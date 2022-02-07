Havas Group India appoints Chandra Dobhal as EVP - Investment

Prior to joining Havas, Dobhal was Executive Vice President - National Head, Buying and Operations, dentsu international

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 7, 2022 8:33 AM
Chandra Dobhal

Media professional Chandra Dobhal has joined Havas Group India as Executive Vice President - Investment effective 1st February. Prior to joining Havas, he was Executive Vice President - National Head, Buying and Operations, dentsu international.

"I’m happy to share that I have re-joined the #media planning & buying industry and have started a new inning as Executive Vice President - Investment at Havas Group from 1st Feb '22. I must mention thanks to Venkat, Mohit Joshi and Uday Mohan all my seniors at Havas Group for providing me this opportunity to come back to the mainline media business. I am also seeking best wishes and cooperation from all the friends, partners and stakeholders I am going to work with," Dobhal said in a LinkedIn post.

Dobhal had a 17-year stint at dentsu where he was responsible for developing process of buying and implementation and setting benchmarks to deliver the best products and value to clients. In a career spanning over 2.5 decades, he has also worked with Carat Media Services, Percept H, and Concept Communication.

