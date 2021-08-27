Vodafone Idea integrates OTT platform in Vi App, plans to launch music streaming service

Vi App will now double up as an OTT app offering a rich repertoire of content, in addition to the wide range of products and services

India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi) is integrating its video streaming platform Vi Movies & TV App into the Vi App, which now allows customers to stream content seamlessly. Offering a simplified and new user experience, Vi App will now double up as an OTT app offering a rich repertoire of content, in addition to the wide range of products and services.



The Vi app will offer 450+ Live TV channels including the likes of Zee TV, Zee Cinema, Colors HD, Colors Infinity, Discovery, MTV, History TV, Sun TV, Zee Bangla, Animal Planet, Nick & many more. The live news channels on the platform include Aaj Tak, India TV, CNBC Awaaz, Republic TV, ABP News, NDTV 24×7, CNN News & many more.



It will also offer premium content from OTT apps like Voot Select, Discovery, Lionsgate Play, Sun NXT and Shemaroo Me. The integrated experience is now live for Android users and will soon be available for iOS users.

Recently, Vodafone Idea MD & CEO Ravinder Takkar had said that the company has content deals with leading companies. “We continue to partner with content providers to promote new & engaging content through Vi movies & TV. Our vast content library coupled with differentiated data benefits in the industry has led to a winning proposition for both, us and our customers,” Takkar had said during the Q1 earnings conference call.

He also revealed that the company would be launching a music streaming service in partnership with a leading music service provider. “I am happy to announce that Vi would be launching a music streaming service in partnership with a leading music service provider, which will be available to all our prepaid & postpaid consumers,” he stated.

Without revealing the name, Takkar said that the partner will bring in a rich repository of music cutting across genres & languages covering over 15 Indian languages besides podcasts, live events & music videos as part of the offering.

“The service comes with a strong recommendation engine to offer a truly personalized experience to the users. The music service will be available through our digital assets. We are quite confident that we should be able to offer a truly delightful experience to our users, comparable & better on many fronts than the currently available services in the country. We will provide more details closer to the date of launch,” he added.

