Facebook, Instagram took action against 32.53 crore pieces of content under new IT rules

Facebook has released its first report on action taken against violating content on Facebook and Instagram under the new intermediary rules. As per the report, Facebook has removed 30.5 crore pieces of content across ten categories, while Instagram has taken down 20.3 lakh pieces of content across nine categories between 15 May to 15 June.

Facebook said that the report is published in accordance with Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The report contains information on actions taken against violating content on Facebook and Instagram for content created by users in India and proactive detection rates. The report captures information for the period from 15 May 2021 to 15 June 2021.

It also said that the next report will be published on 15 July, containing details of user complaints received and action taken. We expect to publish subsequent editions of the report with a lag of 30-45 days after the reporting period to allow sufficient time for data collection and validation. "We will continue to bring more transparency to our work and include more information about our efforts in future reports," Facebook said.

Facebook took action against 1.8 million pieces of content for adult nudity and sexual activity. The platform said that its proactive rate is 99.6%.

In the Dangerous Organizations and Individuals: Organized Hate category, the platform took action against 75,000 pieces of content, representing a proactive rate of 98.8%. Facebook pulled down 106,000 pieces of content that fall in its Dangerous Organizations and Individuals: Terrorist Propaganda category.

The platform took action against 2.5 crore pieces of spam content and 25 lakh violent and graphic related content. On bullying and harassment, the platform took action against 118,000 pieces of content at a proactive rate of 36.7%.

As far as hate speech is concerned, Facebook took down 311,000 pieces of content followed by Regulated Goods: Drugs (7700), Regulated Goods: Firearms (2000), and Suicide and Self-Injury (5.89 lakh).

Of the 20.3 lakh pieces of content taken down by Instagram, most of the content falls in the Adult Nudity and Sexual Activity (4.9 lakh), Suicide and Self-Injury 6.99 lakh), and Violent and Graphic Content categories (6.68 lakh). The platform also took action against content in categories like Bullying and Harassment (1.08 lakh), Dangerous Organizations and Individuals: Organized Hate (6200), Dangerous Organizations and Individuals: Terrorist Propaganda (5800), Hate Speech (53,000), Regulated Goods: Drugs (1100), Regulated Goods: Firearms (200).

The proactive rate for the categories is as follows: Adult Nudity and Sexual Activity (96.5%), Bullying and Harassment (43.1%), Dangerous Organizations and Individuals: Organized Hate (87.2%), Dangerous Organizations and Individuals: Terrorist Propaganda (99.6%), Hate Speech (81.6%), Regulated Goods: Drugs (88.6%), Regulated Goods: Firearms (87.1%), Suicide and Self-Injury (99.8%), and Violent and Graphic Content (99.7%).