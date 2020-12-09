GroupM’s Motivator launches full funnel ecommerce solution

Along with offering the complete eCommerce package, Motivator will also keep an adaptable and agile approach to reach their customers

Motivator, GroupM’s specialized agency focused on driving growth for emerging brands, has reinvented itself. The agency has grown out of the typical media agency mould. Its vision is to become a Go-to-Market agency, offering all the digital services that new-age businesses/ emerging brands require.

The latest addition to its bouquet of services is the end-to-end eCommerce solution that includes - eCommerce intelligence & strategy, marketplace onboarding, eCom presence & operations management along with media commerce. Additionally, Motivator will also facilitate technology and fulfilment support with the help of GroupM & partnering with WPP.

On this development Mausumi Kar, Managing Director, Motivator India remarked, “Today the eCommerce agency environment is fragmented into 2 parts. First, the media commerce space which is dominated by large media agencies. Second, the non-media eCommerce services space, which is very fragmented with a plethora of small boutique agencies and in-house teams running the show. For most brands, multiple stakeholders are managing the eCommerce business. On top of it, many more partners managing the overall digital marketing. Much gets lost in translation. There is a need for a single stop solution across the board. This is the gap that Motivator wants to plug.”

Motivator, which has been handling the online and offline media business for Soothe healthcare from 2019, will now also be managing their presence across eCommerce platforms. This new partnership will enable Motivator to further scale its integrated marketing approach with a full-funnel view and create a long term value for the brand.

The agency is responsible for through the line marketing on eCommerce platforms starting from listing and cataloguing the product to promotions and finally making the sales. With the use of 9 leading platforms, we have ensured that our brands see the positive delta in sales and become profitable in the eCommerce universe.

Speaking on the win, Mausumi added, “With the change in the path to purchase journey and high migrations to Ecommerce during COVID it has become very critical for brands to be able to leverage these new sales channels in their favour. Seeing our maiden effort showing promise and great returns make us proud.”

Saahil Dhariya, Managing Director, Soothe Healthcare said, “As a company, we keep an adaptable and agile approach to reach our customers. The pandemic presented an opportunity for us to test the waters with eCommerce as a platform and Motivator is a trusted partner for us to dive into this endeavour with.”