individual.
Amazon Ads
Estimated Advertisement Revenue: Rs 4,171.4 cr for FY22
Vijay Iyer
Director, Large Customer Ad Sales, Amazon India
Vijay Iyer joined Amazon Ads as India Head for Agency Business. He became the India Head for overall ad sales in 2019. Vijay Iyer is a Digital Media leader with extensive experience in building businesses. He has spearheaded planning and execution of key initiatives across digital advertising, social media and video with P&L ownership. He was previously associated with Komli Media, RML and AdNear.
Amazon India currently has 1.1 million sellers on its platform. It had 100 million registered users in 2022. Source: Shiprocket
Alexa answered over 4 crore requests during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 to guide customers to product searches, event storefront pages, deals, games, information about products and more on the Amazon Android shopping app
During the festive sale, women entrepreneurs selling through Amazon Saheli sold 6 products every minute
Key individual
Kapil Sharma, Director, SMB Ads Business
Kapil was part of the core team that built and grew Amazon Ads in India. He is a tenured Amazonian leader with stints across multiple businesses. He currently leads the SMB Ads business, including seller ads. He has a rich and diverse experience in Advertising, Banking, Manufacturing, and Consulting. He is an alumni of IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta and was associated with RBS and GE in the past.
Flipkart Ads
Estimated Advertisement Revenue: Rs 2,083.5 cr in FY22
Sankalp Mehrotra
VP, Monetization
With over 15+ years of experience across APAC, he has a consistent record of accomplishing aggressive goals and achieving turnarounds. At Flipkart, he has orchestrated the rise of Flipkart Ads to the top three/four Digital ad platforms in India in a short time. He is responsible for overall revenue, business strategy, business development, marketing, advertiser relations, operations, hiring and representing Flipkart Ads at all external forums. An important part of his role is crafting the vision that will unlock the next wave of exponential growth. Prior to this, he was the Executive Director for South East Asia where he led growth for Affle. In his previous roles, Sankalp was part of leading media agencies (Zenith Optimedia, Cheil and DDB) managing top brands, in India, Malaysia and Singapore.
"Our major goals are to build an ads platform that ensures that both sellers/brands and consumers see the most relevant messaging. Also, from a seller/brand perspective, we want to enable solutions and advertising experiences that fulfil multiple marketing objectives - building awareness, driving consideration, inducing trials and conversions. And close the loop on all investments through full-funnel attribution and insights. Flipkart Ads is already a scaled platform that enables tens of thousands of sellers and brands to increase the velocity of their consideration and purchases. We will continue to invest behind newer opportunities on and off platform, which allow our partners to create disproportionate success for their marketing goals. The adtech market is volatile right now with changes like third-party cookie deprecation, iOS changes that empower customers to decide tracking, among other things. These will reinforce migration to a platform like ours that relies on first-party intent.”
Flipkart witnessed the highest-ever number of concurrent users with 1.6 million users per second in its ninth edition of ‘Big Billion Days 2022’ festive sales
Truecaller Ads
Sagar Manikpure
Senior Vice President- Global Ads Business
Sagar Manikpure joined Truecaller Ads in 2022 as Vice President for Global Ads Business. He is responsible for driving the global ads business for Truecaller through the levers of product, sales, partnerships and cross-functional collaboration. Prior to this, Sagar worked with Airpush, a digital advertising solutions company for around 7 years. Before Airpush, Sagar worked with MyParichay as Vice President - Products and Adiquity / Guruji.com as Head - Business Development for around 6 months and 6 years respectively. Sagar is an engineering graduate.
Key individual
Madhuri Krishnan, Global Ad Sales Director
Paytm Ads
Sameer Kapoor
Senior Vice President- Head of Business
Responsible for overseeing all facets of Ads Business for Paytm, Kapoor drives the vision, mission and execution for Paytm Ads. With over 22 years of experience in media and marketing for offline and online platforms, Sameer has been a catalyst in building the team and revenues at Paytm Ads. Having worked across geographies and industries in various leadership roles, Sameer brings along his comprehensive expertise in working with global brands and leading digital challenges for long-term growth.
VerSe Innovation (Dailyhunt and Josh)
Sunil Kumar Mohapatra
Chief Revenue Officer, VerSe Innovation
"I have spearheaded the entire company culture, leadership focus, and cross-functional teams to prioritize Monetization as a DNA-defining, strategic goal for the company. I have also led the market expansion of Dailyhunt to international markets (starting with MENA region), and rapidly built and scaled the monetization org to capture and lead the short video space. Today, the Digital industry, especially rich content platforms need to work on creating the pull and build formats for brand storytelling. They also need to move away from performance-only deals as Digital offers a very innovative canvas for brand-building. This has been a big miss in the recent past. Moreover, content marketing can also help create memorable campaigns, build differentiated positioning, and deliver sustained brand lift. Our goal is to become the default news destination for a Billion Indians.”
InMobi
Devika Sharma
Director - Revenue and New Business Partnerships, Consumer Platform Advertising
"We expect 2023 to be a promising year. Our vision is to convert passive digital surfaces into smart surfaces by leveraging the capabilities provided by today’s mobile devices. As hyperconnected consumers spend more time on their smartphones, they need more fulfilling experiences to catch their eye in the moment. It’s time for brands to take mobile marketing into their own hands and create a new age of seamless, serendipitous discovery. This ‘one-click discovery’ that is being pioneered by brands through Lock Screen Marketing, is expected to soon become the go-to platform for connecting with consumers.”
InMobi became India’s first Unicorn in 2011
LinkedIn
Sachin Sharma
Director, Enterprise Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn
"India, like the rest of the world, navigates a period of economic uncertainty, staying agile and adaptive is key to coming out strong in this environment. At this time, our role is to support decision-makers build a marketing strategy that can weather external challenges. As per our latest research, two-thirds of B2B marketing leaders said that they will continue investing in long-term brand-building campaigns to stay front of mind for customers — this optimistic and spirited approach indicates that leaders across the board are applying lessons from the pandemic. Our goal is to continue building effective measurement solutions, and as part of the many approaches that we’re exploring, we also are applying new AI technologies to measure campaign success and understand the buyer’s path to purchase.”
Key individual
Abhai Singh, Head LinkedIn Sales Solution, India
Yahoo
Ritu Mittal
North & South Monetization and Agency Relationship
"At Yahoo we are pursuing growth opportunities through our ad tech business, focusing on key growth drivers in India, including Demand-side Platform (DSP), Supply Side Platform (SSP), and Native Platforms into a unified stack. With one of the fastest growing DSPs in India, Yahoo’s ad business in the country has been a strong contributor in the company’s transformation to growth globally over the last several quarters, and we are very proud of these accomplishments, despite being affected by tough macro-economic factors.”
Shriram Narayanmurthy
Senior Manager, India Sales
"The last-click attribution model may make sense today, but it’s imperfect and will diminish quickly. In this tough economic environment, brands need to start focusing on what’s effective. At a time when e-commerce has soared, marketers have focused on the lower funnel, chasing audiences for those last clicks, and optimizing their campaigns accordingly, especially on social media. Yet, when we’re heading towards the cookie-less future, and in tougher economic conditions, pumping more money into last clicks alone will not suffice.”
Key individuals
Swapnil Maske, DSP Strategy Lead, India
Sushil D’Souza, Sr. Manager Field Sales
Kishor Kumar, Sr. Manager Field Sales
Himanshu Goswami, Sr. Manager, Field Sales
Airtel Ads
Vignesh Narayanan
Head of Business
Narayanan heads the Ads business for Airtel and has extensive advertising experience having led business roles in Europe & Asia for 17+ years. His expertise in the digital ecosystem stems from his experience in e-commerce companies like Lazada, Zalora, Snapdeal, Reebonz, and with core Adtech technology companies like Mediamath helping him to create the right product-market fit across Adtech & Martech.
Sharechat and Moj
Estimated Advertising Revenue: Rs 212.16cr for FY22
Udit Sharma
Chief Revenue Officer, Sharechat and Moj
"Given that 180 million Indians use ShareChat monthly to consume content in their own languages, I aim to establish it as the platform of choice for advertisers who are also looking to engage their target audiences at scale in the language of their choice. As for Moj, I plan to work with our partners to help them collaborate with India’s largest creator community in building tailor-made solutions to help them meet their brand objectives. ShareChat and Moj are India’s fastest-growing advertising platforms, which are seeing massive interest from advertisers across industries. Our ability to deliver innovative and creative solutions at scale to drive engagement for brands sets us apart from other publishers and helps advertisers go beyond regular media inventory buys. At ShareChat, we are gunning for 5X growth in revenue in 2022. We are growing our focus on artificial intelligence extensively and hiring not only in India, but in the UK, U.S., and other geographies.”
Key individuals
Neha Chatterjee, Sales Director (East)
Debasmita Ghosh, Sales Director (South)
Satyen Kishan, Regional Director Sales
Satyajit Deb Roy, Senior Sales Director (North)
Twitter India
Revenue: Rs 157 cr for FY22
Kanika Mittal
Country Head, Twitter India
Kanika Mittal is the Country Head for Twitter India leading large customer solutions and is responsible for Revenue and Monetization across industry verticals, like Auto, CPG, Tech, OEMs, M&E, Enterprise and others. During the course of her tenure, she has landed a strong positioning for Twitter with brands centred around the power of conversations and helped diversify and grow the business. Her role intersects Marketing, Technology, Digital, Policy and Culture.
Jio Ads
Gulshan Verma
CEO, Jio Ads
Gulshan Verma joined Jio Ads in 2021, and before assuming this role, he was responsible for Disney+ Hotstar Ads’ business covering Sales, Sales Strategy, Operations, AdTech/Data Partnerships, branded Content Studios (Brand Lab), Measurement/ROI, and Customer Marketing. He is also credited with setting up Hotstar Brand Labs. Prior to Disney+ Hotstar, Verma was with Times Internet as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), where he was responsible for all revenue streams across Content/Media, Transaction and Classifieds businesses. He has also worked at Komli Media, Yahoo!, EY, McKinsey, and Associated Press. He is an alumnus of London School of Economics, Indian School of Business, and Kellogg School of Management.
Key individual
Viraj Jit Singh
CRO, Jio Entertainment Services
Chanpreet Arora
SVP, Head of Business - AVOD (Voot) at Viacom18 Media
In her current role Chanpreet Arora drives the AVOD business – VOOT and is responsible for leading AVOD led partnerships that are key to VOOT’s overall growth. Over the last 20 years she has been a core leader in the launch and scaling of leading international and local media brands in India including VICE Media, The New York Times, Formula One, Times Internet, Discovery Channel and Formula One.
Lower tax, task force, funds & more: What esports industry wants from Budget 2023
The sector expects the budget to lay out a specific plan for the growth of esports and set an esports vision for India
By Shantanu David | Jan 18, 2023 8:51 AM | 8 min read
Businesses can soon add ChatGPT to their chatbots: Microsoft and OpenAI
Microsoft is seemingly readying itself to take on Google in Large Language Model (LLM) chatbots space, observers say
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 17, 2023 2:38 PM | 4 min read
Amid reports that ChatGPT would be incorporated into Microsoft's search engine Bing, the company’s CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday announced on LinkedIn that chatGPT will soon be coming to MS Azure’s Open AI Service.
This essentially means that businesses will now be allowed to incorporate the latest chatbot-ChatGPT-into their programs and applications as per their needs. The announcement is being viewed as Microsoft’s first step toward making ChatGPT available on its bouquet of platforms including Bing.
“ChatGPT is coming soon to the Azure OpenAI Service, which is now generally available, as we help customers apply the world’s most advanced AI models to their own business imperatives,” Nadella wrote on his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.
Until now, Azure OpenAI Service has been available to a limited number of enterprise customers.
Microsoft Corp. is betting big on ChatGPT and is reportedly in discussions to invest as much as $10 billion more in OpenAI. Microsoft has previously invested about $1 billion in OpenAI, founded by Elon Musk in 2016. It’s also working to add ChatGPT to its Bing search engine, seeking an edge on Google's dominant search offering.
Launched in November 2022, ChatGPT can answer general queries, explain codes and scientific concepts, write basic academic essays, and even scripts for romcoms and much more than what Wikipedia or Google Search offer at present. It is not connected to the internet though, which is cited as its biggest limitation.
The hype around ChatGPT has sparked debate all over the world about whether it would replace Google as our go-to web search platform in the near future. It is noteworthy that Google is still working on its AI chatbot LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) but hasn’t been able to launch it due to its limitations.
Misuse not allowed: MS
Powered by a natural language processing model, ChatGPT will be restricted to customers who meet and adhere to the standards for responsible and ethical AI principles that Microsoft has set and published. Customers are required to apply for access describing their intended use case or application before they are given access to the service, the company said in a blog post.
It also claims that its content filters are uniquely designed to catch abusive, hateful, and offensive content and constantly monitor the input provided to the service as well as the generated content. “In the event of a confirmed policy violation, we may ask the developer to take immediate action to prevent further abuse,” the blog post says.
“This will be a game changer for Azure. Connecting Open AI capability with Azure data lake might make the data scientists job much easier,” says Prithwiraj Thakur, MDM Offering Lead of Deloitte Canada, responding to Nadella’s post.
He further explains, “With the integration of open AI with data lake you can let the raw data be processed through the system and let the business VPs simply ask key business intelligence questions to the AI tool-“Tell me if any new pattern you noticed with our new customers from southern states”. AI might be able to process the data and respond back by saying - “92% of new southern customers have also started following XYZ Twitter handle in last 3 weeks, whereas with the existing customers, the rate is only 29%”. It takes weeks if not months for such analysis by data scientists with essential tools.”
“Business Work is going to get much more smarter and efficient. But the human mind will always have to keep a sharp watch on what is getting generated. The buck stops at the human always,” Aditya Varma, Director at Indian Federal Agency writes.
Microsoft said companies like KPMG were using its Azure OpenAI service. Microsoft also uses the Service to power its own products, including GitHub Copilot, which helps developers write better code.
Taboola enters a five-year partnership with Network18 Media
The partnership will help the network improve ad monetization and capitalize on traffic through the platform's suite of products
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 7:30 AM | 2 min read
Taboola, a platform powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced an exclusive five-year partnership with Network18 Media and Investments Limited, one of the leading Indian media conglomerates.
This strategic partnership will empower Network18 to harness the power of Taboola’s suite of publisher products to improve ad monetization, engagement for its users, and capitalize on traffic.
Under the exclusive partnership, Network18 Media and Investments Limited will leverage Taboola Feed, a vertical-scrolling feed, to provide its 1.4 billion Indian users with a seamless flow of personalized content recommendations. With Taboola Videos, they will be able to personalize its online properties and help deliver a unique experience to its audience across languages such as Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Odia, and Bengali.
Taboola Newsroom, which is powered by Taboola’s predictive engine and a massive data set of over 500 million daily active users, will play a crucial role in providing actionable data insights to increase readership. Furthermore, Taboola’s Audience Exchange infrastructure will also help the Network18 Group to manage and optimize the flow of traffic across its networks of partner sites, such as News18, Moneycontrol, CNBCTV18, and Firstpost.
Puneet Singhvi, CEO, Digital and President - Corporate Strategy at Network18 Media and Investments Limited, said, “We are excited to partner with Taboola to boost our audience engagement. Our leading portals from business and general news cluster attract over 350mn users monthly. We are positive that jointly with Taboola we will be able to serve more relevant content to our readers, across channels. Taboola has established itself as the leading native advertising destination both in India and globally and we look forward to leveraging our strengths to drive synergies.”
Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola said, “Network18 Media has proven itself to have massive scale and trust in the India market. Their approach to adding Taboola in an end-to-end fashion, from Feed to help with discovery and recommendations, to Newsroom to help inform their coverage areas, is a great example of a publisher thinking holistically about growth. We look forward to a long relationship together.”
Taboola’s journey towards building new technologies helps various platforms from all domains to drive reader engagement and stimulate consumers’ interest by discovering the content of their choice.
Is Google ready to bring in India same Android regime as Europe, asks SC
The apex court has asked Google to come up with an explanation on the same by Wednesday
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 5:09 PM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court on Monday said it will take up the Competition Commission of India (CCI)-Google case on January 18.
The court was hearing a plea by Google seeking a stay on the CCI order and the Rs 1,337-crore penalty on the search giant.
Meanwhile, the court has refused to stay the CCI order asking Google to make changes to its Android ecosystem. he SC asked Google if it will implement the same regime in the country as it has done in Europe for the Android market.
The bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud told the counsel appearing for Google that it has time to "reflect" till Wednesday.
CCI has abused Google of "abusing it's dominant position in the Android ecosystem".
Last week Google put up a blog post saying the CCI order “strikes a blow” on the country’s efforts to speed up digital acceleration. It also said in the post that Google takes accountability for apps on the Play Store and ensures that only those that work in accordance with local laws get the benefit of the platform.
