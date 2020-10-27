Indian short-format video app Mitron TV debuts on iOS

Indian short format video app Mitron TV, makes its debut on iOS, enabling iPhone users to create, upload, view and share one-minute videos. The app was first made available on the Android Play Store.

“On Mitron TV, iPhone users will find a community of people from across the country that they can meaningfully engage and connect with by sharing and imbibing content. The iOS version will also have ‘categories’, which was launched for the Android version recently, allowing viewers to discover videos that offer a perfect match to their interests. This initiative empowers viewers to enjoy greater control over the content they share and view as well as for creators to engage with like-minded followers. Mitron’s iOS app also consists of advance video editing options, empowering creators to make distinctive content for an immersive experience. Mitron users and creators also stand a chance to win exciting prizes with on-going fun campaign #MitronWaliNavratri to celebrate festivities virtually anywhere amidst the pandemic,” the company stated.

Commenting on the iOS release, Shivank Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Mitron said: “Given the phenomenal response that Mitron TV has received on Android, I have no doubt that the app will be equally well-received on iOS. I am pleased to offer my fellow Indians and content entrepreneurs a home-grown social video platform that enables them to showcase their skills whilst inspiring and entertaining a host of like-minded people.”