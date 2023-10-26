What's behind FB India ad revenue growth slowdown?
As the company sees a dip in its growth for ad revenue in the country, we try to look at what led to this slowdown and if it could pull down digital ad numbers and social search market in India
Facebook India Online Services, the Indian arm of global tech giant Meta, saw a slowdown in its gross ad revenue growth this year, which rings an alarm for the digital advertising industry in one of the fastest growing economies of the world.
Facebook India recorded a 13% growth in its FY22-23 gross ad revenue, a big fall from last year’s 74% growth and 41% growth in the pandemic year of FY20-21. Although it has always seen a growth in YOY, the growth seems to have become smaller, closing in on single digit. exchange4media had earlier predicted in a story that Meta could see lower ad revenue growth in 2023 in India.
The company is a bellwether for digital in the country and these numbers could drag down the yearly digital ad revenue for the industry in India, pointing to a degrowth in the social search market in the country as well.
Meta’s India market
India is one of Meta’s largest markets. On many occasions, Mark Zuckerberg has mentioned that this country is an important market for the company, given its large user base. Arun Srinivas, Director & Head of the Ads Business of the US-based tech giant, told e4m on May 10 this year, “India is our largest user base across all three Meta plaftorms-Instagram, FaceBook and Whatsapp- and Reels feature has grown significantly since it was launched three years ago and now it is the fastest growing segment for Meta India.”
Other than that, the small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) in India are also largely depended on Meta and its platforms for advertising, be it through influencer marketing or targeted ads. Meta has been a forerunner when it comes to promoting SMBs in the Indian market. SMB advertising business was a big part of the gains for Meta India during the pandemic and it still accounts for a very large portion of the company’s ad revenue in the country.
The social media giant has seen a lot of changes in the past year in the country, after it laid off a large number of employees and handed over pink slips to some of the senior managers in the company in India. Now, Meta is also reportedly set to test ad-free subscriptions for the company’s social media platforms in India, trying to revamp the revenue system for the company. The initiative is expected to begin in 2024.
Facebook is one of the biggest digital advertising platforms in India, and this slowdown for the company could present a concern for the overall digital ad industry in the country which is now going through shift after struggling in the years of and post the pandemic due to macroeconomic constraints and advertisers tightening their pockets.
Could e-commerce competition be the reason?
Digital advertising market in India itself grew above 30% in the last year, according to reports, while Facebook India saw only a 13% growth. The reason for this could be the growth in e-commerce advertising, and a shift from social media search to retail network marketing which has seen a significant rise in demand in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Statista, in 2022, Amazon reported 37.74 billion U.S. dollars revenue generated through advertising sales. A year earlier, the figure was roughly seven billion lower. This figure is expected to further grow to reach 70.8 billion U.S. dollars by 2027. Flipkart Internet, the marketplace part of Walmart-owned Flipkart India, posted 50% year-on-year growth in ad revenue at ₹2,083.5 crore in FY22.
Analyst Karan Taurani says, “Within digital advertising, the competitive intensity has picked up. Social search dominance obviously has always been the case, but in the recent past, over the last 12 to 18 months or rather in the post Covid era, there has been a lot of disruption and shift towards e-commerce platforms. More e-commerce platforms are now trying to chase ad revenue to drive profitability for their business per se. Their customer bases are kind of getting larger as such and they have the ability to have better conversions as a lot of consumption is happening on e-commerce platforms. This could kind of hamper growth rates for social and search advertising. So, because of these reasons, I think Meta’s revenue has come at 13%.”
Global digital ad recovery to help?
Facebook India earns revenue by selling ad inventory to brands on its social media platforms Whatsapp, Instagram and name-sake Facebook. Last year, the company moved from just reselling ad inventory to adopting reseller and operating license model.
Globally, Meta saw a drop in ad revenue from FY 2021 to FY 2022 from $ 114.93 billion to $113.64 billion. Meta’s third quarter results announced on Wednesday night, however, point to a digital ad recovery globally, with year-over-year revenue rising 23% to $34.15 billion. Meta's ad impressions delivered rose by 31% year-over-year while the average price per ad decreased by 6% year-over-year for the quarter ended Sept 30.
According to Sayak Mukherjee of Brandwizz Communications, the advertising industry in FY23 has encountered several significant challenges. Large brands have been adopting a cautious approach due to the economic slowdown, and there has been a noticeable decrease in startup funding. On top of this, Meta has been grappling with regulatory changes in both the USA and India, while Apple's privacy policies have further complicated ad distribution. “Despite these challenges, there has been an overall increase in digital ad spending in FY23, with Meta and Google still enjoying a significant share of the market. Meta is poised for growth in the coming years. Notably, Meta India made a significant operational shift in August 2022, transitioning from being an ad reseller of Meta USA to a licensing model. This strategic change has had an impact on revenue, likely due to shifts in ad inventory costs.”
e4m has reached out to Facebook India for a comment, but is yet to get a response.
Meta global revenue jumps 23% in Q3
The social media giant has posted $11.8 billion as net income
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 26, 2023 12:06 PM | 2 min read
Meta Platforms Inc has reported a 23% increase in its global revenue at $34.14 billion for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023.
In its Q3 earnings report, the social media giant revealed that its net income has risen to $11.8 billion, up by 164% from the same period last year.
"We had a good quarter for our community and business. I'm proud of the work our teams have done to advance AI and mixed reality with the launch of Quest 3, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and our AI studio,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO.
Meta’s advertising revenue stood at $33.6 billion in the third quarter this year, up from $27.23 billion in Q3 last year. Marketing & Sales decreased 24% due primarily to lower marketing spending and headcount-related costs.
On a user geography basis, ad revenue growth was strongest in the Rest of the World and Europe at 36% and 35%, respectively, followed by Asia Pacific at 19% and North America at 17%.
The total expenses of the company came down by 7% from $22 billion last year’s Q3 to $20.3 billion in Q3 2023.
According to the company, Facebook daily active users (DAUs) were 2.09 billion on average for September 2023, an increase of 5% year-over-year while the monthly active users (MAUs) were 3.05 billion during the period, an increase of 3% year-over-year.
In the earnings call, Zuckerberg said that in terms of investment priorities, AI will be the biggest investment area in 2024 – both in engineering and computer resources.
“But I want to avoid allocating a lot of new headcounts, so we’re going to continue deprioritizing a number of non-AI projects across the company to shift people towards working on AI instead,” he said.
The Meta founder also said that the company’s hiring will be slower going forward, the actual rate next year may temporarily be faster.
“On the recruiting front, one dynamic that I want to flag is that we have a sizable hiring backlog right now since part of our layoffs earlier this year included teams swapping out certain skill sets for being able to hire others, and we’re still going to be hiring for those roles going into 2024.
“That means that even though we're planning to grow headcount at a much slower rate going forward, the actual rate next year may temporarily be faster as we work through this hiring backlog,” he said.
The cost of revenue increased 9% as higher infrastructure-related costs were partially offset by lower content costs, the company said.
Meta ended the quarter with over 66,100 employees, down 7% from the second quarter, it said.
Abusive content: Social media cos could lose immunity under IT act
As per reports, Minister of State for IT, Electronics Rajeev Chandreshkar has said the govt intends to bring provisions that could make social media giants liable for punishment under the penal code
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 26, 2023 11:26 AM | 1 min read
Social media companies are likely to not enjoy immunity under the IT act if they fail to put curbs on content that is abusive, hurts religious sentiments or spreads misinformation, media networks have reported.
Minister of state for IT, Electronics Rajeev Chandreshkar has said in an interview that the government intends to bring provisions that could make social media giants liable for punishment under the penal code.
"We are extremely disappointed by the response of YouTube even on serious and heinous aspects such as child sexual abuse content," Chandreshkar was quoted as saying.
Alphabet reports $77 billion in ad rev in Q3
YouTube alone raked in $7.95 billion in ad revenues, registering a 12.5% Y-o-Y increase
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 25, 2023 4:43 PM | 2 min read
On the strength of two of its flagship products, Search and YouTube, Google parent company Alphabet (slightly) reported a 9% increase in their ad revenue, to the tune of $76.9 billion.
YouTube by itself brought in $7.95 billion in ad revenues for the third quarter, registering a 12.5% Y-o-Y increase, even as industry talking heads had predicted YouTube’s advertising revenue to come to $7.81 billion for the same period, according to FactSet.
However, it should be noted that Alphabet only reveals YouTube ad sales in its earnings reports, which exclude subscription revenues from YouTube TV, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music, and other in-app services.
“I’m pleased with our financial results and our product momentum this quarter, with AI-driven innovations across Search, YouTube, Cloud, our Pixel devices and more. We’re continuing to focus on making AI more helpful for everyone; there’s exciting progress and lots more to come,” said Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in a statement accompanying the report.
Despite the positive overall results, Alphabet’s shares fell once it got around that the revenue from Google Cloud (which grew to $8.41 billion during Q3), still fell short of industry expectations.
However, even as its competitors rush towards the same technological adoptions, Google Cloud is probably hoping to benefit from its strong pivot towards AI, given that the service has become a leading option for other companies looking to train their AI tools. It is these new clients that have allowed Cloud to lead a third consecutive quarter in operating profitability.
Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer at Alphabet and Google, said during the earning call, “The fundamental strength of our business was apparent again in Q3. The Q3 results were “driven by meaningful growth in Search and YouTube, and momentum in Cloud. We continue to focus on judicious capital allocation to deliver sustainable financial value.”
Poll pull: Why Meta has been big on political campaigns
Industry watchers say Meta is a media-friendly platform that allows political parties to go hyperlocal with their campaigns
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 25, 2023 1:06 PM | 3 min read
November will see five states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram – go to polls for the State legislative assembly. Political parties are therefore going all out to campaign themselves across mediums, especially digital. A little further into the research we realised Meta has established itself as a platform for these parties to run numerous campaigns concurrently and reach millions of people.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress can be seen giving each other tough competition on Meta with the former having invested more as of now.
Sharing insights on Meta as a platform for political campaigns, Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Grapes says: “The preference for Meta, or digital mediums in general, by political parties, is not a dismissal of traditional mediums, rather a strategic response to the evolving digital landscape and the growing significance of online engagement.”
Number games
The data tells us that Madhya Pradesh is the most targeted state with the highest investment at Rs 5,17,32,025, followed by Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Telangana. While the BJP has invested close to Rs 6 crore, Congress has so far shelled Rs 2 crore on the most-invested campaigns campaigns for Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
BJP’s campaigns include Chhattisgarhiya Chaupal, Corruptionath, MP Ke Mann Mei Modi and Nahi Sahega Rajasthan, each having an audience reach of up to 1 million per day. The party has also been investing much in Jansampark MP.
Campaigns for Congress that caught our eye include Kaka Abhi Zinda Hai and Bhupesh Hai Toh Bharosa Hai.
*Source: Facebook Ad Library
Why Meta?
We asked Manesh Swamy, CCO & Senior Vice President - Creative, Social Media & Design at LS Digital why Meta was a favourite among digital platforms for political campaigns. “Which is the most relevant platform at this time? It is the products by Meta ie. Instagram, followed by Facebook. Maximum audiences are still active on Facebook, and it is a ‘massy’ platform.”
“X if you see, it is more about conversations and debates, I don’t know how it is still relevant for any great branding communication. I haven’t seen any big branding communication coming out of there in recent times. The equity has gone down, and brands who are scaling up are not even considering it. Meta, on the other hand, has been constantly innovating, with their new tools and ad managers, it is a media-friendly platform.”
Further sharing insights on the reach, Swamy said: “With Meta, I can go hyperlocal, even the beta testing is smooth. So that is why leading political brands are preferring to go there. Digital platform's data transparency is also very interesting. I can target very specific audiences with demographics in place.”
On a similar note, Agarwal said, “With the significant rise in internet penetration and the proliferation of social media usage in both ‘India’ and ‘Bharat’, platforms like Meta have emerged as powerful tools for political parties to spread their messages and connect with their voter bases, especially the younger generation of voters. As more people turn to digital platforms for news, information and entertainment, political parties recognize the need to adapt their outreach strategies accordingly. Such shifts in consumer behaviour need to be addressed and prepared for in order to maximize their impact and influence during election campaigns."
Social media platforms spar over e-commerce advertising
With the expansion of Internet in India, people’s browsing habits are also changing over time and this has resulted in stiff competition among emerging social media players and technology giants
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 25, 2023 9:07 AM | 4 min read
At the recent Google for India conclave, Alphabet’s annual flagship event in the country, among a slew of announced developments and offerings, special attention was paid to partnerships between and new features available to online merchants and Google’s various products, especially YouTube, and Search.
According to Hootsuite, ad spends on social media will be more than $173 billion in 2022, while in 2023, ad spending on social media is projected to reach more than $268 billion. And according to Statista, “While there are many regional differences when it comes to social media usage and accessibility, some platforms reign supreme among users and advertisers alike. As of 2022, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram were the most popular social networks worldwide…. Meta-owned properties also ranked among the leading social media platforms for marketers.”
However, Zuckerberg’s baby’s dominance is no longer assured as GAFA tech giants (Google, Amazon, Facebook, & Apple) are in intense competition to carve the largest slice of the social media ads pie, which many see as having been hogged mostly by Meta brands till now.
Noting that the vast and complex digital landscape is changing, with data-driven decision-making and precise targeting becoming more important, Rohan Chincholi, Managing Partner – Digital, Havas Media India, says expanding reach is expensive, and generating sales even more so.
“The digital advertising landscape has witnessed a pronounced intensification of competition in recent years. Meta's commanding market share in the e-commerce domain is well-aligned with the boom of social commerce. Concurrently, prominent social platforms such as YouTube have always been highly competitive,” he says, adding that the efficacy of advertising strategies now hinges on the precision of targeting and the adept utilization of client data to activate relevance.
Agreeing that in the Indian e-commerce advertising landscape, Meta has been the dominant player, Anshuman Misra, Sr. VP – eMarket, LS Digital, also notes that as India's internet user base continues to grow rapidly, people’s browsing habits are also changing over time. “This has resulted in stiff competition among other emerging social media and technology giants. YouTube, with its large user base and compelling video content, is making significant strides in e-commerce advertising because it has noticed this shift.
For instance, he says YouTube, a Google product, is a seasoned player that has what it takes to cater to India's diverse culture and dynamic consumer base.
Indeed, Meta now faces the challenge of re-engaging and retaining its user base as Netflix, Hotstar, etc begin to gain traction as platforms to advertise on, even as the lines between OTT, CTV, and indeed, digital become blurred. And now with the Reliance-Disney deal seemingly in the offing, there’s sure to be further disruption of the status quo.
Meanwhile, again according to Statista, in the year 2022, the estimated market size of social commerce in India is seven billion U.S. dollars, and the market size of social commerce is likely to increase to 84 billion U.S. dollars in the year 2030.
However, given that India will have around a billion people online by 2025, and will have doubled its economy by 2030 according to various reports including S&P, JP Morgan and others, some basic extrapolation points to a much higher figure, especially given that the global social commerce market is estimated to be valued at 11 trillion USD by 2030.
So, who’ll emerge on top?
“Forecasting a clear-cut dominant winner remains complex. The ultimate trajectory will be determined by the capabilities of these platforms in adapting to the ever-shifting market dynamics and the discerning preferences of consumers,” avers Chincholi, while Misra asserts, “To stay ahead, Meta will need to adapt to the evolving preferences and needs of the Indian market while continuing to innovate in its ad offerings.”
Also, we should spare a thought for smaller players trying to break into the commerce cartel.
“No doubt it is tougher for smaller and local players in the e-commerce market, but they can adopt a more measured approach to attract business and acquire new users. One of the strategies can be a targeted approach where one would identify specific regions within India. They should also use the vernacular route to create content that resonates with non-English audiences, helping them connect more effectively with consumers,” advises Misra, noting that collaborating with local businesses, manufacturers, or distributors can give smaller players a foothold in specific markets, as such partnerships can provide insights and access to local networks.
Chincholi further adds that these players can focus on building strong, personalized relationships with local customers, providing exceptional customer service, and getting traction on owned social platforms. “Local players are already making strides in the e-commerce arena through content strategies, establishing owned channels, and effectively harnessing the influence of micro and nano influencers.”
Meta posts 13% growth in gross ad rev for FY 2023
In FY22, the company recorded advertising reseller revenue of Rs 16,189 crore
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 24, 2023 9:59 AM | 1 min read
Meta has posted 13% growth in gross ad revenue to Rs 18,308 crore for FY 2023, as per media reports.
In FY22, the company registered advertising reseller revenue of Rs 16,189 crore.
Globally, Meta profits shot up 16% with $7.7 billion in the second quarter. It's revenue saw an uptick of 11%, standing at $32 billion.
