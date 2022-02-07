Havas Group India appoints Chandra Dobhal as EVP - Investment
Prior to joining Havas, Dobhal was Executive Vice President - National Head, Buying and Operations, dentsu international
Media professional Chandra Dobhal has joined Havas Group India as Executive Vice President - Investment effective 1st February. Prior to joining Havas, he was Executive Vice President - National Head, Buying and Operations, dentsu international.
"I’m happy to share that I have re-joined the #media planning & buying industry and have started a new inning as Executive Vice President - Investment at Havas Group from 1st Feb '22. I must mention thanks to Venkat, Mohit Joshi and Uday Mohan all my seniors at Havas Group for providing me this opportunity to come back to the mainline media business. I am also seeking best wishes and cooperation from all the friends, partners and stakeholders I am going to work with," Dobhal said in a LinkedIn post.
