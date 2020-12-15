FIFS announces key changes in its constitution

The body announced that the changes are a result of months of research, studying various global self-governing organisations

The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports, a self-regulatory industry body for online fantasy sports in India, announced that its Governing Council has approved changes in its constitution. To ensure efficiency and transparency in FIFS, the body informed that they consulted their legal counsel and advisors to create a best-in-class governing structure. The changes are a result of months of deliberation and research of various global self-governing organisations, according to FIFS.

Here’s a list of the crucial changes made in the FIFS constitution: