Havas Group veteran Vishnu Mohan sets up Avyan Holdings in Singapore

Former Havas Group Chairman & CEO Southeast Asia, India and North Asia Vishnu Mohan has launched Avyan Holdings in Singapore with the ambition to build a regional footprint in Asia. Avyan Holdings is designed to be a collective of companies working towards advancing human possibilities by integrating design, technology, and data to help brands and people thrive in a digital-first world.

Avyan Holdings began its journey by acquiring a key stake in Philippines-based design and innovation agency Castle By The River (CBR), which has been founded by former Havas executive Ed Mapa Jr.

“Avyan Holdings is defined by the passion for what the world can be, by elevating human experiences, blending the best of art and science – ideas and technology. CBR’s purpose of romanticizing digital transformation through innovative storytelling, aligns with our vision perfectly, and it’s a great start to our journey. CBR’s use of design, technology, and anticipatory intelligence via a robust build of a data ecosystem is fascinating, and I am confident in its potential to be an asset to Avyan Holdings,” said Mohan.

On acquiring a stake in CBR, Mohan said, “Our investment in CBR Philippines sits perfectly well with our operating principle of global serviceability. We have seen very few regional hubs away from Singapore, and I believe that the skill sets and cost advantages make the Philippines a very fertile ground for investment. We aim to make the operation as a hub for our near expansion plans in the rest of the region.”



“It’s great to be working again with Vishnu. We’ve done innovative campaigns when we were at Havas. We at CBR are excited about Avyan Holdings’ vision and the commitment. There’s a meeting of hearts and minds. A new story begins," said Ed Mapa.



Vishnu has over 30 years of advertising and marketing experience across various markets globally. He was a part of Havas/Vivendi Group for almost 26 years and is credited for building the group's media business in Asia Pacific from India to New Zealand.

