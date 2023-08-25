‘5G is not here to watch videos but to do some heavy lifting on computing’
At e4m TechManch, experts talk about ‘unleashing the power of holograms’
Unleashing the power of holograms, the 5G era is ushering in a new wave of transformative marketing experiences. Brands can now create immersive and life-like holographic presentations, engaging customers in unprecedented ways with the high-speed connectivity of 5G. A fireside chat on the topic ‘Unleashing the power of Holograms’ at the recently held Techmanch Conference in Mumbai delved deeper into the field. The session chair of the fireside chat was Niraj Ruparel, Head of Mobile & Emerging Tech, GroupM. Ruparel was in conversation with Sunita Bangard, Group Head- Consumer Insights and Brand Development, Aditya Birla Group; Nasyam Parveez, Founder, Immersionx Technologies; and Amit Doshi, CMO, Britannia Industries Limited, virtually who appeared as a hologram on the stage.
Ruparel opened the chat by setting the context for the conversation about holograms and holobox. “5G is not here to watch videos, 5G is here to do some heavy lifting on computing. It is going to be a transformational highway that the government and the telecom operators are laying down for India, and on that highway, you need super sci-fi solutions,” said Ruparel
Sharing her thoughts on how technology like 5G can be used for Aditya Birla Group that has a plethora of brands, Bangard said “Something that comes in my head as a real use case would be in our fashion category. We have a whole host of designers with us like Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Masaba Gupta and Shantanu & Nikhil, and I can think of certain money-can’t-buy experiences where people would like to have a one-on-one consultation with these designers.”
Next up, from the Bangalore studio of WPP, Ruparel got Amit Doshi of Britannia on stage virtually through the holobox. Doshi talked about how 5G would transform India, saying, “Look at how 5G is making data and AI - which is already so potent and pervasive - more effective. What does this really mean at the grassroots level?... you can beat the dimension of distance and the dimension of time. If there are experiences that brands need to create on the fly and in a short duration of time, this could be really effective. Also, with something like this, a brand representative can be at so many places at the same time.”
Nasyam Parveez, founder of this technology, then joined the conversation and shed some light on how traditional hologram has been the foundation of the holobox. He said, “Traditionally, holograms have been used in very confined spaces for more than a century. However, there was a challenge with holograms because they had to be done in closed environments, in the dark. Also, it used to take 48 hours just to set up these holograms in place and it was very expensive. But today, we have this product which is very portable, can go anywhere, can be set up in 15-20 minutes. We want it to go more into masses - in terms of retail stores, town halls, conferences and as virtual assistants in public spaces.”
The holographic beam box is enabled with 5G and hence there is low latency which makes it possible to stream anyone, he said.
Ruparel further talked about another product innovation coming up on this front which is a browser-enabled hologram and gave a live demo of the browser-enabled hologram at the conference where the audience could scan a QR code and experience a live hologram of Ruparel talk to them through their mobile phones.
Click to watch the full session - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CALhru1vBI4
Tata Neu named 'Programmatic Marketer of the Year' at #e4mRealTimeAwards
The super app from Tata Group bagged 2 silver and 1 bronze metals across categories for its creativity and innovation
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 8:00 PM | 1 min read
Tata Neu, the all-in-one super app from Tata Group, has bagged the 'Programmatic Marketer of the Year' honour at the e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023. The second edition of the awards was held on August 24 in Mumbai. Coming to the medal tally, Tata Neu won 3 metals in total including 2 silver and 1 bronze. The dazzling awards night was graced by top industry leaders, brand custodians and experts from the advertising and marketing industry.
Apart from Tata Neu, Xapads Media won the ‘Programmatic Agency of the Year’ award under the ‘Stellar Awards’ category. The other brands that took home the gold metals include Bajaj Finserv, Viacom 18 | Colors TV, Swiggy Food, Daawat, Tally Solutions, OnePlus, Kotak 811, Tata Motors. The agencies that won sgold include MiQ, Blitzkraig, Mobavenue Media Private Limited, Xapads & Madison Media, iProspect (Dentsu) and Lemma.
The e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023 recognized and honoured brands, agencies and media groups that creatively embraced programmatic creative strategies and stood out from the rest in the cutting-edge competitive marketplace.
The winners of the prestigious award have been selected by eminent members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India. This year, the jury for e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023 was led by business leader Debabrata Mukherjee.
#e4mRealTime Programmatic Advertising Awards: Tata Neu & Xapads Media take top honours
The other gold winners include MiQ, Mobavenue Media, Bajaj Finserv, Swiggy Food, Daawat, Tally Solutions, OnePlus, Kotak 811, Tata Motors, Madison Media, iProspect and Lemma
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 7:50 PM | 2 min read
The second edition of e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Conference & Awards was held on August 24 in Mumbai. The spectacular awards night was graced by top industry leaders, brand custodians, marketers and experts from the advertising and marketing sphere.
The big awards of the night were bestowed upon Tata Neu and Xapads Media under the ‘Stellar Awards’ category. While Tata Neu won the ‘Programmatic Marketer of the Year’ title, Xapads Media was awarded with the ‘Programmatic Agency of the Year’ honour.
The e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023 recognized and honoured brands, agencies and media groups that creatively embraced programmatic creative strategies and stood out from the rest in the cutting-edge competitive marketplace today. The winners are selected by eminent members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India. This year, the jury was led by business leader Debabrata Mukherjee.
The other brands that bagged gold metals included Bajaj Finserv, Viacom 18 | Colors TV, Swiggy Food, Daawat, Tally Solutions, OnePlus, Kotak 811, Tata Motors. Among the agencies that took home gold were MiQ, Blitzkraig, Mobavenue Media Private Limited, Xapads & Madison Media, iProspect (Dentsu) and Lemma.
The awards were given in four main categories – Programmatic Marketing, Agency & Publisher, Technology/Service Provider and Stellar Awards which are further divided into several sub-categories. The awards covered omnichannel marketing strategy, best branding campaigns, best use of AI, best programmatic out-of-home activation, best omnichannel marketing strategy and many more aspects.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Daily digital behaviour is a mine of contextual insights: Azazul Haque, Media Monks
Haque, Chief Content Officer, Media Monks, kickstarted the e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Conference, with his presentation on going from hyper-local to hyper-personal
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 1:44 PM | 2 min read
“In today’s world, it is possible to do storytelling which is more contextual,” said Azazul Haque, Chief Content Officer, Media Monks, as he kickstarted the e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Conference, with his presentation about going from hyper-local to hyper-personal using technology and programmatic advertising.
Haque added that storytelling is no longer like the classic advertising that speaks to the masses. “I call this the shift from mass advertising to ‘me’ advertising. You have enough data to know and understand what a particular person is doing at a certain point in time,” he said.
In order to make the contextual storytelling even more seamless, Haque believes that defining the target audience in the right way, in an advertising brief is essential.
“Earlier, when we used to get the brief, the definition of the TG was so macro that we always saw the person’s entire life. I think their lives have changed now. The behaviours are no longer ‘life’ behaviours. Behaviours are changing daily and becoming more micro in nature,” he added.
Speaking of hyper-personalised insights, Haque mentioned that a person’s daily digital behaviour is a mine of personalised and contextual insights.
“To me, data is the new consumer insight. It’s not about what the person wants to do five years from now, it is about what the person is doing every moment. Insights for one person may not be singular, they can be many,” he mentioned.
Sharing an example from one of Media Monks’ latest work, Haque said that the biggest challenge the team faced with the ad film was that its shelf life was decreasing. “So the question now was, how do we turn mass content into hyperpersonal content,” he shared.
“We made one mass content film, and to turn it hyper-personal, we just changed the subject and made 30 films, which is contextual content, out of it with no extra money,” Haque further shared,
Haque pointed out that when hyper-personal content is created, especially using a programmatic tool, it tends to become a little transactional. “You lose emotions, you lose connection. It is a big challenge to overcome this and make that content a lot more engaging,” he concluded.
Xapads Media wins 'Programmatic Agency of the Year' title at #e4mRealTime Awards
The agency won 1 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze metals across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 7:56 PM | 1 min read
Programmatic AdTech platform Xapads Media was honoured with the 'Programmatic Agency of the Year' award at the e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023.
The second edition of the awards was held on August 24 in Mumbai.
The agency won 15 metals in all, including 1 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze metals, across categories. The awards night was graced by top industry leaders, brand heads and marketers from the advertising and marketing industry.
Apart from Xapads Media, Tata Neu won the ‘Programmatic Marketer of the Year’ title under the ‘Stellar Awards’ category. The other brands that took home the gold metals include Bajaj Finserv, Viacom 18 | Colors TV, Swiggy Food, Daawat, Tally Solutions, OnePlus, Kotak 811, Tata Motors. The agencies that won sgold include MiQ, Blitzkraig, Mobavenue Media Private Limited, Xapads & Madison Media, iProspect (Dentsu) and Lemma.
The e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023 recognizes and celebrates brands, agencies and media groups that embraced programmatic creative strategies and stood out from the rest in the cutting-edge competitive marketplace with their creativity and innovation.
‘Sports rights is very cyclical in nature’
Siddharth Sharma, Viacom18’s Sports Head of Content, spoke to e4m on JioCinema’s plans for the Cricket World Cup, sports coverage in general and more
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 24, 2023 8:58 AM | 4 min read
After the success of IPL, JioCinema is exploring ways to engage fans during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Viacom18 Sports Head of Content, Siddharth Sharma, spoke to exchange4media on getting viewers to the platform during the Cricket World Cup as all eyes will be on India’s journey.
Disney Star is the official broadcaster of the biggest cricket tournament scheduled to begin in October.
Excerpts:
How is digital doing in sports compared to TV?
Digital offers content consumption as a personal experience and that brings the power of choice into the hands of the individual. Consumers can catch up on a sporting event on digital wherever they are, even in transit. This convenience is the biggest factor. Also, the ability to personalise your experience that comes with the way sports is being served on JioCinema, adds another flavour and embellishes that experience. With the hectic schedules of people now, there is a decline in appointment viewing, particularly in sports.
What are your key takeaways from IPL?
IPL opened us to a world where consumers are ready for the experiences we offer to them. IPL is one of the biggest cricket extravaganzas that exist. We offered it in 12 languages and reached a larger cohort on the back of these proficiencies that we built in our internal capacities. The ability for us to reach audiences, engage with them deeply, give them the flavour and include pop culture and the philosophy that is so prevalent in those regions, was one of the hallmarks of what we tried to deliver.
We made it more immersive and gave them the choice of watching from whatever angles were there and they could choose their own experience. We had our experts engaging directly with the viewers where they would speak at a peak point in the game and get the fans to react to their point of view and share their opinion also. Because of the power of digital and the fact that we are not bound by traditional storytelling, we were able to do all this.
Disney Star is the official broadcaster of the upcoming World Cup and Asia Cup. What will be your strategy to bring people to your platform during that time?
All eyes will be on India matches. We are in the process of exploring the various opportunities available for us to what we can do to engage the fans. I don’t have the liberty to share the exact plans because some of them are taking shape and there is something we intend to do for the India games. But that’s the nature of sports rights. It is very cyclical. There will be some rights you have, some you don’t. We want to be relevant to fans, do relevant stories and engage with them deeply. That is the focus. Wherever there is a relevant action in the world of sports, you’ll always find JioCinema Sports18 to have a voice. We’ll always be there engaging with fans and offering them more apertures.
What other sports events are you looking at apart from cricket for your platform?
We have a plethora of rights right now and we are working closely with a lot of leagues and our track record shows we have always been mindful of the engagements that we make. For example, the handball league that happened shows how a new sport was taking shape and we were happy to provide the bedrock on which they could set it up. Similarly, we have not kept ourselves to a particular discipline. If you just look at the August roster, the kind of events on the platform is a sports fan’s delight. Besides the LaLiga football league, there are a host of other events also which the fans can find on the platform. World Athletics Championship, and a lot more we are doing.
JioCinema is currently streaming World Badminton Championship; World Athletics Championships; India vs Ireland T20; Battlegrounds Mobile India Series - Largest ESports Series in India; LaLiga - Spanish Football League; Saurashtra Premier League ( which starts today) and UP T20 which starts on August 30.
More ad impressions, less price per ad: Meta’s Insta play?
Experts say the growth in Instagram audience has played a role in the decrease in price per ad of overall Meta’s family of apps
By Sohini Ganguly | Aug 23, 2023 9:18 AM | 5 min read
Tech giant Meta had a rather interesting Q2 in 2023. Daily active people saw an increase of 7% YoY and monthly active people increased by 6% YoY across its family of apps. Individually, if we look at Facebook, its daily active users and monthly active users too saw an increase by 5% and 3% YoY, respectively. However, the data that was a delight for brands and marketers was that in the second quarter of 2023, ad impressions delivered across Meta’s family of apps increased by 34% YoY and the average price per ad decreased by 16% YoY.
According to data by Sensor Tower, in Q3 2022 (in US), while Facebook continued to lead advertising trends, TikTok had the highest growth with ad spend climbing 29% QoQ. Amazon remained the No 1 advertiser on TikTok. Disney and Hulu’s ad spend on TikTok also kept growing steadily. Hulu was ranked as the no. 4 advertiser on TikTok, increasing its ad budget by 667% in the last two quarters.
Back home in India, marketers and digital marketing experts come with a mixed response to the low price per ad and whether TikTok played a role in the same.
Digital Marketing expert Jagadeesh J noticed that there was a recurring theme in the last few quarterly results of Facebook. This was the increase in ad impression & decrease in price per ad. He shared over a recent LinkedIn post, “This is happening because Meta is morphing its platforms to counter the dominance of TikTok. This led to quarter after quarter of stagnant growth in revenue & profit.”
He also pointed out that the platform will sustain as long as the ad impressions exceed the price per ad degrowth.
But how long?
It turns out that the growth in Instagram audience has played a role in the overall Meta’s family of apps’ decrease in price per ad.
Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, Grapes, agrees that Facebook’s overall ad inventory has indeed increased. “Because of this we are able to see a lot more ads in the overall universe that we are looking at. We have also seen a decline in prices, but that is not on Facebook but on Instagram,” she further pointed out.
The classic case of demand and supply is playing out here, experts believe.
Vishal Chinchankar, CEO of Madison Digital and Madison Alpha, breaks the concept down with a hypothetical example.
For example, if today the population of mobile phones is X million, these millions of people are surfing the platforms like Facebook, Google etc. creating a lot of ad inventory/impressions. “Now say because of the content, I want to watch it more frequently, consequently creating more and more impressions. This is thus leading to consumers increasing the supply. When the supply goes up, the price goes down,” he explains.
Agarwal mentioned that the Instagram audience has increased massively, from 100 million to close to 250-300 million today and hence the overall deflection in prices. “In fact, a lot of brands are now advertising only on Instagram than on Facebook and Instagram both, because they feel that the audience are all shifting from Facebook to Instagram,” she mentioned.
Both Agarwal and Chinchankar further added that because of this boom in the number of users, the ad inventory has gone up and the prices have thus come down overall for Meta.
Agarwal also explained that these impressions are not based on unique users, but are determined by the content. “So, if one person watches the content 10 times, it gives 10 impressions,” she said.
However, this apparently is not the only reason for the growth in ad inventory. Agarwal shared that one thing that probably nobody is talking about, is how Meta places a lot of ads on its network of apps and websites.
This is a case similar to Google Display Network (GDN), wherein Google Ads can appear over a group of several websites, apps, and videos. “Similarly, Meta also places a lot of ads on its network. For example, a lot of in-game ads you see are being served by Meta. This has also led to an increase in the inventory,” Agarwal added.
Shubit Rakshit, Business Director, FoxyMoron, Zoo Media, says that the phenomenon of Facebook's ad impressions outweighing the cost is shaped by a combination of factors. He believes that the competitive landscape prompts advertisers to adopt cost-effective tactics to stay ahead. “Secondly, shifts in user behavior, like increased scrolling and shorter attention spans, can lead to more impressions. Moreover, advancements in targeting and AI-driven placements likely contribute to this trend,” he added.
How are the brands then approaching this situation?
Rakshit further mentioned that Facebook's ad impressions often surpass the cost per ad, indicating a promising strategy centered around optimizing conversions from these impressions. “Brands are strategically approaching this by segmenting audiences - leveraging high impressions for broader reach and adopting a more cautious bidding approach for scenarios with higher conversion potential,” he added.
“While higher impressions indicate a vibrant ad ecosystem, Facebook must also ensure users don't suffer from ad fatigue. Balancing increased impressions with maintaining relevance is crucial for both user experience and Facebook's long-term viability. Striking this equilibrium will be pivotal in sustaining the platform's effectiveness in the years to come,” Rakshit also advised.
exchange4media has asked Meta for a comment. The story will be updated as soon as we hear from them.
Ad rev tussle: How merchant media is muscling in on search & social
The increasing interest in merchant media is due to the last-mile opportunity that e-commerce sites offer to advertisers who are also embracing the evolving landscape, experts explain
By Shantanu David | Aug 23, 2023 8:36 AM | 7 min read
As companies around the world ring in their quarterly reports, industry watchers were quick to spot an interesting development. While the usual suspects of Alphabet and Meta continue to laugh their way to the bank, ad revenues were increasing elsewhere as well, and in an unexpected quarter.
Google's ad revenue rose to $58.14 billion, up from $56.29 billion last year, while YouTube ads came in at $7.67 billion, up from $7.34 billion the year before. Meanwhile, Meta’s advertising revenue for Q2 2023 was $31.5 billion compared to $28.2 billion in the same period in 2022.
However, it was noted that Amazon had also generated $10.68 billion from its ad services in the second quarter of 2023.
As Karan Taurani, SVP – Research Analyst (Media, Internet & Consumer Discretionary), Elara Capital points out, "Amazon’s ad revenue report shows a YoY growth of 21%, outperforming social/search tech giants, which indicates shift of digital ad revenues towards commerce segment globally; the company continues to use AI and Machine Learning tools in order to drive better ROI on advertising for clients."
Coming in from a parallel track, Anmol Dang, AVP, Media, FCB/SIX India points out that India is hitting a new high in UPI transactions every month, and as of May 2023, the numbers hit 9.41 Billion transactions, which only shows how the people of India have slowly become comfortable with online modes of payment, which has been a very big indirect contributor to increase in online commerce.
And there the twain have met.
“This is a fair indicator for platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and others to gear up as more robust advertising avenues against the existing offerings. Social commerce has experienced a remarkable growth rate of around 85% CAGR over the past two years, and it's projected to maintain a similar, if not even more accelerated pace in the future,” says Dang.
“Flipkart and Amazon have already developed their own demand-side platforms (DSPs) based on rich e-commerce data. These DSPs are integrated with third-party ad SSPs/exchanges, enabling a programmatic way of buying. While these are currently closed walled gardens, as the offerings are only available on the native DSPs developed by the respective e-commerce players, I see an emergence of specialized e-commerce-specific ad networks. These networks will provide an easy-to-integrate native e-commerce ad product for mid and long-tail e-commerce companies,” says Chirag Bhatia, Executive Vice President and Business Head - Digital, DDB Mudra Group.
Merchants' Media
According to experts, the most recent quarter saw a swing towards “merchant media”, a trend that began during the Covid pandemic, but is really starting to show its effect now, in a market that was previously dominated by Search and Social, which may as well serve as placeholder categories for Alphabet and Meta respectively, given their market dominance.
e-commerce platforms like Amazon, and more locally BigBasket, are leveraging machine learning and AI to increase the relevancy of the ads shown to customers which in turn, improves its ability to measure the return on advertising spend for brands.
According to Bhatia what makes these platforms stronger destinations for advertisers to invest their marketing dollars is the combination of rich intent data, coupled with an advertising ecosystem where the product is available for immediate purchase on the same platform.
Dr Kushal Sanghvi, Head - India and SEA of CitrusAd, which works with both BigBasket and Pharmeasy says that advertisers are looking to expand their horizons “beyond good old Search & Social with CTV and e-commerce media or merchant media being the new segments that have really developed in the last two-three years on the back of the pandemic and the resulting change in consumer habits. As a result, e-commerce platforms are seeing a lot of traction as an advertising space.”
“We have over 200 brands coming in with their agencies to advertise on BigBasket, and another 110-plus brands on Pharmeasy, and they are happy to have access to the markets that these platforms have built up over the years, and have access to real-time data, meaning they can directly engage with consumers,” says Sanghvi, adding that e-commerce platforms have become increasingly mindful of the goldmines they are sitting on, and look to technology partners, like CitrusAd, to be able to leverage their data, and become an attractive advertising destination.
“In the US, by 2024, e-commerce will be third behind search and social in terms of ad spends, and India is not far behind,” says Sanghvi. With customers shopping in real-time in these e-commerce walled gardens that exist simultaneously within and yet distinct from the Googles and Facebooks of the world, it allows brands to learn from and react to customer engagement more directly.
Unny Radhakrishnan, CEO of Digitas India also ascribes this increasing interest in merchant media to the “last-mile opportunity” that e-commerce sites offer to advertisers to engage with their customers. “Whether it’s on Amazon, or BigBasket, or other online marketplaces, consumers are looking for specific categories and products. Brands have realized that these are ideal places to advertise their offerings, as consumers are coming in with the intent of making a purchase,” he says.
Ritika Taneja, Head of E-Commerce, GroupM India points to Amazon, saying its “remarkable quarterly ad revenue surge, compared to more modest gains by social and search platforms suggests a rising role of e-commerce in driving advertising revenues. The possible ascendancy of e-commerce platforms could be attributed to their distinctive advantages, including a captive audience in a buying mindset, granular targeting fueled by extensive consumer data, and concrete metrics for gauging ROI. This trend could prompt advertisers to pivot toward platforms that offer a more direct route to sales.”
But still, Google it
Radhakrishnan says that while this means advertisers will be looking to diversify their ad spends, and this will translate into some funds being diverted from what would otherwise have been spent on Alphabet and Meta platforms, it’s too early to say how much the impact will actually be, given the market share enjoyed by them.
Taneja agrees, saying, “It is important to note that social and search platforms still have a larger share of the advertising market. Social and search platforms continue to maintain their power in ensuring a wide reach for brands and campaigns focused on content. The evolving landscape underlines the necessity for a diversified approach for advertisers, leveraging a mix of channels to effectively engage diverse consumer segments.”
“In my personal view, I don't perceive a substantial impact on Search or Social platforms either. This is exemplified by the introduction of campaign types like Performance Max and Advantage+, which are strategically designed to enhance commerce sales on Google and Meta platforms, respectively. These platforms have adeptly embraced the commerce aspect of digital business,” says Dang.
This outcome is largely driven by the higher profitability associated with a brand's direct-to-consumer (D2C) website and app. The commissions levied by major commerce players often squeeze smaller businesses, leading them to operate with minimal profit margins. Consequently, the significance of the D2C ecosystem has increased, directly influencing brands to promote their businesses across Search and Social platforms.
“Unless the costs associated with selling on large commerce platforms is restructured, the D2C approach will continue to seem lucrative for small businesses, Google's anticipation of this trend is evident in their implementation of improved commerce solutions,” says Dang adding it is worth noting that a significant portion of online traffic is still directed by Google sites.
