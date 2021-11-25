NBCUniversal launches DreamWorks & E! Entertainment branded zone on JioTV, JioTV+

From today, subscribers will be able to enjoy a broad selection of territory premieres and a vast catalogue of compelling programming from DreamWorks and E!

NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer (NBCUIN & DTC) today announced the launch of DreamWorks and an E! Entertainment branded zone for Jio subscribers in India. From today subscribers will be able to enjoy a broad selection of territory premieres and a vast catalogue of compelling programming from DreamWorks and E!, alongside a companion package of on-demand content on Universal+.

DreamWorks – the brand dedicated to kids and family entertainment – provides content the entire family can enjoy, bringing its well-known and much-loved characters from theatrical titles to the small screen to star in their own Emmy® award-winning original TV series. The offering will include iconic DreamWorks franchises: Trolls: The Beat Goes On! All Hail King Julien, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Dragons: Race to the Edge, Dawn of the Croods, SpiritRiding Free and Voltron Legendary Defender.

E! – the home of pop culture, celebrity news and style – will bring its slate of high-energy and aspirational programming to JioTV and on JioTV+ for JioFiber subscribers. Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E!’s most iconic family will come to screens across India – in addition to leading programs Dating No Filter, Very Cavallari, Flip It Like Disick, Botched and E! True Hollywood Story. E! will keep fans connected to their favorite stars with E!’s Live from the RedCarpet coverage from signature events such as the Grammy Awards and Academy Awards. In addition, viewers will enjoy access to Daily Pop, the daytime series that covers the biggest stories in entertainment and features discussions of the latest pop culture buzz. Plus, the launch will also see the arrival of Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump and Celebrity Game Face, hosted by Kevin Hart.

“We are thrilled to be extending our footprint into India with DreamWorks and E! on JioTV+,” commented Christine Fellowes, Managing Director, NBCUniversal International Networks& DTC, Asia Pacific.“It is exciting to be debuting these popular brands in the territory and we look forward to bringing Jio and JioFiber subscribers companion on-demand content, conveniently packaged under Universal+.”

