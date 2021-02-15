Flipkart partners with MediaMath to launch custom-built demand-side platform

Flipkart is strengthening its advertising and monetisation portfolio, and has announced the launch of a custom built demand-side platform (DSP). This latest Ad Tech offering will help brands make data-driven decisions to purchase online ad inventory and design high-impact marketing campaigns. Built in partnership with MediaMath, an acclaimed independent advertising technology company for brands and agencies, Flipkart’s demand-side platform (DSP) is a custom-built version of the reputed MediaMath platform itself and will provide brands of all scales to engage with a growing consumer base. It will also enable them to plan data-driven campaigns with complete control. This launch is a part of the larger growth strategy for Flipkart’s Ad Tech business, as it continues to innovate and unlock goodness in the ecosystem.

With over 300 million registered users today, Flipkart has a very deep understanding of Indian consumers from both a scale and depth perspective, which in turn, makes its DSP truly unique. Therefore, Flipkart’s DSP is relevant to all categories - from FMCG brands to banking and education. The biggest advantage that it offers is the deep consumer intelligence which cannot be accessed anywhere else. The DSP toolkit enables brands to run targeted brand campaigns that cover various aspects of the consumer’s shopping journey. This holistic view on buying behaviour is unique to Flipkart and has the potential to positively impact any brand’s online engagement. Flipkart’s DSP has superior features that allow brands across categories to harness buying preferences through a self-serve model.

Speaking about the DSP launch, Prakash Sikaria - Vice President, Growth and Monetisation at Flipkart, said, “The role of e-commerce has been elevated to new heights as millions of people have embraced shopping online. This has led to an increasing need for brand-focused martech innovations, aiming to reach all these customers. Furthering our quest of continuous innovation, we are happy to announce the launch of a commerce focused self-serve DSP. Now, advertisers will be able to leverage years of learning that Flipkart has developed, harnessing and deploying insights at scale. We will help brands with a deep consumer understanding, that will allow them to engage with their customers in a holistic way. We are confident that our insights are fully equipped to create tremendous value for our partners, brands and customers.”

Anudit Vikram, MediaMath’s Chief Product Officer, said, “Flipkart’s deep understanding of Indian consumer behavior is unrivalled and we’re thrilled to partner on an approach that will drive better consumer experiences and engagement while at the same time deliver transparency and accountability to brands. Our DSP toolkit utilizes a data-backed decisioning approach to enable connections with consumers across India and improve the relevance of campaigns.”

Many marketers today are overwhelmed by the plethora of options available when it comes to targeted online engagement. They are also seeking to engage very specific audience sets to build relevance and add maximum returns to their marketing investments.

