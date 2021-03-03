Gaming industry to come together for 'e4m Game ON - Online Gaming Summit' on March 18, 19

Younger demographics, growing smartphone penetration backed by affordable data and increasing disposable income has helped India to emerge as the top 5 online gaming markets globally.



According to a Deloitte India report, the online gaming industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40% to $2.8 billion by 2022. The report further said that the time spent on gaming apps increased by 21% during the initial national lockdown. Further, the total customer base crossed 300 million users.



With gaming emerging as a key sub-sector within the media & entertainment (M&E) sector, it is of paramount importance to have a knowledge forum where key industry constituents can discuss, debate, and deliberate on the key issues that matter.



Against this backdrop, Exchange4Media is all set to organise the inaugural edition of the 'e4m Game ON - Online Gaming Summit' with the aim of bringing together the best and most influential of the online gaming industry on a single platform.



The two-day virtual event will be held on 18th and 19th March 2021. Register here to attend.



From stakeholders to brands, industry experts to league owners, publishers, agencies, investors, influencers, team owners, gaming firms, platforms, and talent will discuss the challenges and opportunities revolving around content, monetisation, innovation, trends, technology, and more in the e-sports & online gaming sector at the inaugural edition of the conference.



The event will have 10 insightful power-packed sessions with 20+ speakers who will share their views on taking online gaming in India to the next level. The summit will have keynote addresses, fireside chats, industry panels, and case studies.



The confirmed speakers include Peter Mucha, COO, G2 Esports; Sai Srinivas Co-Founder & CEO, MPL; Sidharth Kedia, Chief Executive Officer, Nodwin Gaming; Roland Landers, President, All India Gaming Federation; Girish Menon, Partner & Head, Media & Entertainment, KPMG; Naman Jhawar, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Operations, MPL; Dr Rushindra Sinha, CEO, and Founder, Global Esports; Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew, Pepsico; Ritu Gupta, Director Marketing, Dell Technologies; Rajesh Pantina, Director, Marketing, Asia Pacific, InMobi; Amit Doshi, CMO India & South Asia, Lenovo; Jayesh Ullatil, VP & GM, India, InMobi; Anuja Mishra, VP & Head Marketing, Godrej Consumer Products & Vinit Karnik, Business Head, Entertainment, Sports & LIVE Events, Group M



Some of the key topics that will be discussed at the event are the online gaming landscape in India, how Covid-19 impacted the esports industry, Gaming: The new media for marketers, decoding the online gaming market in India, the new world of esports, reaching the connected consumer: getting your game face on and many more.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)