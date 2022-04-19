Chingari eyes unicorn status with latest funding round

Short video platform Chingari is all set to achieve unicorn status as it is looking to raise $200 million in a Series B round at a valuation of $1 billion, according to a report in a leading business daily.



The report further stated that Chingari-owner Tech4Billion Media's valuation has been boosted by the successful listing of its social token GARI on several cryptocurrency exchanges last month.



Quoting anonymous sources, the report stated that the company has already received commitments of at least $100 million.



The company is in talks with several local and international venture capital firms and crypto-focused funds for raising funds.



The Series B funding round is expected to close in about two months.

