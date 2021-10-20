Facebook recorded 234 million gameplay sessions in India between Jul-Aug: Ajit Mohan

Gaming has seen an upsurge in India during the pandemic, and social media giant Facebook wants a big slice of the growing pie. Facebook India recorded 234 million gameplay sessions in the two months of July and August, thereby making it the third-largest country globally, a top company official said.



“Globally, we now have 900 million people engaging with games each month on Facebook. That's 900 million people playing games, watching game videos or connecting with gaming groups in each month. In India, we recorded 234 million gameplay sessions on Facebook in the two months of July and August this year, ranking third globally,” Facebook India VP and MD Ajit Mohan said while speaking at the FB Gaming Press Start 2021.



He further stated that over 200 million people watched livecasted videos in July-August this year in India, and over 20 million people are active in Facebook gaming groups in the country.



Facebook India's end goal is to help developers to find new audiences, connect with players and monetise their games. “Whether you are a game publisher, developer, or creator, our platform will help you find the right audience on Facebook and provide you tools to grow and monetise your games on Facebook. From the work we are doing in AR Gaming to providing interactive gaming social experiences in the future, we look forward to working with everyone to develop the gaming ecosystem in India,” Mohan stated.



While pointing out that gaming in India has taken off in a big way, Mohan said that his company's role is to accelerate that growth further. “There has always been a belief that India is ready for gaming to take off in a real substantial way, and finally this has started to happen. The last year and a half has seen a massive acceleration in gaming, and we are seeing this on Facebook too. Our goal is to provide rocket fuel to what is going on by working with gaming publishers, developers and creators,” he added.



Mohan also noted that Facebook allows people to find entertaining gaming videos to watch, follow their favourite creators and game titles. “Building meaningful connections in gaming groups and chats, discover new games and play those games with people from around the world all in one place.”



The social media giant's biggest goal is to bring in more diversity into gaming. “We have been working with home-grown creators such as Rog Stream and Game Guru and other top creators to expand their presence on Facebook,” he revealed.



Facebook is also enabling gaming in local Indian languages to allow people to enjoy games in their mother tongue. “We also understand that India is home to many languages and our team is working with creators who provide live streams in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Punjabi apart from English enabling people across the country to watch their favourite games in a language that they follow being played on Facebook,” Mohan noted.



According to Mohan, gaming will play a big role in building experiences around the metaverse. “Our CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been sharing about Facebook's plans to help the metaverse, an immersive version of the internet, along with other companies and partners. While the metaverse is a multi-year project, we believe that gaming will play a key role in building the experiences around the metaverse, and we're truly excited by the possibilities and one of the reasons we are starting to see the building blocks out of India today.”

