FoxyMoron wins digital media mandate for Schwarzkopf Professional

FoxyMoron, the full-service creative and performance agency under the Zoo Media network has won the full-funnel digital performance media mandate for Schwarzkopf Professional. The business will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office. FoxyMoron will be handling the brand’s strategic content and design across all social media platforms as well as performance media.

Schwarzkopf Professional is a part of the global Henkel Group. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Schwarzkopf Professional is a leading beauty brand and part of the global powerhouse, Henkel Beauty Care. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Schwarzkopf Professional holds multiple innovative and cutting edge products in the hair category, across coloration, care, Texture, and styling, and is one of the world's leading market players in professional hair and establishing Hair fashion trends.

Commenting on the win Prachi Bali, National Head Partnerships and Business Head, North, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), said, “The beauty category is one of FoxyMoron’s strongest forte’s as we’ve delivered multiple integrated campaigns that have generated positive business impact over the last decade. We look forward to working with the Schwarzkopf Professional group and using our expertise to help them achieve their business objectives.”

Shama Dalal, Head of Marketing Henkel Beauty Care India said, “In FoxyMoron, we’ve found an agency that is immensely passionate about the ever-evolving beauty category. Being a content creation powerhouse and having a strong understanding of high impact and emergent digital marketing trends, we are excited to take our brand to newer heights with this collaboration.”

