Amazon's 'entry' into Google-CCI case fires up rivalry between the two tech giants
Google’s accusations against the CCI of protecting the business interests of Amazon, will intensify the tussle between the two American majors to grab the world’s largest consumer market, experts say
Google’s high-profile case against India’s antitrust body Competition Commission of India (CCI) at the Supreme Court has ignited the rivalry of two tech giants-Google and Amazon-in a new vertical that is Android market space.
Early this year, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed a fine of Rs 1,337 crore on Google and asked it to scrap the controversial “Android compatibility commitment and the mobile application distribution agreement” that reportedly harms other Android players. While Google had paid the penalty, it alleges that CCI’s directive to scrap its policy aimed “to protect and enable Amazon to compete” with it.
A query sent to Amazon returned with a plain response, “We do not have any comments on the development.” Google also refused to comment as the matter is sub-judice.
Experts say that the development has the potential to intensify the battle between the two US-giants not only in the Android market but in all other verticals in the world’s largest consumer market, tech leaders say. It is also being viewed as a war between two digital advertising walled gardens.
“This is the first time Google has named Amazon in the case and called its competitors motivated parties,” an industry source claimed, adding that Google in its 604-page appeal has mentioned Amazon 72 times, Samsung 50 times and some other players many times.
The revelations have stumped the e-commerce major as it has no locus standi in the legal case. The company was neither the party in the case at CCI and NCLAT nor at the Supreme Court. However, the company may explore its options if the situation arises, industry sources say.
“Amazon did appear before the CCI as “witness” in July 2022 when CCI asked industry players including Amazon, Mozilla and device manufacturers during the probe against Google. Amazon had claimed in its submission that it had experienced significant difficulties in finding OEM partners to manufacture smart TVs running its Fire OS due to Google's Android compatibility commitment clause,” said a source.
Amazon and FireOS
Amazon has its own operating system-Fire OS-a forked or modified version of the open source Android. Fire OS runs Amazon's Fire TV and tablets.
Android TV had 66% market share in India in 2022 while Fire OS has only 1% share in the country, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research.
Google has claimed in its SC filing, “FireOS failed globally due to poor user experience. In India, the Fire Phone was not even launched ….Of all the device makers, only one refused to engage with Amazon on the FireOS because of the agreements it had with Google.”
“The e-commerce major seeks to expand its Fire TV business in India as it takes on arch-rival Google amid rising adoption of connected TV in the country. Both companies are also fighting to be the operating system of Indian households (Chrome and FireOS),” a digital expert said.
He added, “Early this year, Amazon announced a partnership with Xiaomi to launch a television that runs on ‘Fire OS 7.’ Besides, Amazon TV supports Apple Airplay and Miracast, enabling people to directly mirror content from their Apple and Android phones, respectively.”
Ad business and other verticals
Across the internet, Google and Amazon compete head-to-head, and the rivalry between these two internet giants has only grown more intense over the past few years because they compete in businesses like digital ads, cloud services, smart speaker systems, and CTV products.
Amazon’s advertising business continues to grow despite a general slowdown in digital advertising, which has hurt companies like Google parent Alphabet and Meta.
Amazon India's digital advertising revenue touched Rs 4,170 crore in FY22. It was still much less compared to Google and Meta’s ad revenues of about Rs 25,000 Cr and Rs 16,000 Cr. However, Amazon occupying nearly 8 percent of India’s approx Rs 45,000 Cr digital ad market alerted the walled gardens.
“Amazon is now globally the third largest digital advertising entity in revenue terms. Alongside the growth of the retail media network, of which Amazon has a dominance, is projected to have a growth at a healthy 20% YOY, while Google is growing at about 2%,” says Sajal Gupta, CEO of Kiaos Marketing.
The search business contributes to 70% of Google's ad revenues, and is being challenged by retail-related search moving towards retail focused properties, like Amazon, Walmart etc. To make matters worse, hyperlocal search is moving towards platforms such as Tiktok. This is reflected in the revenue trends of Google’s search business which has slowed down from a 20% in 2018 to a 7% in 2022 (ignoring the abnormal 2021, pandemic year where the search business grew by 43%), explains Gupta.
Besides, Google’s network business contributes about 15% of its revenue and has been in the center of controversy with the privacy advocates. With the deprecation of cookies planned for 2024 and this revenue stream is expected to be hit negatively. Apple introducing App Tracking Transparency in April 2021 has shown us the impact of cookie deprecation by slowing down this growth of the Google Network business to 3% in 2022 from a 15% in 2018 (again ignoring the abnormal 2021, Pandemic year where the search business grew by 37%), he noted.
In the US, Amazon already commanded 14.6% of the digital ad market, third to Google at 26.4% and Facebook at 24.1% in FY22, according to Insider Intelligence.
Experts say that Amazon, and the other retail networks with privacy complaint deterministic purchase data on its transactors, are best positioned to cater to this demand in the post-cookie world.
“Looking at Google's Q1 2023 financials the only two business lines growing are the Search and Cloud businesses, so it has become important for them to defend their position in the market, and hence an aggressive stance,” Gupta explained.
Google is being outpaced by Amazon in both the product search market and the cloud computing market. Amazon owns the product search market, with 3/4 of online shoppers starting their product search on the platform. Meanwhile, Amazon's AWS garners 33% of the global cloud computing spend, versus Google's 9% market share, a digital advertising expert said.
Why brands & advertisers are closely watching CTV content recognition data
Content publishers study Automatic Content Recognition data for insights into what content is performing well amongst audiences, helping them to identify trends and plan ahead, share industry players
By Shantanu David | Jul 7, 2023 9:01 AM | 4 min read
Even as India crossed 35 million CTV connections this June as per Finecast (GroupM), the country is expected to cross the so-called inflection point of CTV adoption (40 million) earlier than expected. The initial prediction was that the moment would come in 2025.
This is even as the world’s most populous nation becomes the third-largest TV market in the world, with 235 million TV households in India expected to have tuned in by the end of this year.
And almost all these TVs have the potential at least to be smart TVs, meaning they come with a built in technology, called ACR (Automatic Content Recognition), that allows the device to see and or hear the content that is being played, with that data being accessible to those who need and or want to know. No prizes for guessing who does.
Data on Tap
Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director, Samsung Ads, explaines “ACR data gives brands and content publishers an in-depth understanding of how audiences spend time on their TVs. With this insight, they can see what content is being watched, when it’s being watched and how viewers are choosing to access it. And this data is constantly improving and expanding our own understanding, as more consumers make the switch to Smart TVs.”
“ACR-like features enable a higher grade of addressability on television. We are able to see data signals on how audiences consume content, time spend & cord switching using these features,” says Rajiv Rajagopal, National Head – Client Development, Finecast, adding “It also accelerates the emergence of Household IDs, thus unifying both linear and CTV ecosystems and providing a way for an alternate measurement in the absence of a unified TV audience panel.”
For content publishers, this means improved insight into what type of content is performing well amongst audiences, helping them to identify trends and plan future content investments and commissioning decisions. For brands, advertisers, and media planners, ACR can help them optimise TV campaigns in new ways.
“In Samsung’s case, ACR data can give them unique insight into the interplay of TV viewing across linear, streaming and gaming - all across one device. ACR in combination with the addressable capabilities of CTV creates a powerful tool for brands to extend a campaign reach beyond linear channels, getting the best out of their TV buys,” elaborates Sahmey.
ACR data provides key targeting and measurement capabilities to the buy side and enables buyers to better plan, execute, and attribute their campaigns across both CTV and linear.
Gavin Buxton, Managing Director, Magnite Asia points out media buyers are increasingly seeking greater insights into campaign reach and frequency across platforms, and ACR data is one of the top data types used to inform CTV advertising decisions. “As access to this data grows, the ability to apply granular audience-level ACR data at scale boosts CTV and cross-screen advertising’s efficiency,” he says.
There’s also a third group that benefits from ACR - OEMs. “By tailoring content recommendations based on viewership habits and interests, ACR can enable a truly personalised TV experience and make content discovery easier,” adds Sahmey.
Future Proof
According to the GroupM This Year Next Year Mid-Year Global Forecast 2023, Connected TV adoption, among consumers and advertisers, is growing rapidly, adding 10.4% in ad revenue between 2023 and 2028 on a compound annual basis. Consumer spending on subscription video on demand (SVOD) represents between just one-fifth and one-third of total video spending in major markets, leaving plenty of room for streaming providers to grow subscriptions, meaning all the more data to be parsed.
“I see this having a significant impact on content and media planning because of the tangible success story thus far. This effectively adds a sharp and immersive communication touch point for the consumer,” says Prachi Bali, EVP & Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, adding, “You can catch them when they are in a relaxed mindset, definitely open to consuming content and with some more time at hand on occasion. The scroll isn’t also as quick as compared to the mobile screen”
Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYOU Media India, believes that ACR data is a critical pillar to understand the audience content appetite and constant changing consumption habits. “It should definitely be beneficial for CTV cementing its ecosystem keeping in mind the advertisers preferences. With ACR data, advertisers will find better value for money, further allowing micro targeting of consumers,” he says.
As Bali concludes, “CTV being an extension of the integrated media plan instead of a duplication, gives us the ability to layer the messaging instead of spray and pray. Being able to target based on the access to ACR data can potentially lead to it becoming a way to connect ATL to digital media which is the icing on the cake.”
Threads vs Twitter: How they 'ad' up
Threads seemingly won the perception battle early on, even as Twitter threatens to sue Meta for 'misappropriation'. Experts wonder whether it will win the ad war against its rival in the long run
By Shantanu David | Jul 7, 2023 9:29 AM | 7 min read
It’s perhaps unsurprising that Twitter is now threatening to sue the newly launched Threads app by Meta. After all, the social media app nicknamed the “Twitter Killer”, had over 30 million downloads within the first 24 hours of its launch. This comes on the heels of Twitter struggling with dipping ad revenues, a chaotic management style, and a content moderation war being waged by internet trolls.
Built on the backbone of Meta’s Instagram app, the download and signing up process is seamless, giving you access to all your Instagram contacts and other followed accounts. While the newly-minted Threads is presently ad-free, there are no prizes for guessing that the app hopes to displace Twitter as the world’s public square and siphon away its ad revenues.
Puneet Bajaj, VP, Strategy, FCB Kinnect says that no doubt this is a timely move by Meta, given the waning confidence in Twitter over the last few months. But how Threads performs will depend on multiple factors.
“One, the inertia of the existing IG users in embracing a text-heavy format, given their affinity towards pictorial and video content. Secondly, the willingness of the active Twitter users to consider Threads as a viable (and better) alternative,” he says, adding that both these points will depend on how Meta advertises Threads and which audience it pushes the product to.
“Given Meta’s pervasiveness in the advertising ecosystem, I’m expecting an aggressive push from their sales team to their clients to start using the platform. How fast and big that usage becomes is something which will depend on the users who flock to the app and the way Meta promotes it,” adds Bajaj.
Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis Worldwide likes many things about it already, apart from the easy signup and easy access to followed accounts. "I like the excited posts announcing their fastest follower counts, indicating its instant popularity. By and large, the chatter on Threads has been interesting. It’s heartening to see that some quick-witted brands are already having fun on the platform."
Opportune moment?
The launch of Thread, Twitter's rival, expands advertising opportunities with a broader user base and cross-data mining capabilities. “This enables advertisers to create precise and targeted campaigns based on detailed audience insights. The unconventional rivalry between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk raises speculation about their motives, leading to increased interest from consumers and marketers,” points out Naman Surana, National Business Director, FoxyMoron, Zoo Media, while observing it remains unclear if this tactic aims to drive rivalry or eventually merge for market dominance, but the strategy is generating significant attention and engagement.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media agrees that with Threads seamlessly integrating with Meta’s advertising ecosystem, advertisers can leverage their existing ad campaigns and data to enhance their reach and efficiency on the app.
“However, competing established platforms like Instagram and Twitter will pose stiff competition as they already command a significant advertiser’s share of attention and budget. The app’s timing of launch is particularly interesting given Twitter’s ongoing period of changes and challenges,” he says.
Indeed, Threads has already invited some advertisers, mostly entertainment entities like Netflix and Bravo, to test out advertising on the platform.
Shivani Kamdar, Associate Creative Director, SoCheers, who downloaded the app and went through it, was struck by the similarities to it and Twitter. “But when I put myself in the advertiser's shoes and look at this move, I think it's a great move by and for Meta. It's no secret that Instagram is the platform of choice for so many brands, and now introducing a P1-P2 platform that is definitely going to help not just the brands but Meta drive in a concentrated business.”
This for a fact helps as Twitter clearly is struggling in the ad world as a platform, while Meta meticulously and strategically embraced the only thing that pushed the brand onto the platform: threads. “Brands and marketers mostly consider Twitter for creating Twitter "threads" or banters (both text-based),” adds Kamdar.
“The world of Twitter is a meme-heavy, text-based one. Bringing an experience like that to Instagram (a place where we have a curated, image heavy space) means that advertisers are now looking at some very interesting storytelling possibilities,” notes Hayden Scott, Creative Head APAC, Virtue Worldwide.
“We can have a running commentary on a series of images (Threads allows us to post up to 10 images) or we could play with multiple-choice Bandersnatch style storytelling...the possibilities are endless,” says Scott, adding, “Given that it has very meticulously cloned the best aspects of Twitter and added a few extra features, I see it doing very well. I do have privacy concerns but that's a Meta thing in general...”
Indeed, Threads has already been flagged as collecting far more user data than Twitter (watch this space for more), and experts are advising caution before unraveling all on Threads, especially for advertisers, many of whom have already gotten burned at different social media altars.
… or waiting game?
Samir Asher, Co-founder & COO, Tonic Worldwide, points out that there's naturally an early euphoria and a rush to try a new platform. “However, it’s too early for advertisers to invest in the platform. There are obvious comparisons with Twitter, the biggest advantage is that it syncs with your Instagram contacts and followers instantly creating an ecosystem for engagement.”
"It’s like a new restaurant or a pub in town. In the initial days, every curious person drops in and it's buzzing, what happens to it eventually is oftentimes unpredictable. In the meanwhile, I - the perennial curious bystander, am currently enjoying the eyes of full stories that the platform is dishing out," adds Roy.
“It is too early to say it is a threat to Twitter, in my opinion. We have seen lots of social media platforms, which have come and gone. There should be a reason for people to shift from an existing platform where they are active. Download does not mean active usage. We have to wait and watch how Thread fares compared to Twitter. Advertisers will also wait before they start exploring a new platform for advertisement,” asserts Rohit Varma, Founder, narrative.
Hitarth Dadia, CMO and Partner at Nofiltr Group, agrees that from an advertiser's perspective, it may be premature to capitalize on the current hype. Instead, they could join threads and share content related to their own brand, following the example of other brands that create lighthearted posts.
“In the meantime, I suggest the brand takes a more observatory approach, monitoring user demographics to gain insight into the age groups that are joining. While we may have our assumptions, the data will provide a clearer picture. Therefore, I recommend waiting at least seven days to assess the direction threads are heading,” he says.
Sanjay Deshmukh, CEO at Garage Worldwide, says that when regarding Meta's extensive user base on Instagram and Facebook, the ability to use the same username on Threads creates a smart integration. Even if Threads manages to attract only a fraction of Instagram users, it can still be considered a promising start.
“However, building a community of users on a text-based platform like Threads may not be as straightforward as on a visually oriented platform like Instagram. The success of Thread will depend on its ability to attract high-profile user accounts whose opinions hold significance, similar to what contributed to Twitter's success,” says Deshmukh.
The positioning of Threads is yet to be understood, unlike Twitter, which has established itself as a platform for breaking news and unfiltered access to opinions, although not always consistently. The direction Threads takes will ultimately determine the type of audience it can attract.
As Kothari concludes, “'Conversations' are the true social currency for content creators and brands, and 'Threads' comes bearing profits! The success of ‘Threads’ doesn't necessarily mean the failure of other platforms. In fact, it is an exciting time for social media, where competition can drive growth and innovation for the benefit of users and marketers alike.”
Truth: The weight of responsibility
Guest Column: Dr. Srinath Sridharan, Author, Policy Researcher & Corporate Advisor, writes why the responsibility of upholding truth lies not only with journalists but also individuals & institutions
By Dr. Srinath Sridharan | Jul 6, 2023 6:58 PM | 5 min read
In today's world, truth has become a precious commodity, a rare gem amidst a sea of misinformation and half-truths. The responsibility that accompanies the pursuit and dissemination of truth cannot be understated. As we navigate the complexities of our times, it is imperative to recognise the profound impact that truth, and the responsibility it carries, has on our society, institutions, and individual lives.
In an era marked by an abundance of information, distinguishing truth from falsehoods has become an arduous task. The rise of social media and the democratisation of information have presented both opportunities and challenges. While the digital age has provided platforms for diverse voices and alternative narratives, it has also given rise to the spread of misinformation and disinformation, eroding the very foundation of truth.
Media & social-media
In this environment, the responsibility to seek and uphold truth lies not only with journalists but also with each individual. The role of the media in holding power to account and presenting objective, fact-based reporting is more critical than ever. Journalistic integrity, rigorous fact-checking, and ethical reporting are essential for preserving the truth. But equally important is the responsibility of the reader to discern and evaluate sources of information, fostering a society that values truth over sensationalism.
Journalism, as a profession, has had to adapt to the changing landscape. The traditional gatekeeping role of media organisations has been challenged by the rise of citizen journalism and the viral nature of social media. News spreads at lightning speed, and the demand for instantaneous updates often leads to a compromise on accuracy and fact-checking. Journalists now face the challenge of sifting through vast amounts of information to uncover the truth and present it in a responsible manner. They must navigate the fine line between being timely and being thorough. The pressure to generate clicks and engagement on social media platforms can tempt journalists to prioritise sensationalism over accuracy, further complicating the pursuit of truth.
Moreover, the power dynamics between media organisations and social media platforms have significantly influenced the dissemination of news. Algorithms and personalised content delivery have the potential to create echo chambers, where individuals are exposed to information that aligns with their pre-existing beliefs, reinforcing biases and hindering the search for objective truth. Fact-checking, verification, and a multiplicity of sources are essential tools in the pursuit of truth. Transparency about sources and conflicts of interest builds trust with the audience and safeguards against the erosion of journalistic integrity.
However, the responsibility to discern truth does not lie solely with journalists. As consumers of news, we must be vigilant and question the sources, biases, and motives behind the information we encounter.
Marketeers
With consumption economy on the rise, the marketeers also bear a significant responsibility in the pursuit of truth. As purveyors of information and promoters of products and services, marketeers have the power to shape public perceptions and influence consumer choices. They must recognise the ethical implications of their actions and prioritise honesty, transparency, and accuracy in their marketing campaigns.
Marketeers have a duty to ensure that the information they convey is truthful and backed by evidence. Misleading claims, exaggerations, and manipulative tactics erode trust and can harm both consumers and the reputation of the industry as a whole. By adhering to ethical standards and promoting responsible advertising practices, marketeers can contribute to a culture that values truthfulness and empowers consumers to make informed decisions.
Moreover, marketeers should be aware of the potential impact of their messaging on vulnerable populations and society at large. They must exercise caution to avoid exploiting fears, prejudices, or insecurities for the sake of promoting their products. Responsible marketing involves considering the broader societal implications of their campaigns and striving to create a positive impact on individuals and communities.
In a world where the line between advertising and misinformation can sometimes blur, marketeers must be vigilant in avoiding the spread of false or misleading information. By engaging in fact-checking, verification, and responsible sourcing of information, they can contribute to the collective effort of upholding truth and combating the proliferation of misinformation.
Institutions
Ultimately, the responsibility for truth extends beyond the realms of media and institutions. It rests on the shoulders of every individual engaged in conversations, debates, and social media exchanges. Engaging in respectful and evidence-based discussions, valuing diverse perspectives, and being open to changing one's own views are vital components of a responsible discourse that upholds truth.
Truth holds immense power to shape public opinion and influence policy decisions. However, the responsibility of wielding this power should not be taken lightly. It demands a commitment to accuracy, fairness, and context. The responsibility lies not only with those in positions of authority or influence but also with individuals engaged in conversations, debates, and social media exchanges. Each of us has a role to play in upholding truth and maintaining a responsible discourse.
Yet, the responsibility of truth goes beyond the public sphere; it permeates our personal lives and relationships. Honest and open communication forms the bedrock of trust and understanding. In our interactions with family, friends, and colleagues, the responsibility to speak and listen with integrity is paramount. The pursuit of truth in our personal lives fosters healthy relationships, encourages empathy, and creates spaces for growth and reconciliation.
Truth is not without its challenges. It can be uncomfortable, inconvenient, and at times difficult to ascertain. But in a world where alternative facts and deliberate distortions abound, the responsibility to uphold truth becomes even more critical. It requires intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and a commitment to lifelong learning.
Truth is the biggest responsibility we bear as individuals, as members of society, and as custodians of democracy.
Infidigit bags SEO mandate for Kindly Health
Infidigit to create organic growth via SEO and provide support for the domain merger for Kindly Health’s existing websites
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 2:37 PM | 2 min read
Infidigit has bagged the SEO mandate of Kindly Health.
Kindly Health has partnered with Infidigit to create organic growth via SEO and provide support for the domain merger for Kindly Health’s existing websites. This merger involves the critical transition of the two old domains into a new domain called kindlyhealth.com along with the task of making the website SEO-friendly, read a press release.
This collaboration aims to enhance Kindly Health's online presence and visibility, resulting in increased organic traffic by targeting non-brand keywords. The SEO experts at Infidigit will closely collaborate with Kindly Health's internal marketing team to create a comprehensive SEO strategy that caters to their unique requirements.
“We are excited to collaborate with Kindly Health, a market disruptor in the sexual wellness and lifestyle space. The market for sexual wellness and health was around $ 1150 million (INR 9,425 Crores) in 2020 and is expected to grow to about $ 2100 Million (INR 17,200 Crores) by 2030, growing at a CAGR of around 6%. As we move forward, sexual wellness is likely to become more mainstream and we are seeing a growth in demand for SEO especially with new age health-tech and D2C platforms. Having worked with major health and fitness brands, especially in the diagnostic niche, Infidigit brings expertise in healthcare SEO which will help Kindly drive organic traffic and capture their target audience,” said Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and MD – Infidigit.
“Collaborating with Infidigit for SEO services is a strategic step in expanding our online presence and promoting accessible sexual health solutions. Their expertise will enable us to reach a wider audience, empowering individuals to address their healthcare needs effectively. Together, we aim to revolutionize the approach to sexual health," said Raj Garg, Co-founder Kindly Health.
Threads: Elon Musk reacts to Meta's 'Twitter killer'
In his first response since the launch of Threads, Musk hinted that it may be a rip-off of Twitter
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 12:37 PM | 2 min read
Meta has launched its microblogging offering 'Threads' which is touted to rival Twitter. The app is available for download for Android and iOS in 100 countries, including India and excluding the EU.
Modelled on Twitter with similar formats for posting and resharing, Threads lets users log in with their Instagram account and follow the same accounts they did on Instagram.
The new app also allows for lengthier posts of up to 500 characters. According to reports, Threads clocked five million sign-ups in the first four hours since its launch.
Twitter owner Elon Musk who is known for his love for memes and social media humour has seemingly what he feels about Meta's Threads.
In his first response to the launch, Musk hinted that Threads may be a rip-off of Twitter, considering that the former's interface and controls are quite similar to the latter's.
Meta's new app was built entirely using this keyboard: pic.twitter.com/RoRe6szEO0— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 6, 2023
He also added, "It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram."
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also shared some light-hearted posts in response to the events.
July 6, 2023
Twitter is currently riddled with woes amid Musk announcing some a cap on the number of tweets users can read in a day. The platform has also seen a significant fall in ad revenue post advertiser exodus.
Verified accounts can read 6,000 tweets, those unverified can only view 600 and new unverified accounts can only access 300, according to Elon Musk in his recent post.
The move is to address "extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation" said the Twitter owner in a tweet.
Can Sebi rein in the unruly finfluencer?
Experts and content creators weigh in on Sebi's proposed guidelines for bringing in a semblance of order in the unregulated influencer space
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jul 6, 2023 9:32 AM | 5 min read
The creator economy is booming, leading to an influx of influencers advising followers on a host of things that impact their lives.
A new breed of influencers, known as finfluencers or financial influencers has landed in the crosshairs of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
These finfluencers seem to have held their followers in thrall, doling out financial advice that is lapped up by their huge following without a thought.
They have been accused of manipulating the market, giving out unqualified advice and earning huge commissions from these platforms and from the market by transacting on the stocks they spoke about.
e4m had earlier reported that SEBI will be finalizing a draft discussion paper on guidelines to regulate financial influencers or finfluencers who give out such unqualified investment advice. Reports say that the draft will be out in the next couple of months.
With the growing concern of the influencers wrongly guiding their followers and putting their hard-earned money at risk, SEBI has taken a stand to regulate the unorganized sector and bring a semblance of order within the chaotic sector.
We reached out to creators and experts to understand whether SEBI's steps to rein in these finfluencers may work.
Finfluencers and their influence
Followers repose a lot of trust in the finfluencers who present themselves as experts in the matter of finance.
By appearing relatable and simplifying complex financial terms that intimidate the general public, these influencers win audience trust and are perceived as credible source of information.
Preety Singh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Boomlet Group explained: “Influencers are held in high regard by their followers due to their perceived authenticity and their ability to present content in a clear and relatable manner. This phenomenon extends to the widespread popularity of Finfluencers as well. These individuals excel at simplifying complex financial topics into easily digestible information for their audience.
"The realm of finance is inherently sensitive, yet some people invest their trust in Finfluencers for advice. It is crucial, therefore, for Finfluencers to reciprocate this trust by providing authentic and reliable information.”
Finfluencer and founder of Unfinance, Kunwar Raj Singh said, “Finfluencers have become a credible source of financial information largely due to the accessibility and relatability they offer. Traditional finance education can be daunting and often laden with jargon that makes it inaccessible for a majority of the population. Furthermore, they typically share practical experiences and real-life examples that resonate with their audience.”
“However, it's important to note that credibility varies widely among finfluencers. While some may have formal training or extensive experience in finance, others may be more amateur in their understanding and sharing of financial concepts. Hence, the responsibility falls on the viewers to verify the information and, where possible, seek professional advice”, he continued asking audiences to cross-check before exploring.
The need for regulation
Every now and then, ASCI brings out guidelines for influencers to restore a semblance of order in a vastly unorganized system. But is there a requirement to have separate guidelines for finfluencer from a statutory body like the SEBI?
“There is a lot of subjectivity and the data backing any such recommendations is at best average therefore there is a big need since there is people’s money involved. There is a need for guidelines for two categories -- health & wellness, and finance”, said Kalyan Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder of KlugKlug.
He also warned against finfluencers with agenda against competitors who may get their followers to act without thinking twice.
Singh of Boomlet Group said, “By acknowledging the need for governmental oversight in the realm of finance, we are acknowledging the importance of safeguarding individuals' interests and creating an ecosystem of transparency and trust. This recognition further highlights the necessity of encouraging awareness among the public to distinguish between reliable and unreliable sources of financial advice.”
Can SEBI rein in the finfluencers?
Given the vast sea of influencers and the unorganized nature of the space, putting SEBI's proposed guidelines into action may seem like a daunting prospect.
Kumar of KlugKlug said that it is going to be a difficult task but all the stakeholders have to collaborate in order to have a fair-square business with audiences being the heart of it.
He said, “This is true that it is going to be tough but that’s when platforms like us can help. We can help using technology.”
While on the other hand, finfluencer CA Jai Desai, had some suggestions for SEBI as a content creator from the space. He said, “Indeed, it is a complex task to keep tabs on every individual and their online activities. In such cases, a multifaceted approach can be adopted. Regulatory bodies can focus on creating clear guidelines and standards for Finfluencers to adhere to, ensuring they provide accurate and responsible financial information. These guidelines can include requirements for disclosure of sponsorships, conflicts of interest, and disclaimers about the limitations of their advice.”
“Implementing measures such as content moderation, reporting mechanisms, and algorithmic checks can help identify and flag potential violations. Ultimately, a combination of proactive regulation, public awareness, and responsible behaviour from Finfluencers themselves can contribute to a more secure and reliable environment for financial information on the internet.”
“The anticipated guidelines are expected to serve as a comprehensive framework for regulating the Finfluencer space. The primary objective of these guidelines will be to safeguard individuals from deceptive or inaccurate information. By providing a clear set of reference points and rules, the guidelines will empower Finfluencers to create authentic and reliable content for their followers," Singh of Boomlet Group said.
“Through the implementation of these guidelines, a more regulated and responsible Finfluencer ecosystem will be fostered. It is expected that Finfluencers will be encouraged to engage in responsible behaviour, verify the accuracy of their content, and provide clear disclosures about any conflicts of interest.”
Union Cabinet okays data protection bill
The bill, which aims to make internet companies, mobile apps and business houses more accountable, will be tabled during the monsoon session
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 9:08 AM | 1 min read
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, which will be tabled during the monsoon session of Parliament, news agencies have reported.
The bill aims to make entities like internet companies, mobile apps, and business houses more accountable and answerable about collecting, storage and processing data of citizens as part of "Right to Privacy".
"The Cabinet has approved a draft of the DPDP bill. It will be tabled in Parliament in the upcoming session," the source said.
The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to be held from July 20 to August 11.
Earlier reports said that the draft of the digital bill is likely to be opened for public consultation. The government may propose getting AI and quantum computing under the gambit of the bill, media reports had said.
