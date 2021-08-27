Vodafone Idea integrates OTT platform in Vi App, plans to launch music streaming service
Vi App will now double up as an OTT app offering a rich repertoire of content, in addition to the wide range of products and services
India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi) is integrating its video streaming platform Vi Movies & TV App into the Vi App, which now allows customers to stream content seamlessly. Offering a simplified and new user experience, Vi App will now double up as an OTT app offering a rich repertoire of content, in addition to the wide range of products and services.
The Vi app will offer 450+ Live TV channels including the likes of Zee TV, Zee Cinema, Colors HD, Colors Infinity, Discovery, MTV, History TV, Sun TV, Zee Bangla, Animal Planet, Nick & many more. The live news channels on the platform include Aaj Tak, India TV, CNBC Awaaz, Republic TV, ABP News, NDTV 24×7, CNN News & many more.
It will also offer premium content from OTT apps like Voot Select, Discovery, Lionsgate Play, Sun NXT and Shemaroo Me. The integrated experience is now live for Android users and will soon be available for iOS users.
