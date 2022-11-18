Elon Musk's 'work long hours or leave' ultimatum prompts employee exodus

More trouble mounts for Twitter as the company has been seeing a spate of resignations following Elon Musk's clarion call for more work hours and fewer perks. Many employees declined to agree to the terms and have decided to call it quits.



Mass resignations have left Twitter in a precarious place and forced Musk to soften his tone. Reports say that he also brought key staff into a meeting on Thursday.

So many employees have resigned that it has given rise to confusion at Twitter over who gets access to company property.



A memo has been circulated at the organisation, requesting the staff to "comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential information on social media, with the press or elsewhere."



Despite Musk's attempts to reach out to the disgruntled employees, Twitter's internal Slack channel was filled with the salute emoji, which became a recurring motif for resignations.

Musk also communicated to the employees that the only requirement for approval is a testimony from their managers about their performance. However, he followed it up with a memo that said managers giving false testimonies about employee efficiency or role requirement will be fired.



Reports say that the exiting employees were taking crucial knowledge with them without formal handovers, leaving Twitter at operational risk.



The looming national security review of Musk's Twitter deal by the US government also spells trouble for the company, says a news report.



Musk's ultimatum to the employees came a week after the company slashed its workforce by half.

