Facebook partners with Worldwide Media for Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020

Facebook has partnered with Worldwide Media to bring the Planet Marathi presents Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020 on Facebook Watch on 14th March 2021, at 7.00 PM IST in India and 7.00 PM EST for the US & Canada. Catch your favourite celebrities from the Marathi film industry, along with behind-the-scenes action, performances, and red carpet highlights from the award ceremony on Filmfare’s official Facebook page.

Facebook Watch is a place to discover and enjoy videos on Facebook. Home to a wide range of videos such as live events, shows, sports, news or music videos – Facebook Watch is a destination where content, community and conversation come together.

Speaking on the occasion, Facebook India Director, and Head of Partnerships Manish Chopra said, “Our focus in India with Watch has been reflective of the diverse consumer tastes in the country. With movies and cinema being extremely popular with our community, we are excited to partner with Filmfare to enable users across the globe to come together and celebrate the excellence of Marathi Cinema with Filmfare Awards on Facebook Watch. We hope this experience will enable people to share, connect and entertain themselves with content they like on Facebook.”

Worldwide Media CEO Deepak Lamba said, "We at Filmfare truly believe, the best way to reach out to our audience to watch the celebration of excellence in Marathi cinema at Filmfare Awards Marathi is via Facebook, a universal community engagement spot. Collaborating with a like-minded partner, Facebook is enabling us to have a resounding positive influence on the way Filmfare fans consume, perceive and share content. With this vision, our presence on Facebook Watch will bring all the Cinephilia closer yet again."

