Gonuts kickstarts Gonuts for business

Celebrity commerce platform Gonuts has launched Gonuts for business, that aims to be the trusted platform for start-ups and MSMEs to build their brands and use celebrities across music/television/film/sports and lifestyle to make their marketing and brand promotions effective. GoNuts thus provides start-ups, the opportunity to connect to a wide range of celebrities to create branded content, brand promotions and brand endorsements.

Gonuts for business will cater to the marketing needs of over 50 million SMEs in India. Access to celebrities and influencers has thus far been the prerogative of large brands and agencies. Gonuts plans to democratise access, cost effectively, by being the trusted pipe to enterprises across India. GoNuts has a portfolio of over 800 leading celebrities; most of them exclusive on Gonuts, across categories like films, television, sports and music, amongst others.

This gives brand custodians a diverse range of celebrities to choose from that aligns with their audiences. Few of the leading celebrities on the platform include Shankar Mahadevan, Hans Raj Hans, Shaan, Kailash Kher, Sukhbir, Talat Aziz, ShibaniKashyap, Hariharan, Sivamani, Shivin Narang, Jonty Rhodes, Sumeet Verma, Ranveer Brar Ashish Vidyarthi and Vicky Ratnani.

Commenting on the launch Mayank Gupta, Co-Founder, Gonuts, said, “Businesses always evaluate their investment in terms of ‘bang for buck’. We are glad to announce Gonuts for business that now helps MSMEs compete with larger and more established brands, by giving them the opportunity to use celeb driven brand promotions. We aim to be the only fully tech-enabled platform to get celebrities across genres, price points and languages on-demand to enable businesses market better and make peoples lives richer. Start-ups and SME’s, who form the core of India’s business, have thus far not been able to navigate the opacity of the entertainment industry and get a access to celebrities that is trustworthy. With Gonuts, we provide more than 800 celebrities who will now be accessible to business owners and MSMEs at prices they can afford . We hope to disrupt the $10b traditional advertising and marketing landscape in India”.

Adding to this Vinamra Pandiya, Founder, Gonuts, said, “Celebrities lose out on a lot of work and volume of business due to price irrationality and middlemen who in most cases have their own interest ahead of the artist. This opacity and access is what Gonuts for Business will now solve at the click of a button. Prices for brand promotions and branded content starts from as low as Rs 10,000 up to a couple of lakhs depending on the star and the need of the brand”. The uniqueness of the platform is its ability to connect the Indian and global Indian diaspora to celebrities and influencers that are multi genre, multi-lingual and also at multi-segmented price points.

