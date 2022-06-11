Advertisement

Celebs now need to disclose ‘material interest’ in endorsed products

The revised guidelines under the Consumer Protection Act also have specifications for advertisements concerning children

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 11, 2022 9:04 AM  | 1 min read
Celebrity

The new guidelines enforced under the Consumer Protection Act says that celebrity endorsers need to disclose their material interest in the products that they endorse.

As per media reports, these guidelines also prohibit surrogate ads and have come up with specifications for advertisements concerning children.

The revised norms also have certain specifications for advertisements that come with claims of free products or services.

Celebrities have been advised to carry out "due diligence" about the products they are endorsing and the ads should be based on adequate information.

In a recent development, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) notified ‘Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022’.

The guidelines seek to ensure that consumers are not being fooled with unsubstantiated claims, exaggerated promises, misinformation and false claims. Such advertisements violate rights of consumers.

