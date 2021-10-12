Evolve Digitas wins digital mandate for Lahori Zeera

The agency will be involved in digital & creative strategy, planning and social media campaign across all social media platforms

Evolve Digitas has won the digital mandate for Lahori Zeera with the vision to change the perception about desi drinks in India.

The account will be managed by the agency's NCR Office and the mandate includes media planning, social media, awareness campaign, product launches, creative solutions and duties with an aim to build brand awareness and reflect the vision of the brand through social conversations.

Speaking on the account win, Aparna Gupta, Managing Director, Evolve Digitas said, “Winning the mandate makes our relation and commitment with Lahori Zeera more special .We hope to continue creating work that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of consumers and look forward to strengthening the brand’s presence in the market. We are extremely excited and look forward to partner with Lahori in creating some interesting work together. We pride ourselves in being strategically and creatively very strong, especially when it comes to integrated ideas. This is what makes Evolve Digitas so successful in most of our pitches.”

