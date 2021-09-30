FB launches creator education and program in India for free

The next phase of the company’s ‘Born on Instagram’ program, launched in 2019, will offer creators across India an opportunity to learn through a self-paced e-learning course

Today, on Instagram and Facebook’s 2021 edition of ‘Creator Day India’, the company launched its largest creator education and enablement program in India - www.bornoninstagram.com, thereby democratizing learning for creators across India. The day also featured creators who launched their own AR effects in partnership with Facebook, as well those who’ve monetized well and had learnings to share with all.

Creator Day India saw keynotes from Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, who spoke about the success of Reels in India, the importance of India and the work that’s in progress to help creators earn a living on the platform. Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, Facebook India, also highlighted the value of the family of apps for creators to build their communities and contextualized the new announcements.

Ajit Mohan said, “Creators across India are shaping popular culture, and we are proud that our platforms play a big role in unleashing their creativity and helping them earn a living. The building blocks of a creator economy are coming into place. And we are keen to lean in to enable creators to learn, earn and grow their communities on our platforms.”

Announcements and highlights:

The next phase of Born-on-Instagram: In an attempt to make access to creator resources more scalable and democratized, Facebook launched one of the biggest creator education programs that would be freely available to all. This is the next phase of the company’s ‘Born on Instagram’ program, which was launched in 2019, but will now have a sizable impact with creators across India getting a chance to learn through a self-paced e-learning course. At the end of the course, they will receive a course completion letter as well.

The program will also provide live masterclasses with experts, latest information on trends, product updates and challenges to keep up with what’s unfolding on Instagram. Lastly, it will provide creators the option to unlock monetary opportunities through various rewards and brand partnerships. To sign up: www.bornoninstagram.com

Monetization on Facebook and Instagram: Monetization was a highlight of the event, as the company shared details of the range of tools it offers to support creators’ various needs and ambitions. Nikhil Chawla, a food & travel creator of the Facebook page ‘Hmm’, Nijo Johnson, founder of the Facebook page PDT Stories, and Sravya Kadiyalaa from Tamada Media, shared their experience of leveraging in-stream ads which enable creators to monetize videos as short as one minute; to earn a sustainable income. The company also highlighted its suite of monetization tools including paid online events which was launched during the pandemic to enable content creators to earn money from events such as concerts, cooking classes, virtual tours among others.

AR effects by creators in partnership with Facebook: Spark AR is the largest mobile AR platform in the world and the company today announced a first-of-a-kind pilot. Facebook has paired 6 emerging and aspiring creators, known for their talent, with top Indian AR developers - Roman Pillai (@theroznick), Hardik Save (@hardiksave01), Naveen Upadhyay (@Naaaviiii), Kavin Kumar (@rbkavin), Varun Raikar (@vr7.tech), Nithin NS (@think.with.nithin), to showcase the ease of AR creation and highlight the way it can unleash creative expression and trigger trends. As a result, the creators @TheMermaidscales @hiSukirti @sakshishivdasani @rjabhinavv @jodianoorabh and @sbhubhamusic launched their AR effects on Creator Day India.

The announcements from the day are a testament of the company’s commitment to the creator ecosystem in India and builds over several iterations in the product that have happened through the year. This includes the launch of Remix on Reels, testing of products first in India, such as the ability for Instagram creators to have their Reels recommended on Facebook and for people to create Reels on Facebook, and introduction of ‘collab’ where India again was one of the first countries to test it.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)