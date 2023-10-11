India OTT subscription rev growth dips due to IPL rights transfer: Report
The sector is set to reach $1 billion in 2023, says the Ampere Analysis report
After being a burgeoning sector over the last few years, India’s over-the-top (OTT) sector is on a slow growth ahead due to a change in Indian Premier League digital rights resulting in free streaming of the tournament, says the latest report of Ampere Analysis.
As per the report, the OTT subscription revenue in the world’s largest consumer market grew by 30-80 per cent annually between 2019 to 2022. Its pace dropped to a mere 10 per cent in 2023 when IPL rights changed hands from Disney+ Hotstar to JioCinema.
The report noted that the subscription revenue of Indian OTT players is set to reach $1 billion in 2023. In contrast, Chinese OTT subscription revenue hit $10bn in 2022.
As per the report, Disney+ Hotstar lost the IPL digital rights as part of its drive towards profitability and is on track to “shed 10 million subscriptions in the territory in 2023”. This will reduce the company’s revenue market share from more than 40% in 2022 to less than 30%.
JioCinema, a low-profile streaming app till a year ago, has emerged as the biggest disruptive OTT platform this year after Viacom18, which owns the app, won the digital media rights of the IPL for a whopping Rs 23,758 crore last June for 2023-27.
While the app became a household name when it announced streaming FIFA 2022 for free and thus acquired millions of urban customers with the offerings, its free IPL streaming strategy broke records for IPL 2023 viewership and helped it to grow pan-India.
Gearing up to expand its reach, the platform has now acquired content from top studios in the world including HBO, Warner Bros and NBCUniversal.
OTT players in India continue to show strong growth trends driven by multiple factors including increasing connected TV penetration, greater content choices and an increasing local language play.
It is noteworthy that the Indian OTT subscriber base is expected to reach 50 million by the end of 2023, according to a report by Media Partners Asia (MPA).
The OTT platforms’ survival in the country depends on both ad-free and ad-based models with almost equal weightage. While the ad-based model (AVOD), which accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the overall OTT revenue, has a low entry barrier and is scalable, SVOD makes financial forecasting easier since users are locked in, and incoming revenue can be easily tracked.
At present, platforms are trying various subscription models to sustain. For instance, Netflix introduced its ad-based cheaper plans (in markets other than India) for the first time after relying on an ad-free subscription plan for years.
India being the mobile-first market, most platforms have launched affordable (AvoD) plans that suit the masses. For instance, Netflix India and Disney+ Hotstar’s monthly mobile plan is currently priced at Rs 149 per month.
However, on JioCinema, the content is totally free except for the international content acquired from HBO and Warner Brothers.
Hotstar, Netflix & Prime Video to drive the sector
The report also predicts that Netflix is set to overtake Amazon Prime Video in revenue in 2023, generating almost $200m, and is forecast to reach 11m subscriptions in 2025. Netflix had dropped its subscription fee in India in 2021 December by 60 per cent, yet it clocked a 25 per cent increase in revenue in 2022 year on year.
When Artificial Intelligence throws up real-world problems
AI-generated rip-offs of books, fake memoirs and the use of deep fakes pose grave ethical and social issues for the media, publishing and advertising sectors, industry watchers shared
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 9, 2023 8:50 AM | 7 min read
Several international authors were recently left in for a rude shock after Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated bogus books in their names were found selling on e-commerce giant Amazon.
Among them was writer-journalist Rory Cellan-Jones who saw his memoir on Amazon. It was apparently generated by AI-powered ChatGPT. Another author, Jane Friedman, found five bogus titles generated by AI in her name on Amazon. One ‘Steven Walryn’ put up 15 titles in a day for sale on Amazon.
The e-commerce firm has removed such fake books since, but the emergence of AI-generated artwork and copyrighted content have raised legitimate concerns within the writers' community and the broader creative industry.
These incidents have come at a time when some authors have filed cases in the US court against Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and other forms for using their copyrighted work in training its large language model (LLM) without their consent, compensation or credit.
The outcomes of these lawsuits could set important precedents for the publishing industry regarding AI, copyright and privacy that shape the regulatory landscape in the future. OpenAI could face significant financial penalties if the court favours the plaintiffs, which may hurt OpenAI’s financial stability and ability to raise funds, legal experts opine.
Interestingly, AI has co-authored several books such as, “The Inner Life of an AI: A Memoir by ChatGPT”, whose cover declares-written by ChatGPT, prompted by Forrest Xiao (a data scientist) and “Think Different: A Step-by-Step Guide to Building the Next Apple” by Bakari Powell and ChatGPT.
“With the further prevalence of generative AI (genAI), there may be a reduced demand for human-authored content which may lead to strained revenues for artists/writers”, says Abheek Biswas, AVP Consumer Insights, dentsu India, who is also an artist.
The rising incidents of misuse of “deepfakes” also emerge as a threat for celebrities. While deep fakes were around before ChatGPT, AI has increased the cases of misuse. These deepfakes are extremely convincing – and if people take them seriously, the reputational damage could be severe.
Renowned Hollywood actor Tom Hanks last week issued a warning to his followers on Instagram about a deepfake ad.
View this post on Instagram
CBS news anchor Gayle King also issued a similar warning this Monday when she found her deep fake video was being circulated on the internet.
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Rahul Vengalil, Executive Director of Everest Solutions, a Rediffusion group company, said, “Generative AI has been helping the advertising and media industry to a great extent. It makes us efficient, takes up our mundane jobs and produces stunning arts and videos. However, frauds are going to exist in the AI domain as the entire digital ecosystem is full of frauds. The extent of frauds in digital media buying is insane though verification tools and measurements have brought them down now.”
AI industry leaders are also aware of the risks of their tools. A couple of months ago, OpenAI chief Sam Altman and Microsoft Founder Bill Gates, signed a one-sentence statement reading: “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”
Political disinformation
The technology is not just being misused by quacks or non-state actors. As generative AI tools grow more sophisticated, political actors are also using them to amplify disinformation. Massive political propaganda is being churned out with the help of manipulated videos and deepfakes to discredit the opposition, critical voices and media, media experts say.
India saw a significant rise in the use of fabricated images and videos for political propaganda this year. “For example, a fake video showing Muslims attacking a Hindu temple went viral on social media, causing religious tensions. This trend highlights the urgent need for effective measures to combat the spread of digital misinformation,” says Advit Sahdev, digital marketing and advertising expert.
According to a recent report “Freedom on the Net” by Freedom House, “Governments and political actors around the world, in both democracies and autocracies, are using AI to generate texts, images, and video to manipulate public opinion in their favour and to automatically censor critical online content.”
While AI technology offers exciting and beneficial uses for science, education, and society at large, its uptake has also increased the scale, speed, and efficiency of digital repression. AI has enabled governments to conduct more precise forms of online censorship by removing unfavoured political, social, and religious speech, the report claimed.
Over the past year, the new technology was utilized in at least 16 countries to sow doubt, smear opponents, or influence public debate, the report further claims. “Internet freedom is at an all-time low, and advances in AI are actually making this crisis even worse,” says Allie Funk, a researcher on the report.
Deep fakes have opened up the credibility of digital content to be challenged more often, says Sajal Gupta, CEO of Kiaos Advertising.
How can it be tackled?
Governments across the world are reviewing their legislation or considering bringing a new law that can protect them against exposure to content posted by others, to tackle generative AI. For instance, New York passed the New York City Bias Audit Law in January 2023, which may be used to govern LLM training data.
“The use of generative AI has created a lot of concerns around copyright and ethics. There is of course no turning the clock back. So, these concerns will need to be addressed by way of regulations. The US, the UK, Singapore, Japan and many others have already put in place legislations to protect copyright. We still don’t have a specific legislation in place in India around generative AI but that is just a matter of time,” says Hareesh Tibrewala, joint CEO of Mirum India.
Biswas believes technology itself will present the solution to this ethical and complicated problem.
“Develop and implement more robust digital rights management (DRM) systems to track and protect the ownership of digital content. This would help prevent unauthorized AI-generated duplications of copyrighted material. Employ AI tools to assist in the verification of the copyrighted content, helping creators and publishers identify potential infringements or misuse of their work in genAI outputs,” he suggests.
Vengalil and Sahdev underscore the importance of awareness among consumers and the need for robust fact-checking and verification mechanisms in the digital age.
A few leading content houses and digital platforms have already started initiatives to educate their readers on the methods of fact-checking and digital safety, Gupta points out.
Experts call for more robust digital rights management (DRM) systems to track and protect the ownership of digital content. This would help prevent unauthorized AI-generated duplications of copyrighted material.
Biswas also hopes that blockchain technology can create immutable records of ownership and copyright information, which will also serve as irrefutable proof of original content and its creator.
Ok Google, how is Bard getting in advertisers?
Industry observers say that since Bard is about conversations, it is essential for brands to blend messages into these dialogues
By Shantanu David | Oct 6, 2023 8:22 AM | 5 min read
When Google announced late in September that its generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Bard, would now be linked to their entire suite of Google apps, it marked the latest move in the ongoing AI wars, according to breathless think pieces and various media reports.
While Google Bard’s closest competitor (though it’s really the other way around) Open AI’s ChatGPT (funded by arch nemesis Microsoft) has been available on MS’s Bing browser for a few months now, Bard’s Google plug-ins mean users will be able to use the chatbot to sift through their documents and spreadsheets, as well as access Google services such as Maps and YouTube, giving users AI aid literally at their fingertips and voice to speak with.
Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer, DDB Mudra notes: “Obviously, Google builds for users first. And that's exactly what they've done. Now look at the selection of what they've used. They've used Docs, Flights, YouTube, Mail and Maps. Docs make a lot of sense in that it’s just an extension to email. Together, they go hand in hand, because I think it's just a user interface change.”
“What I find really interesting is this ecosystem of maps, flights and hotels. Because at its core, you can do itinerary planning with some apps, but they're not very actionable. I still have to manually go ahead and book the hotels, and I still have to do the route mapping, all of that. I think just stringing together just the maps, hotels and flights makes a killer of a difference to how you plan a holiday. And I think that will give Bard the ability to in a lot of ways become the central search for holiday planning,” he adds, presumably giving Google the idea to start a ‘journeys app’.
Bharatesh Salian, Sr. Vice President – Marketing Science and CX, FCB/SIX India, noted that as of now the plugins have been introduced more as a productive tool for the Google user. “The current plugins allow a deep integration to existing Google services which could see a shift in the search behaviour patterns and the way SEO would work in the near future. Advertisers will have to tweak the content and strategies to make websites BARD AI friendly too.”
According to Mordor Intelligence, “The Global Chatbot Market size is estimated at USD 5.86 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 21.08 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 29.18% during the forecast period (2023-2028).” The chatbots themselves are only one application of the Generative AI technology, which is projected to grow from USD 43.87 billion in 2023 to a staggering USD 667.96 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period.
As the Bard AI plugin waltzes into Google Apps, Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, says that advertisers need to be strategic. “You'll need to craft ads that are not just ads, but engaging conversations. Bard is all about conversations. Tailor your message to blend seamlessly into these dialogues. Make sure your content is witty, informative, and engaging, so it doesn't just stand out; it steals the spotlight.”
And speaking of the spotlight, Venkky points to the Search Generative Experience that the Google search bar has been transformed into. “You can see how you don't even get to organic search results in the first fold. Just looking at user experience, you open it: first, you get SGE that's practically half the screen. And then it's sponsored ads. And then you get the organic results. There's an old saying, ‘where do you hide the dead body? On the second page of Google’.”
“So, I think brands need to look at optimizing for SGE and searchable results that come through the generative experience because Google hasn't removed the organic part yet; you still get the thumbnails and links to the articles in the top right-hand corner in SGE. So, I think that's what brands need to aim at. They really change the schema with which they're creating content. This is what I call a breaking change. What I mean by a breaking change is the change that breaks most things. And so, brands need to re-orchestrate and then build around this breaking change.”
According to Salian, Search, Maps (GMB) and YouTube might see the largest shift due to the change in the way users would get the search listings post-BARD AI plugins. “It would be interesting to see how BARD AI plugins would decipher reviews and other user comments, which create personalised search listings on Maps, YouTube as well as on Google Search.”
“Using Gmail with its personal touch, YouTube with its viral potential and Search like a bustling marketplace, you can craft campaigns that reach your audience and resonate with them. Compose campaigns that hit all the right notes across these platforms and leave an unforgettable impression,” adds Kothari.
ICC World Cup Eng vs New Zealand match on Disney+ Hotstar posts 6.45M peak concurrency
This is the first time Disney Star has made the ICC Men’s World Cup free for mobile users who access Disney+ Hotstar
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 4:40 PM | 1 min read
The opening match of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 between England and New Zealand posted 6.45M peak concurrency on Disney + Hotstar, the tournament's official digital platform.
This is the first time Disney Star -- the official broadcaster for both TV and digital -- has made the ICC Men’s World Cup free for mobile users who access Disney+ Hotstar.
As earlier reported by e4m, Disney Star announced its 26 sponsors for the ICC World Cup 2023 including PhonePe, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Dream11, Hindustan Unilever, Coca-Cola, Havells, IndusInd Bank, Pernod India, Booking.com, Peter England, Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water, Mondelez, Emirates, Diageo, Jindal Panther, MRF Tyres, LendingKart, BPCL, Herbalife, Haier Appliances, AMFI, Google Pay, Polycab, Amul, VIDA by Hero Motorcorp and Amazon.
Advertisers like Booking.com, Surf Excel (HUL), Peter England (ABFRL), Thums Up, Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking, Diageo India, MRF Tyres, LendingKart, Haier Appliances, Herbalife and BPCL are associate sponsors for the digital streaming platform.
The ICC World Cup 2023 is being played at 10 venues across India. The matches are being telecasted exclusively on the Star Sports network and also available for streaming free of charge to mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar. The tournament kicked off on October 5 with a match-up between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
Meta starts rolling out generative AI tools for all advertisers
The global rollout will be complete by next year
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 10:31 AM | 1 min read
Meta has announced that they have begun rolling out our first generative AI-powered features for ad creatives in Meta’s Ads Manager, with global rollout complete by next year.
“These unlock a new era of creativity that maximizes the productivity, personalization and performance for all advertisers. The new features – Background Generation, Image Expansion, and Text Variations – will add to the AI-powered experiences and tools we continue to build for businesses,” the company said in a statement.
The features of the tool are as follows:
Background Generation: Creates multiple backgrounds to complement the advertiser’s product images, allowing advertisers to tailor their creative assets for different audiences.
Image Expansion: Seamlessly adjusts creative assets to fit different aspect ratios across multiple surfaces, like Feed or Reels, allowing advertisers to spend less time and resources on repurposing creative assets.
Text Variations: Generates multiple versions of ad texts based on advertiser’s original copy, highlighting the selling points of their products/services and giving them multiple text options to better reach their audience.
“Earlier this year, we announced the AI Sandbox where we’ve been testing these generative AI features with a small and diverse set of advertisers. These advertisers have been providing us with valuable feedback, including helping us ensure these products are built responsibly,” the company said.
Mahadev online betting app case: Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED
Ranbir Kapoor has been promoting the online betting app on the social media
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 4:16 PM | 1 min read
Actor Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case.
He has been told to be present in front of the probe agency on October 10.
Kapoor has been promoting the online betting app on the social media.
The Mahadev online betting app, which is headquartered in the UAE,
has been under scanner in connection with alleged money laundering. ED recently conducted searches in Kolkata, Bhopal, Mumbai in connection with the case.
Forrester Research report highlights enduring relevance of DSPs in digital ad world
The report underscores the factors that advertisers should consider when choosing a DSP
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 11:42 AM | 3 min read
Advertisers are grappling with challenges in the digital advertising realm, largely stemming from shifts in data privacy regulations and the rise of walled garden platforms. Despite these hurdles, they continue to rely on multiple demand-side platforms (DSPs) as a means to centralize their advertising efforts.
Forrester Research recently published a report titled "The Forrester Wave: Omnichannel Demand-Side Platforms, Q3 2023," shedding light on the enduring relevance of DSPs in the world of digital advertising. The report underscores the factors that advertisers should consider when choosing a DSP and highlights the leading platforms in this landscape.
According to data from Forrester's Q1 2023 B2C Marketing CMO Pulse Survey, a significant 78% of US B2C marketing leaders indicated that their teams use two or more DSPs to access both open and closed advertising ecosystems. In response, DSP vendors are proactively investing in solutions designed to address signal loss, harness the power of AI for more autonomous advertising, and tap into the potential of connected TV (CTV) and retail data for comprehensive funnel impact and closed-loop measurement.
To thrive in the environment, DSP customers should consider the following when choosing a provider. They should look for DSPs that offer unique consumer intent signals through proprietary data sources and partnerships. Given data deprecation issues, advertisers should seek DSP vendors with flexible identity solutions that can resolve consumer identities across devices and channels effectively. Advertisers should choose DSPs that cater to both basic and advanced users. Effective vendors automate tasks, provide user-friendly interfaces, and leverage AI to enhance decision-making while maintaining transparency and control.
The report maps out different platforms and the categories they come under when it comes to their performance as DSPs. It has named 12 providers who matter the most in the environment and analyzed them. The three leading demand-side platform (DSP) providers according to the assessment are Trade Desk, Amazon Ads and Google.
The Trade Desk’s platform is known for usability and investments in connected TV (CTV) and identity solutions. It offers a user-friendly platform but with steep and inflexible pricing. Amazon Ads has evolved to offer a full-funnel advertising solution with high-yielding inventory and AI-driven decision-making. It offers unique insights into retail and viewership behaviours. Google also offers an AI-powered, user-friendly DSP with strong proprietary signals and focuses on media planning, buying, and optimization.
“We’re delighted to be acknowledged in this report from Forrester,” said Girish Prabhu, Director, Amazon Ads India. “We are committed to continually improving our advertising solutions based on the feedback we receive from our customers. We remain focused on helping brands achieve their goals by reaching audiences wherever they spend time.”
Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk - "Being recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave for Omnichannel Demand-Side Platforms, with the highest score in Strategy, we believe underscores our unwavering dedication to help our clients achieve their business objectives. We will continue to pioneer innovation that promotes trust and transparency in service of advertisers and for all stakeholders across the digital advertising ecosystem."
In addition to these top performers, other notable mentions in the report include Microsoft Advertising and Yahoo in the "Strong Performer" category, while "Contenders" include Criteo and Adobe.
In the ever-evolving landscape of advertising and digital marketing, demand-side platforms present a growing opportunity. By carefully selecting DSP providers that address challenges and offer recommended solutions, advertisers can optimize their advertising efforts in a complex digital advertising ecosystem.
Netflix to move Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in Rs 196-crore tax evasion case
Netflix’s decision to approach the tribunal came after the Dispute Resolution Panel earlier this year ruled in favour of the tax department
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 8:53 AM | 1 min read
Netflix may move the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal over the Rs 196-crore tax evasion case, according to a media report. The Income Tax department’s international tax wing has accused the streaming giant of evading income tax amounting to RS 196 crore.
Netflix’s decision to approach the tribunal came after the Dispute Resolution Panel earlier this year ruled in favour of the tax department.
According to the IT department, Netflix generated Rs 503 crore from its India operations between April 2020 and December 2020. While Netflix has offered to pay Rs 13.36 crore, the department has calculated the amount to be Rs 490 crore, saying the operation carried out of India through PE arrangement in India is taxable, and so the tax amount should be Rs 196 crore.
A Netflix spokesperson is quoted as saying “We fully adhere to tax laws and their requirements globally.”
