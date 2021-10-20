Facebook to change its name: Report

The rebranding exercise is in line with the company's aim to build the metaverse

Social media giant Facebook Inc is contemplating a name change, according to media reports. The rebranding exercise is in line with the company's aim to build the metaverse.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly plans to broach the topic of the name change at the company's annual Connect conference on October 28. But reports say that it could come sooner.

Recently, there were reports of Facebook planning to build a metaverse or a shared virtual world that people can access through the internet. The rebranding would most likely bring Facebook's social media app under the parent company along with Instagram, Whatsapp, Oculus, etc.

