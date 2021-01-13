India drives new app installs for Signal, Telegram: Sensor Tower

Signal and Telegram have seen almost four million downloads in India between Jan 6-10

WhatsApp's loss is Signal and Telegram's gain. Ever since the Facebook-owned messaging platform came out with a new privacy policy, Signal and Telegram have seen a surge in the number of downloads, particularly in the Indian market.

According to Sensor Tower data sourced by Business Insider, Signal and Telegram have seen almost four million downloads in India between Jan 6-10. Signal leads the pack with 2.3 million new downloads. Telegram notched 1.5 million new downloads.

Globally, Signal saw approximately 7.5 million installs globally from across the App Store and Google Play for the same period. Signal benefited greatly following endorsement from Tesla founder Elon Musk and American whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Encrypted-messaging service Telegram gained 9 million new users. Further, Telegram has surpassed 500 million active users. 25 million new users joined in the last 72 hours: 38% came from Asia, 27% from Europe, 21% from Latin America, and 8% from MENA.

India was the biggest market for both Signal and Telegram. More than 30% of Signal's total new installs came from India. For Telegram, India accounted for 16% of its total new installs.

In order to limit the damage, WhatsApp has issued a clarification saying that the policy update does not affect the privacy of messages.

"We want to be clear that the policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way. Instead, this update includes changes related to messaging a business on WhatsApp, which is optional, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data," WhatsApp said in an FAQ on its website.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Times has reported that the Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology is likely to summon Facebook officials in the wake of privacy concerns about WhatsApp.

The panel led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor may also summon Twitter. The panel had met on Tuesday to hear from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the nodal agency for Aadhaar.

