Government asks WhatsApp to withdraw privacy policy update

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has reportedly sent a notice to Whatsapp asking the messaging platform to withdraw its privacy policy 2021, as the new policy undermines ‘informational privacy, data security, and user choice’.

The Ministry has also highlighted how WhatsApp’s revised privacy policy is a violation of several provisions of existing Indian laws and rules.

In a communication to WhatsApp, the government has said, “Deferral of policy does not absolve WhatsApp from respecting privacy, data security, or user choice. Revised policy, manner of introduction undermines privacy, data security, and choice of Indian users,” revealed Ministry sources.

Whatsapp has given the deadline of seven days, till May 25, to respond to the notice sent by the government.

The new privacy policy of Facebook-owned Whatsapp came into effect on May 15, which allows the company to share information collected between users and businesses can be shared with Facebook. However, if the users fail to agree to the policy, their accounts will not be deleted but they can use it with limited functionality.

Many users have already moved to other messaging platforms like Telegram and Signal.

