Evolve Digitas wins Digital & e-commerce mandate for SoulFuel

Evolve Digitas has won the digital mandate for SoulFuel- a protein supplement. As per the mandate, the scope of work includes brand’s digital and social media strategy, e-commerce portal development and management to position SoulFuel as a superior nutritional and dietary supplement brand.

Evolve Digitas will help SoulFuel in building brand awareness, brand communication, developing creative content, social media marketing, promote their brand presence and iterating the brand’s position as a category leader. It will also help in building brand advocacy through digital Public Relations and Influencer community. The account will be serviced from Evolve Digitas’ Delhi NCR office.

Commenting on this association, Priyanka KaulLakdawala, Founder, SoulFuel said--“We decided to go ahead with Evolve Digitas because they brought a unique combination of freshness and great insights. The agency understands our ambition for increasing awareness about the protein needs of the human body and stimulating the desire to adopt a healthier lifestyle.”

Speaking on the account win, Aparna Gupta, Managing Director, Evolve Digitas said, “The digital and creative mandate for SoulFuel is a great opportunity for us to work with one of the leading brands in the rapidly growing fitness segment and we are aligned with the brand’s aspiration and the audience’s expectations.”

