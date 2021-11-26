IT Committee to hear FB India officials on prevention of misuse of online news platforms

The agenda is to hear the views of the representatives of Facebook India on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will meet on 29th November. The committee will meet in Room No. '2', Extension to Parliament House.

The first programme on the committee's agenda is to hear the views of the representatives of Facebook India on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space'.

The second programme on the agenda is to consider the evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space'.



The committee comprises 20 Lok Sabha and nine Rajya Sabha MPs.

