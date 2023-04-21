Jio hires Akanksha Shamwani as Lead - Technology & Product Marketing 5G

Cordelia Cruises has roped in MX Player’s Nitinjit Singh Bawa as Head of Marketing. Bawa made this announcement via Linkedin. “I'm excited to start my new job as Head Marketing at Cordelia Cruises! Let's connect and explore”, he stated in his LinkedIn post.

Prior to this, Bawa was with MX Player for over 4 years. He last held the position of AVP- Marketing at the company.

Bawa is a skilled professional with expertise in brand management, brand architecture, extensions, positioning, new product development, category management, media planning, consumer insights, content marketing & strategy.

Previously, Bawa has worked with Times Internet, Novo Cinemas, PVR among others.