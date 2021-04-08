Fan2Play ropes in Harbhajan Singh as brand ambassador

Fan2Play, an online fantasy game platform has announced its association with cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan, two-time world cup winner, is one of the most loved Indian cricket players because of his passion for the game. To kick off the association, Fan2Play has announced a new campaign, #letspanga, a unique way of playing Fantasy Sports where fantasy users create their team/s and challenge each other. Harbhajan Singh has been announced as the lead face of this campaign.

Unlike other platforms that require an 11-player team to play Fantasy sports, Fan2Play users can create their teams with just 2/3/4 players. The best part is that there is no player and credit limitation either. To make it more relevant to the upcoming IPL season, the users can select the players they think will do well and start challenging each other and win money. The app also has the classic 11- player fantasy mode for users who love the 11-player Fantasy Game. Users can also create challenges that will be visible to other users who can accept them for a fair and transparent match. Fan2Play’s biggest offering to its users is its High Winning Probability as compared to the other fantasy apps in this vertical.

Speaking about the association, Shashi Kumar, Co- Founder and VP- Operations, Fan2Play commented, “Our main goal is to revolutionize the fantasy gaming industry in India and Harbhajan Singh was convinced of our vision from the word go. We believe a player like Harbhajan is the right face for our #LetsPanga campaign because of his approach on tackling opponents on the field or navigating resentment on social media. He has always been a spirited Pangebaaz in his own rights. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to his association with Fan2Play”.

“In India, cricket is more than just a sport and fantasy gaming platforms help fans engage with the game in a more interactive format. With IPL approaching, this is the golden period for any fantasy platform to make their mark. I am very excited to partner with Fan2Play and be a part of this journey. Their new campaign #letspanga has excellent strategies and new rules for its users that will help build excitement for the game this season” commented Harbhajan Singh, on the association.

