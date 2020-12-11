Eros Now unveils aggressive content slate for 2021

Eros STX Global Corporation-owned video streaming platform Eros Now has unveiled its content slate for 2021 comprising 46 new titles including 33 film premieres and 13 original series.



The strategic announcement with Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan will deepen Eros Now’s engagement with its existing global audience and cater to the growing consumer demand for fresh and entertaining online video content.



The comprehensive and diverse content slate, promoted through the campaign - #KahaaniHarRangKi, is based on insights derived from Eros Now’s proprietary user data, and is customised to satisfy the demand of Eros Now’s target audience in the Indian and global diaspora. The promo featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan showcases Eros Now’s commitment to present differentiated yet entertaining content for audiences across markets in India and worldwide.



This expansive content slate widens Eros Now's reach by offering a range of program formats in varied languages such as Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, and Hindi amongst others. These 33 film premieres and 13 original series will appeal to a diverse audience that is interested in exploring the best of online video streaming. In addition, Eros Now will debut 30 new Quickies and 10 new short films.



Eros Now increased its paid subscriber base by 6.9 million in the six-month period ended September 30, 2020, to a total of 36.2 million. The platform has a target of touching 50 million paid subscribers in the next 18-24 months.



Commenting on the development, Eros Group Chief Content Officer Ridhima Lulla said, "We are committed to investing in quality programming that will appeal to the Indian and global diaspora, and this huge content slate adds to Eros Now’s massive entertainment catalogue. India is witnessing significant demand growth driven by the digital shift and the consumer’s desire to watch programming in different formats and in their preferred language. This amazing slate will deepen our connection with the audience and offers entertainment like never before."



The campaign, #KahaaniHarRangKi, will be further promoted through a 360-degree marketing outreach. Eros Now has created videos that will be amplified across digital and social media platforms. Additionally, the OTT platform has recruited several influencers to strengthen the campaign by reaching out to a vast audience and spreading the joy of entertainment to Indian as well as global audiences that enjoy diverse South Asian content.



Speaking with the media during a virtual press meet, Eros Now CEO Ali Hussein said that the OTT platform has seen a surge in in-home viewership on the big screen during the lockdown period. He said that there has been a 2.5-3X growth in in-home viewing on the big screen. That, he said, is an encouraging sign as this means that there is lesser churn and additional time spent on the platform.



According to Ali another key trend that was observed during the lockdown is the surge in viewership in tier-3 and tier-4 cities. He further stated that the company's partnership with Microsoft became critical as it allowed users in these cities to consume content seamlessly even in patch networks.



Recently, Microsoft had successfully delivered the internet, in partnership with Eros Now as a pilot project, to the customers in the low-internet geographies in India. The month-long pilot project leveraged Microsoft Azure, content from Eros Now, and commerce capabilities from Novopay, a digital transaction partner, to drive the reach in remote geographies, ensuring last-mile content delivery for browsing and downloading.



The pilot project, which was implemented in three cities in Karnataka, will now be scaled across the country. In fact, the two companies want to take this partnership outside to markets like Africa and Southeast Asia which suffer from poor internet connectivity issues.



Hussein also informed that the launch of Eros Now Prime has been deferred due to the delay in building the tech back-end. Eros Now Play will launch Q1 2021 right after the launch of the tech platform. He also said that the partnership with NBC for Eros Now Play is very much on.



"The launch of our technology backend got slightly delayed because of us wanting to build a few more features on what we are doing with subtitles and dubbing. We are launching Eros Now Prime right after the launch of the platform which is next month. So, Eros Now Prime will launch the first quarter of the calendar year 2021," Hussein noted.



In March, Eros Now had unveiled the English language service Eros Now Prime. It had inked a strategic multi-year deal with NBCUniversal International Distribution. Eros Now will soon layer the Eros Now base service with an extensive English-language content offering consisting of over 2,000 hours of programming.



As part of this agreement, Eros Now subscribers in South Asia will have seamless access to some of the most talked-about series from NBCUniversal, in addition to the existing Eros Now library, which is comprised of over 12,000 movie titles, original shows, and music, as well as short-format content through Quickie, Eros’s short-format video content offering.



Hussein also said that Eros Now will expand its presence through the Apple TV+ partnership. Eros Now had struck a partnership with Apple's ad-free subscription video service Apple TV+. The partnership was for 109 countries outside India.