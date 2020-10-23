FB to charge businesses for selected services on WhatsApp

Facebook has also said it will add a shopping button on WhatsApp that will be functional in India later

Facebook has said that it will charge businesses for selected services on the WhatsApp Business app, as per media reports.

The pricing details have not been revealed.

Meanwhile, Facebook has said it will also add a shopping button on WhatsApp that will be functional in India later.

In May, WhatsApp had announced the launch of an update, which will enable users to sync their business accounts to their Facebook pages.

The new feature was meant to help users build advertisements for their Facebook pages that are redirected to their linked WhatsApp accounts.

So when a potential customer clicks on the Facebook ad, the feature will allow the person to be redirected to the WhatsApp Business app.