Amitabh Bachchan most recognised celeb; phones most bought product in India: Hansa survey
Hansa lists the top four trends that ruled in 2022
Trends are important catalysts for marketers and consumers alike. A unique set of trends dominate sectors every year. In 2022, customer experience became central to making buying decisions (for customers) and enhancing the shopping experience (for marketers). Brands chose endorsers perceived as relatable, fit, trustworthy and likeable. The country watched cricket on Smart TV unlike last years, when people preferred the mobile screen.
From the increase in the popularity of OTT platforms to the emergence of cruise holidays as a favoured form of vacation, let us sum up the year with a list of top trends that ruled in 2022 as released by Hansa Research:
1. Entertainment Trends
As per the Brand Endorser Report 2022 of Hansa Research, Amitabh Bachchan was the most recognised celebrity in India. He surpassed many popular young actors in terms of recognition. In the sports sector, Sachin Tendulkar emerged as the number one celebrity. In 2022, these veterans were preferred by brands for endorsements as they are perceived as trustworthy, relatable and likeable.
In the category of South Indian celebrities, Allu Arjun and Samantha Prabhu were the most recognised owing to the rise in viewership of OTT platforms. YouTube viewership also increased, making Bhuvan Bam the most recognised influencer. They set an example of how good content and performance are enough to create an impact.
Along with big names, big screens also made a comeback in 2022, with more people preferring to watch cricket on a bigger screen. People chose Smart TV to enjoy cricket on Hotstar. TV viewers also favoured HD viewership to enhance their experience.
2. Banking & Insurance Trends
Trust and customer support dominated the trends in the banking and insurance sector. According to the findings of Digipay Customer Experience Score (CuES) 2022 by Hansa Research, customers focused on security, privacy and support from banking digital payments apps instead of settling for non-banking digital payments apps. GenZ and Millenials emerged as frequent but not loyal users of digital payment apps.
Based on the Insurance Customer Experience Score (CuES) 2022 by Hansa Research, HDFC life and ICICI prudential life became popular choices among customers. People have favoured brands that provide a better purchase, dealing, and advisory experience.
3. Shopping Trends
Online shopping remained highly popular during the festive season, even when physical stores also offered sales and discounts, as per the Customer Sales Survey Report 2022 by Hansa Research. Mobile phones topped the list of the most purchased products followed by shoes and electronic accessories. Interestingly, people favoured buying books online and offline equally.
Customer experience became key to enhancing the shopping experience. Many brands considered customer feedback to improve their products and services.
4. Travel Trends
According to a survey by Hansa Research on behalf of Norwegian Cruise Line, Cruise holidays emerged as the top family travel trend, with 8 out of 10 families planning a cruise vacation abroad in the next year. 79% of people want to make up for the time lost during the pandemic and go on a vacation with family in times to come. 89% believe that spending quality time with family is essential for holistic well-being.
69% of travellers focus on value and intrinsic pricing while 61% consider easy access to attractions and activities while travelling.
Keerthy Suresh is the new face of Chandrika Ayurvedic Soap
The soap brand has also unveiled a modern, revamped look with a new packaging
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 4:00 PM | 3 min read
Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting’s legacy soap brand, Chandrika, has announced the re-launch of its Chandrika Ayurvedic Soap and unveiled a modern and sleek new packaging, revamping the look and feel of the popular soap bar.
During the launch, Chandrika further revealed famous South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh as their new brand ambassador, who will also feature in their upcoming TVC campaign for the re-launch.
Neeraj Khatri CEO at Wipro Consumer Care Business for India and South Asia said, “As a brand that has captured the trust of millions of Indians for more than 80 years, Chandrika is a unique brand that comes with a legacy and an unwavering following. Through this re-launch, we at Wipro are hoping to strengthen our market leadership in Kerala and our other core markets and widen its appeal to new consumers in other markets as well. With the addition of Keerthy, one of the most talented actors in India, who has come on board as our brand ambassador, we are excited to see what’s in store for this evergreen brand!” The new design and packaging highlight the brand’s core values of listening to nature and tradition and marries it with a renewed understanding of the science of Ayurveda. Intending to be transparent and help a person achieve a consistent glow with Ayurveda, the new packaging lists out its ingredients and benefits more clearly to its consumers.”
S Prasanna Rai, Vice President – Marketing, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting said, “Chandrika, as a heritage brand, has been a part of people’s everyday routine for generations, and our sincere hope is that it continues to be a part of their daily lives for many more generations to come. It is essential for us at Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting to stay in tune with the changing times and trends, thus, we have refreshed our packaging to reflect and highlight the ingredients and benefits as well as give it a more modern feel. The formulation of the soap is beloved because of its effectiveness, so we have not altered it in any way, and therefore, we have retained the goodness of all the 7 ingredients. We are also very excited to welcome Keerthy Suresh to the Chandrika family as we head into a new era of beautiful and glowing skin with Chandrika.”
Chandrika Ayurvedic soap is one of the most popular soaps, with an 8% market share in the Kerala market, in the toilet soaps category. It was used in 62% of more than 92.2 Lakh households in Kerala last year. Chandrika uses all-natural ingredients and twice the coconut oil to nourish the skin and help consumers get problem-free clear skin.
Keerthy Suresh said, "I am a long-standing admirer of everything ayurveda, and Chandrika Ayurveda Soap has managed to beautifully capture the essence of ayurveda with its all-natural approach that is scientific, safe and effective over the past 80 years. My perception of beauty has always been to be your natural self and it feels great to work with a brand that echoes the same values. With this partnership, I look forward to creating a positive impact and building an environment where women can flaunt their glowing, healthy skin with or without makeup!”
‘Partnering with language-first influencers or creators can give a brand an edge’
Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat & Moj, shares insights on influencer marketing and its direct impact on D2C brands
By Tanya Dwivedi | Dec 21, 2022 12:51 PM | 4 min read
With the emergence of social media, influencers are playing a key role in shaping a brand’s image and positioning. Besides giving access to the millennials and Gen Z consumers, influencer marketing also enhances brand awareness, expands reach, promotes emotional brand messaging, enhances ROI and Bottom Line, and builds credibility and trust.
Sharing more about D2C brands moving towards influencer marketing, was Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat & Moj.
Excerpts:
How is influencer marketing helping brands cater to a wider audience?
Influencers are representing various niches and coordinate with the niche-specific brand on different social media platforms. Scrolling up the pages of Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms, we see the plethora of segments working across the branding world. Travel and tourism, beauty and healthcare, fashion and lifestyle, home décor and business are some of the popular niches on social media platforms.
Partnering with language-first influencers or creators can give the brand an edge as they hold the expertise to develop content that resonates and connects with their audiences. Furthermore, it enables brands to make inroads in tier II and tier III markets and sharpen their micro-targeting. Moj and ShareChat allows brands to reach tiered markets and audience, an advantage over commonly used marketing outreach tools.
In 2022, Emami Navratna Hair Oil partnered with Moj to run a campaign on their ‘Thanda Thanda CoolCool’ positioning which resulted in a 60% increase in brand awareness and a 36% increase in purchase intention (a brand lift study by Nielsen): Navratna wanted to make its 'Thanda Thanda Cool Cool' positioning relevant to today's young India. The brand came out with a jingle-led ad featuring Salman Khan and leveraged 200 Moj creators for the #NavratnaCoolChampi challenge. These Moj creators who have a strong follower base recreated their version of the jingle-led ad along with a unique hook step. The popularity of these creators resulted in exploding with a UGC of over 790K that reached over 56.5 million users.
Why is influencer marketing used to boost D2C engagement, traffic, and conversion?
Influencer marketing opens up the possibility of enlisting 1000s of brand ambassadors for products and campaigns. Also, in an environment where speed is of the essence, end-to-end execution of creator-led campaigns can happen within a matter of days. At ShareChat & Moj influencer campaigns can be executed in as less as 2 days. It also provides an opportunity to scale the brand’s message in a short period with high impact. However, marketers must be careful not to create campaign content that feels overly sales or fake, as followers can easily detect this. Hyperlocal marketing through influencers allows brands to reach the audience most interested in their product. As per studies, close to 50% of audiences are mismatched in other widespread marketing activities. Influencer marketing helps delivers customised content to the right micro-segmented audience for the brand which results in better ROI.
How does it work as a strategy to connect with the Gen Z?
We are living in a multi-faceted digital arena in which GenZs are more inclined towards social media on day to day basis. According to GWI data from the first three quarters of 2022, Gen Z's consumption of digital media has surpassed their consumption of traditional mediums such as TV and print, with 85% of Gen Z using digital platforms compared to only 57% using TV and print. Influencer marketing is the upcoming growth frontier to connect with consumers in India.
Because of the authenticity of the creators and their following, micro and regional influencers are becoming more popular among GenZ users and brands. The dependency of GenZ and Millennials on expert reviews and trusted digital communities is high while making purchase decisions. 85% of Moj users are GenZ and Millennials. Regional and micro-influencers have a strong hold over their audience that helps micro-target different regions and interest groups which results in deeper engagements for the brand.
Disney+Hotstar’s best innings: Records 31% jump in viewership during T20 World Cup 2022
Disney+ Hotstar has delivered a seamless platform experience to cricket lovers over the years and is reaching newer heights year after year
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 11:30 AM | 4 min read
If you are a cricket fan in India with access to a smartphone, you probably didn’t miss a single game of the recently concluded T20 World Cup. The love for cricket runs deep among Indians and if it is a World Cup then the excitement levels peak to giddy heights. This was very evident from the record-breaking viewership that Disney+ Hotstar registered for the T20 World Cup this year.
With an upsurge in the adoption of OTT platforms for sports viewing especially cricket, you no longer have to leave early from work or cancel plans with friends to watch a match at home. Cricket fans are now enjoying games on the go. India has an increasing OTT user base, which is fueling the mobile-first approach, changing the way sports is consumed in India.
As compared to the T20 WC 2021, this year’s WC broke all previous viewership records on Disney+ Hotstar and has set a new benchmark with 1.13X higher unique reach compared to last year and the highest ever concurrent viewership being 19 million for an India match (India-Pakistan, India-SA) and 12 million for a non-India match (England-Pakistan final). The streaming era has brought with itself the luxury of viewing on demand which allows you to view a game at your convenience and relive the excitement of a match to the fullest. Due to this feature, engagement continues to soar with 1.7 times more viewership for shoulder content like highlights and match replays this year as compared to 2021. The highest engagement was recorded for the full replay of key matches like India-Pakistan or India-South Africa.
In today’s hyper-connected, fast-paced world, consumers want the freedom to be able to access their favourite game anytime, anywhere. A dedicated cricket fan does not like to compromise on his viewing experience, even there, Disney+ Hotstar has played its best game. Despite the huge convergence, the no-glitch experience was appreciated by the viewers through positive chatter on social media.
The CTV universe is also growing at a fast pace, witnessing 25% growth in viewership and 50% growth in watch time during the T20 WC 22 as compared to last year. According to an article by Forbes, the post-pandemic growth in the consumption of content on OTT has risen exponentially which has also in turn pushed the growth of CTVs. The Magnite survey, 2022-23 finds the majority of audiences (75%) are streaming more video content now than one year ago, and (66%) expect to stream more video content in the near future.
The digital boom in sports viewership is not only making the viewers happy, it is also bringing in big gains for the advertisers too. As per a recent report by KPMG, the digital revenue for sports is estimated to grow from Rs 1,540 crore in FY21 to Rs 4,360 crore in FY26, at CAGR of 22 per cent. The same is likely to be driven by organic growth in the number of OTT viewers in India, as well as an increase in consumption of sports on OTT, fueled by the convenience of anywhere viewing. The Magnite survey mentions that streamers who are tech-savvy, educated and live in urban areas of the country are 64% more likely to pay attention to ads on streaming platforms than other digital platforms. For the World Cup, Disney+ Hotstar has been leveraged by over 450 advertisers and campaigns across 125 brands. The brand personalization and audience targeting that Disney+ Hotstar helps advertisers deliver their message effectively.
Supporting the view that content consumption on digital is growing and so are the advertising budgets, Roopam Garg, CEO, Dentsu X said, “In a cricket-loving nation such as ours, the WC is when the fans' frenzy peaks. This year with the T20 WC coinciding with the much-awaited festive season, after 2 years of muted celebrations, led to a very high advertisers’ interest in the tournament. Content consumption on digital is growing and so is the advertisers’ budget allocation. Another trend we are seeing is the growing interest in CTV advertising, given that streaming content has now become mainstream. We have had a very successful T20 WC season this year with Disney+ Hotstar and are looking forward to the 50 0ver 2023 WC now,” he added.
Amulverse and Women's IPL? What's in store after Amul's utterly eventful FIFA journey
Jayen Mehta, the CEO of Amul India and Nitin Karkare, Vice Chairperson at FCB Ulka let us in on the dairy co-op's brand strategy for its FIFA association
By Tanzila Shaikh | Dec 21, 2022 9:31 AM | 3 min read
The much-anticipated FIFA World Cup finale saw the victory of Argentina and Lionel Messi over France. It was the perfect culmination of the tournament with many nail-biting moments, twists and turns. It's also a winning moment for Amul who marked its FIFA journey by being one of the regional sponsors of team Argentina.
"It’s a moment of immense pride for Amul to be the official regional sponsor of the world champions Argentina," tweeted Amul's official Twitter handle on the victory.
While Amul has always been supporting sports in India, the FIFA World Cup is still unfamiliar territory for an Indian brand. However, while consumers are more inclined towards cricket, there is a strong football viewership in India, says Jayen Mehta, the CEO of Amul India.
Mehta says that the objective behind such a landmark association is to position the brand's milk beverages as the original energy drink. He said, "We have been sponsoring many sporting events because it is a way to catch the youth. Sports has a positive connotation and milk is a form of nutrition, this is why we have been very active in sports-related marketing activity."
For Amul, the FIFA association was full of potential. "Though India is not a strong football-playing nation, it is very strong in football viewership. We wanted to connect with both the great players - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. So we went ahead with becoming a regional sponsor with Argentina and Portugal both the teams."
Mehta also told us that the association with both teams is a year-long association not only limited to the World Cup. The brand will be supporting the team throughout the year.
Amul India was one of the most engaging handles during the FIFA world cup. According to a python algorithm run by journalist Sergio Charlab from Brazil, Amul is the only non-sporting brand on Twitter in the world, which had the most engaging content during the FIFA World Cup on Twitter.
They created 278 individual creatives for both teams across multiple languages.
FCB Ulka, who has been the creative agency of the brand for more than 30 years, has also churned out an anthem campaign which played during the tournament on TV as well as all the digital platforms.
Speaking about how the agency contributed to this association, Nitin Karkare, Vice Chairperson at FCB Ulka said, “We have been anchoring every communication around milk being the original energy drink. Whatever we did was around that messaging.”
When asked about how Amul has been there as one of the legacy brands in India and has been at it with changing times and mediums, Karkare said that consistency and innovation are the key qualities that the brand has, and this has helped the brand to stay relevant through different eras. He said, “Identifying trends and capitalising on those trends is what has helped Amul to stay relevant in every phase of the time.”
Speaking on the vision of the coming year, Mehta said that they are looking out to expand their business and produce more milk products, and export them around the world.
He said, “We have identified a list of activities depending upon various factors such as market, trends, etc. It is a very robust activity." Mehta also hinted that they might sponsor the coming Women's IPL. They are also experimenting with Metaverse creating an Amulverse with all the characters.
We've increased investments by over 40% to back new campaign: Subin Sivan, Cargill
Sivan, Head of Marketing, Cargill’s Oil Business in India, talks about the new campaign for Gemini Oil, the brand’s journey since its inception and more
By Anjana Naskar | Dec 21, 2022 9:02 AM | 5 min read
Cargill India’s edible oil brand, Gemini, recently marked 40 years in the market with a revamped logo and packaged design, and a new TV campaign #AajKyaBannaChahtiHo. Subin Sivan, Head of Marketing, Cargill’s Oil Business in India talks about Cargill’s business in India, and Gemini Oil’s journey since its inception and more.
Tell us a bit about Gemini Oil’s latest campaign - #AajKyaBannaChahtiHo, and what was the objective behind Gemini’s new packaging and logo?
Traditionally, our consumers have been portrayed by brands in a one-dimensional manner. There is a mind-set that is borrowed from the prevailing social concept in many families where a woman in the house is regarded as a primary custodian of the kitchen, and a large part of her identity is derived from there. In our consumer work, we could clearly see the evolution of this traditional construct to a slightly more progressive one. So even in traditional homes, women are now seeking a certain identity that is broader than their responsibility in the kitchen, to be known for their passions and ideas.
She's an individual with her own aspirations and ideas, and that is the need gap and insight around which we found a purpose for brand Gemini, which otherwise aspires to help women unlock time away from the kitchen. The new TVC brings this belief to life by prompting people to change the question from 'Aaj Kya Bana Hai' to 'Aaj Kya Banana Chahti Ho'. With our new packaging, we are trying to bring this positioning to life and contemporize it in terms of its look and feel, both from a logo and design standpoint.
What media mix and budget have you allocated for the campaign, and how much of the overall marketing budget do you plan to spend on digital?
The baseline space for us is Television, as a large consumer base is spread across our co-markets like Maharashtra and Goa. So, we are primarily looking at Marathi TV to reach because it's a reach builder in these markets. For us to be able to tap our consumers digitally is also critical, and a big part of our reach build-up happens on digital. So, while our TV campaign talks about the ad film, and creates a fictional world, our digital campaign takes real life stories of women who've answered the questions, 'Aaj Kya Bana Hai,' and 'Aaj Kya Banna Chahti Ho,' successfully. Additionally, we focus on activation, and invest in partnerships. We are working with a couple of B schools to create homepreneur programmes. We will continue to be the market leader when it comes to investments in our focus markets. We've increased our investments by over 40% to back this new campaign.
As far as the marketing budget goes, broadly, 15% to 20% would be spent on digital. Traditionally, that number has been in single digits. So, it is likely to be under 20%.
Gemini Oil recently completed 40 years in the market, tell us a bit about the edible oil’s journey over the years.
Gemini is a brand that built its legacy of trust by delivering healthy, high-quality products, consistently over the years. It's also one of the largest edible oil brands in the country, but it also continues to grow and expand its presence. After 40 years, it still enjoys market leadership in the markets that it's present in, and continues to enjoy a premium base of consumers. The reason being, Gemini has had many firsts in the industry. It introduced vitamin fortification to oils even before the government mandate. Over the decades, while other brands have followed suit, Gemini has continued to evolve.
We have a fairly strict process of quality control to ensure that the nutrition and freshness of the food cooked in it remains intact for a longer time. Today I see Gemini as a brand that is a mature market leader, operating as a younger brand by changing and evolving. Being the first to move away from the typical kitchen-led product communication to a completely emotional space where the consumer's mind is, and where they want to be, as an enabler brand.
Apart from Gemini, how are Cargill Oil’s other consumer brands performing in the market, and which product is seeing the highest trend?
We have a play in the health and wellness category with our presence in olive oil under Leonardo rice bran under Gemini. Recently we moved part of our Leonardo operations from a packing standpoint to India, which enables us to compete more aggressively and faster, and be more effective in our play in the market. Our aspirations are to put in more investment in the health and wellness space. The fact that we are remodelling our olive operations to be able to cater to the local market better is the evidence that we are investing both at the back end, and soon at the front end as well. We are also looking at expanding our presence. In the northern and eastern markets, where predominantly soybean oil is used, we have a strong brand there in Nature Fresh, which is growing for us in many parts of that region. We are seeing a rise of 20-25% growth on Nature Fresh.
What is your roadmap for future growth?
If I take a two to three-year outlook, we want to double-click on the current strategy and the current consumer insight that we have. The other key pillar is health and wellness for us. So, we are working on a pipeline of strong ideas that we would want to bring to the market, and some of them would be coming under the brand Gemini.
'Nestle may invest more in brands and equity ecosystem if inflation gets better in 2023'
Suresh Narayanan, the Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India, spoke to e4m on the sidelines of the 6th CII Marketing Leadership Summit 2022 in Mumbai on Tuesday
By Kanchan Srivastava | Dec 21, 2022 9:21 AM | 4 min read
Suresh Narayanan, the Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India, a company which commands a market capitalization of over Rs 1,94,000 crores, is known as a strong proponent of innovation and technology for business diversification and growth.
Narayanan’s appointment in 2015 coincided with the company’s worst crisis ever. Maggi, its iconic brand, ran into trouble with the Indian food regulators and was removed from shelves across several states.
By the end of 2019, Nestlé India recorded a double-digit value growth over nine consecutive quarters. The company registered growth in FY21 and FY22 as well.
FMCG companies are currently feeling the pinch of inflationary trends. Nestlé is no different although it reported an 8.3% growth in second-quarter net profit to ₹668 crore as compared to ₹617 crore in the same quarter last year.
Narayanan, who is also the Chairman of the CII National Committee on Food Processing Industries, spoke to e4m on the sidelines of the 6th CII Marketing Leadership Summit 2022 in Mumbai on Tuesday. Excerpts:
There are mixed signals in the Indian as well as the global economy. Some key parameters are getting better, and some are on the downturn. Marketers are quite confused about spending. What would be the advertising and media spend outlook for 2023?
I hope it gets to be more positive because realistically speaking, in 2022 food inflation in companies like mine has been quite serious. Thereby, the capability to be investing strongly in building brand equities for a sustainable future has been somewhat interrupted. I do hope that if the inflationary horizon becomes a little bit better in 2023, we might actually be able to invest much more behind brands and behind creating the equity ecosystem that they need.
How are you dealing with inflationary pressures?
At the moment, the strategy that we have got is to first mitigate as best as we can through the economies and efficiencies we have as a large player in the food space.
Second, we try and recalibrate our portfolio towards brands that are capable of delivering better value by better execution over the period of time to give us the results.
In extreme cases, we look at price increases as well where it is beyond our ability to absorb some of the increases in commodity prices. The combination of these is how we have managed to keep in view the interest and strength of the brands that we have with consumers. In all humility, this will also be our strategy going forward.
Nestle is investing a lot in digital advertising. You said earlier that you have close to 3,000 digital ads that are getting changed every minute. Could you please elaborate more on your digital marketing strategy?
Today, most marketing companies in the consumer goods space are digital first. TV commercials still consume a lot of resources mainly because they cater to a large number of consumers. However, digital offers us uniqueness, innovation, customisation and opportunity for penetrating the young population of India. India has the largest Gen Z population which is connected to digital media. They are not watching mainstream TV.
In some of our brands, the share of digital ad spends accounts for 35-45 percent while in some, it is 10-15 percent.
Within digital, which platform is giving the highest ROI (return of investments) to you?
There are numerous digital platforms. We are largely using the usual platforms like Facebook, Google, Twitter and a few others. Some customized platforms also give us a fair amount of traction.
Some advertisers are currently reducing their ad spend on Google and Meta due to various reasons. What is the trend at Nestle?
We are keeping a balance. We have a partnership with Meta and Google. Our goal is to accelerate digital reliance to resonate with consumers for that we use many platforms.
What kind of consumer trends did you observe in 2023?
Consumers at present are operating in two to three spaces; firstly the value space is still very high, and people are looking at value for money.
But there is quite a strong trend towards premiumisation as well due to the aspirational population. The balance of these two trends is going to determine the future of the companies.
Should go back to the roots to make marketing more interesting: Suresh Narayanan, Nestle
Narayanan, Chairman CII National Committee on Food Processing Industries and CMD, Nestle India, was speaking at the 6th CII Marketing Leadership Summit
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 6:36 PM | 3 min read
Just like the national leadership can be a key factor for promoting agile marketing in a country, senior leadership too can set the tone for the organization and encourage an environment of experimentation and risk-taking, as well as provide guidance when necessary.
Speaking at the 6th CII Marketing Leadership Summit 2022 titled – ‘Marketing Agility in the Age of Uncertainty’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Suresh Narayanan, Chairman CII National Committee on Food Processing Industries and CMD, Nestle India stated that during the pandemic, people connected digitally across the system.
Narayanan stated that to activate marketing agility, organisations need to sense and read consumer minds, understand trends, and analyse data and the macro environment with a need to inject ethics and values as a part of your brand strategy as the world is getting digital.
Marketing agility is helping companies by allowing them to rapidly respond to changes in customer demand and market conditions which has allowed it to tap new market segments, he stated.
He further added, “There were 250 million recipe searches and almost 10 million subscribers to food channels. There are almost 7000 food groups with 100 million members on social media. The business landscape is completely changing. This is a new space to be in,” he said.
He stated that through agile marketing practices, companies can quickly adjust their strategy and tactics to target the right customers and maximize their ROI.
According to Narayanan, the basics of marketing will continue only the perspective will change. “There is a need to go back to the roots which will make agile marketing more interesting,” he informed.
“Companies that have adopted agile marketing have seen numerous benefits, including increased customer satisfaction and faster time-to-market. Additionally, agile marketing has helped companies save costs and reduce customer churn,” he added.
Narayanan informed that agile marketing also promotes cross-team learning, allowing teams to share best practices and insights with each other. Finally, it allows for more flexibility with campaigns and strategies, as teams can quickly pivot and adjust, when necessary, he said.
Rajesh Ramakrishnan Chairman, CII National Committee on Marketing Leadership and Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India stated that organizations that can successfully employ VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity) marketing agility will be better equipped to anticipate and respond to changing customer preferences and market conditions, allowing them to stay ahead of the competition. Currently, organizations can also adopt VUCADD (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity, Disruption and Diversity).
“This involves anticipating and understanding changes that could impact the organization, as well as having the necessary capabilities and resources to quickly react to those changes,” he said.
He pointed out the leader’s ability to be able to take a high-level approach, looking at what is happening over the long term and setting goals accordingly, while also being able to zoom in and take a more detailed approach, focusing on short-term initiatives and acting as quickly as possible.
Indrani Kar Principal Advisor, Confederation of Indian Industry and Head, CII Suresh Neotia Centre of Excellence for Leadership stated that since the summit’s inception in the year 2017, more than 2000 business leaders and more than 100 eminent speakers and thought leaders who have participated in it.
