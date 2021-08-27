Ola Electric ropes in YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam as celebrity brand ambassador

The strategic association between Bam and Ola will create content that effectively communicates the brand’s value proposition in an innovative and entertaining manner

Ola Electric announces famous YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam as one of its celebrity brand ambassadors. The strategic association between Bhuvan and Ola will create content that effectively communicates the brand’s value proposition in an innovative, highly-relatable, and entertaining manner. OIa’s electric scooters have already gained eye-balls because of its premium design, extra-ordinary features and the revolutionary green move.

Ola Electric is a scooter of new generation and Bhuvan being one of the most followed youth icons in the country, his association will only accelerate Ola’s efforts to tap the right audiences. The scooters are available in two variants – S1 and S1 pro catering to different requirements of the Indian consumers.

Speaking at the association Bhuvan Bam said, “I am really happy that Ola Electric considered me as one of their ambassadors. It's truly exciting to be a part of this green revolution, something I’ve always wished for. The scooters are really sleek, attractive and are designed as per the Indian electric vehicle market. I have joined the green revolution already and I can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on it.”

A favorite amongst brands aiming to bring innovation to their marketing mix, Bhuvan has earlier been associated with several leading brands like Myntra, Mivi, Faboom, Arctic Fox, Beardo, Lenskart and Tissot among others. While building a unique narrative for each of the brands, his content continues to resonate with millions of people with every new campaign.

