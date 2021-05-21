Filamchi inks partnership deal with Chingari

Filamchi, a Bhojpuri movie channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, has signed a strategic partnership with Chingari, a homegrown short video app, for the live streaming of its World TV Premiers.

The association will commence with the premiere of Loha Pahalwan, which will be live-streamed on the Chingari. The tie-up marks a first in the genre as a TV channel and short video platform will integrate to enhance a multi-viewing experience for the audience.

Speaking on the plan of action, Sumit Ghosh, CEO & Co-founder, Chingari said, “This is one of its kind collaboration where a film will be premiered and made available to the audience through not just TV channel, but also through Short Video platform i.e. Chingari which will expand the audience base and moreover will provide a new way of Live streaming films in the current digital world. Evolution is the key and Chingari aims to continue collaborating and evolving the space of digital media to the best of its capabilities so that the audience and creators both benefit from it.”

Commenting on the association, Vinita Shrivastav, AVP-Marketing of IN10 Media Network said, “The Bhojpuri market has the potential to grow as the audience seeks more localized and relatable content. In today’s multiscreen world, we need to be omnipresent to reach out to our viewers and let them experience content across platforms. The association will aid the platforms in increasing their audience base and engaging them across Bhojpuri movie fans."

Emphasizing on the benefits of this collaboration for the Chingari creators, Deepak Salvi, Co-founder and COO, Chingari said, “The contest on Chingari is to provide an overall benefit to both the film creators and the Chingari creators. Chingari being Bharat ka super entertainment platform will provide an expansion base for good content and talent both. Pawan Singh is one of the most renowned actors of Bhojpuri Cinema and hence it is authentic entertainment being made available for our audience along with a chance to win huge cash prize.”

The live streaming is supported by a dialogue challenge #mainbhifilamchi where Chingari users can create interesting videos on Pawan Singh’s damdar dialogues from the movie and participate in the contest to win 20 lakh Chingari coins. Further, the contest will be promoted on-air and on social media to get maximum participation. The Chingari team will also promote the movie through various content formats like teasers, promos, etc.

The movie will air on 22nd May 2021 at 1:00 pm on Filamchichannel &Chingari App.

