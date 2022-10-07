Wavemaker, LS Digital & Schbang bag Digital Marketing Agency honours

The e4m Media Ace Award honours these agencies for their contributions to the industry

In another big win for Wavemaker at the e4m Media Ace Awards, the agency took home the Digital Marketing Agency of the Year award. The honour was shared by LS Digital and Schbang.

As digital marketers, these agencies have proved their mettle time and again and e4m is proud to honour them by way of these awards.

These awards acknowledge media agencies that have been effectively and creatively moulding the Indian media landscape.

We are excited to honour these organisations who have made a mark in the advertising and marketing industry.

