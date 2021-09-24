Facebook tweaks cookie consent controls in Europe to comply with GDPR, ePD

Facebook is tweaking its cookie consent controls in the European region to provide users control over their privacy and align with evolving privacy requirements, including General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) and the ePrivacy Directive (ePD). The company said that it looks forward to continuing to work with regulators and policymakers around the world to improve privacy and data choices.



Cookies are small pieces of text used to store information on web browsers. Cookies are used to store and receive identifiers and other information on computers, phones and other devices.



“We’re making some changes to our cookie consent controls in the European region. This work is part of our ongoing efforts to give people greater control over their privacy and align with evolving privacy requirements, such as the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) and the ePrivacy Directive (ePD),” Facebook said in a blog.



Building on existing privacy controls, Facebook has also created a new settings menu on Facebook and Instagram, where people using the company's services across the European region can revisit and manage their cookie consent decisions at any time.



“We’re giving people a more granular level of control over their cookie choices and more information on what we use different kinds of cookies for, including what information we receive from other apps and websites. When fully rolled out, the new experience will include: a new consent prompt, providing more granular cookie consent options, and a new control, offering people control over whether Facebook can use cookies to help record and use data received about them from third party websites and apps through its business tools,” the blog added.

