Google struck down 1.54 lakh pieces of content in May, June in India

Google removed more than 1.54 lakh pieces of content in May and June after receiving 71,148 complaints from individual users in India. In April, Google had received over 27,700 complaints from individual users resulting in the removal of 59,350 pieces of content.

As per the company's latest monthly transparency reports, the platform received 36,265 complaints in June from individual users which led to 83,613 removal actions. Copyright segment accounted for the largest number of content removed (83,054) followed by trademark (532), counterfeit (14), circumvention (4), other legal (2), graphic sexual content (1) and defamation (1). Three content pieces were removed under the impersonation category and two under the court order in June.



The tech giant had received 34,883 complaints in May from individual users located in India leading to 71,132 removal actions. The content removal was removed in categories like copyright (70,365), trademark (753), counterfeit (5), other legal (4), circumvention (3) and graphic sexual content (2).



Google explained that a single complaint may specify multiple items that potentially relate to the same or different pieces of content, and each unique URL in a specific complaint is considered an individual "item" that is removed.



The tech giant also removed more than 11.6 lakh pieces of content in May and June as a result of automated detection. In May, 6,34,357 pieces of content were removed while 5,26,866 content pieces were removed in June as a result of automated detection.



Google invests heavily in fighting harmful content online and uses technology to detect and remove it from its platforms including YouTube.

