Digital agency Langoor has exited the Havas Group within three years of being acquired by the latter, sources close to the development told e4m.

The reason for the exit is not yet in public domain. A legal team is reportedly working on their split and a joint announcement in this regard.

Havas group and Langoor both have sought time to respond. They didn’t deny the reports of separation though.

“An official statement in this regard is likely to be shared soon,” representatives of Havas and Langoor told e4m.

Co-Founded by Ruchir Punjabi in 2010, the full-service digital agency is present across India, the Middle East and Australia.

According to its website, Langoor provides services such as strategy, design, marketing, data and intelligence and marketing automation, among others.

Langoor was the second digital acquisition of Havas in 2019, after Think Design. Langoor's team of 170 specialists with expertise in web strategy, online marketing, website planning and development, data analytics, marketing automation, e-commerce and SEO had come along.

Langoor Havas was focussing on three key focus areas – health, business and vernacular within India and abroad. The agency’s list of clients includes HUL, Adobe, Lenovo, Wipro and Novartis.

Havas website stated at the time of acquisition, “Its team of 170 specialists provide meaningful digital experiences and connections to MNCs, local brands and start-ups across strategy, online marketing, website planning and development, data analytics, marketing automation, e-commerce and SEO,”

According to media reports, Langoor co-founders had said at that time, “The acquisition would help the group expand the scale of its services as well as help it with its growth objectives.”

Why and how did the relationship sour, is a mystery so far, industry experts say.

